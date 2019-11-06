Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  IDEX Biometrics ASA    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IDEX Biometrics : Presenting at Trustech 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:37am EST

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 6 Nov 2019 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is delighted to announce they are presenting at the 2019 TRUSTECH event being held in Cannes, France from Tuesday 26th to Thursday 28th November.

David Orme, SVP for Sales & Marketing, will be presenting on Day 1, the 26th November, on the topic of 'Biometric Payment Cards: The Game Changer for Financial Inclusion'.

IDEX Biometrics and its partners will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

The IDEX team, David Orme, SVP for Sales & Marketing, Jerome Chavanel, Director of Product Management and Pascal Dufour, Director of Sales EMEA, are looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting the IDEX Biometrics team during TRUSTECH 2019, please contact Sally Fraser at sales@idexbiometrics.com.

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event please contact the IDEX Biometrics PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com.

Contact:

Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications
sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About TRUSTECH

TRUSTECH is the international event dedicated to Payments, Identification and Security. The event was first held over thirty years ago under the name 'CARTES Secure Connexions' to promote the newborn technology of smartcards. In 2016, it was re-named TRUSTECH to better reflect the way the industry is evolving towards trust-based technologies. A popular mix of trade show and conference, TRUSTECH showcases the latest hardware and technologies involved in the markets related to Payments, Identification and Security. A global marketplace, the show floor features a comprehensive panel of international exhibitors, sponsors and startups presenting their latest innovations, product launches and solutions on their stand, or through lively pitch sessions on the innovation stage located at the heart of the event.

For more information, visit www.trustech-event.com.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
02:37aIDEX BIOMETRICS : Presenting at Trustech 2019
PU
02:30aIDEX BIOMETRICS : Invitation to IDEX Biometrics' conference call for the third q..
AQ
02:00aIDEX BIOMETRICS : Disclosure of ownership in IDEX
AQ
01:44aIDEX BIOMETRICS : Disclosure of holding in IDEX
AQ
11/01INVESCO : NOTIFICATION REFERRED TO IN CHAPTER 4 OF THE SECURITIES TRADING ACT ON..
AQ
10/31INVESCO : Notification referred to in chapter 4 of the securities trading act on..
AQ
10/17IDEX BIOMETRICS : Disclosure of Significant Shareholding under the Norwegian Sec..
AQ
10/16IDEX BIOMETRICS : Disclosure of ownership in IDEX
AQ
10/16IDEX BIOMETRICS : Disclosure of holding in IDEX
AQ
10/15IDEX BIOMETRICS : begins deliveries of its dual-interface sensor to world class ..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 52,4 M
EBIT 2019 -239 M
Net income 2019 -238 M
Finance 2019 95,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,25x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,43x
EV / Sales2019 4,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 306 M
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  NOK
Last Close Price 0,51  NOK
Spread / Highest target 878%
Spread / Average Target 878%
Spread / Lowest Target 878%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley Alvin Swearingen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Paul Taylor VP-Operations & Program Management
Derek Pace D'Antilio Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-83.16%33
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%41 010
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.61%30 957
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%26 529
CORNING INCORPORATED-0.53%23 112
HEXAGON22.94%20 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group