IDEX Biometrics : Sponsoring Biometric Summit London 2019

Oslo, Norway - 3 September 2019 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is sponsoring the Goode Intelligence Biometric Summit London 2019 hosted by Rise London on Wednesday 20th November.

The IDEX team, SVP for Sales & Marketing, David Orme will be part of a panel talking about 'Solving the Problem of Frictionless User Authentication'.

IDEX Biometrics will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies. If you are interested in meeting the IDEX Biometrics team during the Biometric Summit London 2019, please contact Sally Fraser at sales@idexbiometrics.com.

Spaces at the summit are limited. As a Sponsor, we're delighted to offer an exclusive discount which means you can buy your ticket for just £250.00 (normally £450). Simply register at https://events.eventzilla.net/e/biometric-summit-london2019-2138721683 and enter this code for your special price: IDEXdiscount

Contact:

Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications

sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About Biometric Summit London 2019

The Biometric Summit London 2019 is presented by Goode Intelligence and hosted by Rise London. Bringing together speakers and delegates for a thought leading and educational event through enlightening talks, panels and workshops.

With up to 120 senior leaders from a range of sectors such as finance (including the FinTech community), retail, government, manufacturing, technology and telecoms, this power-packed summit provides plenty of opportunity for networking. This is an outstanding opportunity to learn from experts and end-users, bringing together investors and buyers interested in discovering the latest innovation in biometrics and digital identity. Biometric technology and digital identity specialists and practitioners will be on hand with expert knowledge and case studies to share the latest innovation and best practice in these areas.

For more information, visit https://www.goodeintelligence.com/london-2019/

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics