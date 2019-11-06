IDEX Biometrics : Presenting at Trustech 2019

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 6 Nov 2019 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is delighted to announce they are presenting at the 2019 TRUSTECH event being held in Cannes, France from Tuesday 26th to Thursday 28th November.

David Orme, SVP for Sales & Marketing, will be presenting on Day 1, the 26th November, on the topic of 'Biometric Payment Cards: The Game Changer for Financial Inclusion'.

IDEX Biometrics and its partners will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

The IDEX team, David Orme, SVP for Sales & Marketing, Jerome Chavanel, Director of Product Management and Pascal Dufour, Director of Sales EMEA, are looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting the IDEX Biometrics team during TRUSTECH 2019, please contact Sally Fraser at sales@idexbiometrics.com.

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event please contact the IDEX Biometrics PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com.

Contact:

Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications

sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About TRUSTECH

TRUSTECH is the international event dedicated to Payments, Identification and Security. The event was first held over thirty years ago under the name 'CARTES Secure Connexions' to promote the newborn technology of smartcards. In 2016, it was re-named TRUSTECH to better reflect the way the industry is evolving towards trust-based technologies. A popular mix of trade show and conference, TRUSTECH showcases the latest hardware and technologies involved in the markets related to Payments, Identification and Security. A global marketplace, the show floor features a comprehensive panel of international exhibitors, sponsors and startups presenting their latest innovations, product launches and solutions on their stand, or through lively pitch sessions on the innovation stage located at the heart of the event.

For more information, visit www.trustech-event.com.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics