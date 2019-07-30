IDEX Biometrics : at APSCA Digital Payments South Asia 2019

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 30 July 2019 - IDEX Biometrics ASA the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is attending the APSCA Digital Payments South Asia event, being held in Mumbai, India, from Thursday 29th to Friday 30th August.

IDEX Biometrics will be attending and will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

Chandraiah Gobburu, Head of Sales, India is looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting IDEX Biometrics during Digital Payments South Asia, please contact Chandraiah Gobburu at chandraiah.gobburu@idexbiometrics.com

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event, please contact the IDEX PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com .

Contact:

Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications

sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About APSCA's DIGITAL PAYMENTS SOUTH ASIA

On the 29th-30th August 2019, APSCA India will organize Digital Payments South Asia at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai Hotel. The Conference is one of the largest gatherings of card issuers and acquirers, mobile wallet companies, third-party payment providers, domestic and international payment schemes, e-payment services providers and payment experts, focused on the South Asia market.

Digital Payments South Asia will explore how contactless card payments and mobile payments in retail and transport applications, together with real-time payments, financial inclusion strategies and new innovations in payments acceptance, can accelerate the growth of digital payments in the South Asia market.

For more information visit https://www.apsca.org/events/dpsa2019/info

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics