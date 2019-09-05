IDEX Biometrics : at APSCA Next-Generation Cards 2019

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 5 September - IDEX Biometrics ASA, the leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, is exhibiting and speaking at the APSCA Next-Generation Cards event, being held in Singapore, Asia, from Tuesday 15th to Wednesday 16th October.

IDEX Biometrics will be at Stand No. 5 and will be available to demonstrate their biometric fingerprint technologies being used within a dual-interface smart card for payments.

Hunter Hu, VP for Sales in Asia for IDEX Biometrics will be presenting 'Biometric Smart Cards - the Game Changer for Financial Inclusion' and will also be on the panel for the Customer Enrollment session, both on Day 1.

As an exhibitor IDEX Biometrics can offer a discount on the published price. For more information on this offer please contact Sally Fraser at sales@idexbiometrics.com.

The IDEX Biometrics team are looking forward to speaking with other delegates. If you are interested in meeting IDEX Biometrics during Next-Generation Cards, please contact Sally Fraser at sales@idexbiometrics.com.

The IDEX team is also happy to speak to the media during the event, please contact the IDEX PR agency, Berkeley Communications at idex@berkeleypr.com.

Contact:

Sally Fraser, Global Head of Marketing Communications

sally.fraser@idexbiometrics.com

About APSCA's Next-Generation Cards Event

APSCA will hold the 3rd Next-Generation Cards conference and exposition in Singapore on 15-16 October 2019. The conference covers the status of a new era in the cards business.

Stronger Security, Greater Convenience, Wireless Connectivity

The conference will explore how the payment card and identity card ecosystem should collaborate with payments schemes and issuers on strategies to build the market for next-generation cards that will deliver new levels of security and convenience to cardholders.

The intended audience is card manufacturers, card integrators, card component suppliers* personalization bureaus, manufacturing equipment suppliers, test and certification houses. The audience will include international card schemes, domestic payments schemes as well as bank and non-bank card issuers from Asia Pacific markets. *(inlay, secure element, biometric sensor, display module, battery, Bluetooth interface, flexible PCB module etc.),

For more information visit https://www.apsca.org/events/ngc2019/info

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX), is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics