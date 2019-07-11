IDEX Biometrics : appoints Pascal Dufour as Director of Sales, EMEA

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway, 11 July 2019: IDEX Biometrics ASA, the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has appointed Pascal Dufour as Director of Sales, EMEA, with effect from 9 July 2019.

Mr. Dufour, who speaks French and English, has over 25 years of global experience, and excellent business and technical expertise, in the payment's ecosystem including biometric payments, cards, and digital services. He has worked both directly for, and as a consultant to, major companies including Mastercard, Europay, ATOS, Credit Mutuel and Galitt Consulting. Pascal will be based in France but will travel extensively across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

David Orme, SVP for Sales & Marketing, IDEX Biometrics comments: 'I am delighted to welcome Pascal to the team. He has a very strong track record and a great network in the payment ecosystem. I'm confident that Pascal will hit the ground running.'

For further information contact:

Stuart Hunt, Head of Investor Relations & Communications

+44 (0)1276 534 632

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.