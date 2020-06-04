IDEX Biometrics : Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics – 19 May 2020

Reference is made to the private placement of 65.4 million shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA on 11 May 2020.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. The company's share capital is now NOK 117,499,521.75 divided into 783,330,145 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

