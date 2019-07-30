Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Idex Biometrics ASA    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IDEX Biometrics : at APSCA Digital Payments South Asia 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:30am EDT

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 30 July 2019 - IDEX Biometrics ASA the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is attending the APSCA Digital Payments South Asia event, being held in Mumbai, India, from Thursday 29th to Friday 30th August.

IDEX Biometrics will be attending and will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

Chandraiah Gobburu, Head of Sales, India is looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting IDEX Biometrics during Digital Payments South Asia, please contact Chandraiah Gobburu at chandraiah.gobburu@idexbiometrics.com

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event, please contact the IDEX PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com.

Contact:
Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications
sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About APSCA's DIGITAL PAYMENTS SOUTH ASIA

On the 29th-30th August 2019, APSCA India will organize Digital Payments South Asia at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai Hotel. The Conference is one of the largest gatherings of card issuers and acquirers, mobile wallet companies, third-party payment providers, domestic and international payment schemes, e-payment services providers and payment experts, focused on the South Asia market.

Digital Payments South Asia will explore how contactless card payments and mobile payments in retail and transport applications, together with real-time payments, financial inclusion strategies and new innovations in payments acceptance, can accelerate the growth of digital payments in the South Asia market.

For more information visit https://www.apsca.org/events/dpsa2019/info

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 06:29:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
02:30aIDEX BIOMETRICS : at APSCA Digital Payments South Asia 2019
PU
07/15IDEX BIOMETRICS : Biometric smart card production, with IDEX dual-interface sens..
AQ
07/11IDEX BIOMETRICS : appoints Pascal Dufour as Director of Sales, EMEA
PU
07/04IDEX BIOMETRICS : Biometric Identification Technology Bridging the Digital Inclu..
AQ
07/03IDEX BIOMETRICS : Biometric Identification Technology – Bridging the Digit..
PU
07/03IDEX BIOMETRICS : expands its patent coverage for on-card enrollment for biometr..
AQ
06/27IDEX BIOMETRICS : Supporting Girls into Electronics 2019
PU
06/18IDEX BIOMETRICS : - Major Global Payment Scheme in Asia Certifying Biometric Car..
AQ
06/17IDEX BIOMETRICS : Major Global Payment Scheme in Asia Certifying Biometric Card ..
AQ
06/13IDEX BIOMETRICS : Biometric Access Control System A Must for the Healthcare Indu..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 52,4 M
EBIT 2019 -239 M
Net income 2019 -238 M
Finance 2019 95,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,96x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 1 000 M
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
Idex Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  NOK
Last Close Price 1,67  NOK
Spread / Highest target 199%
Spread / Average Target 199%
Spread / Lowest Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley A. Swearingen Chief Executive Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Henrik Knudtzon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Sweeney Senior Vice President-Engineering
Fred Benkley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-44.18%115
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%34 920
AMPHENOL CORPORATION18.35%28 341
CORNING INCORPORATED11.85%26 517
HEXAGON14.90%18 052
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%17 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group