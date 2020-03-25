Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  IDEX Biometrics ASA    IDEX   NO0003070609

IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/25 11:25:16 am
0.721 NOK   +17.43%
11:33aIDEX BIOMETRICS : response to Covid-19
PU
03/13IDEX BIOMETRICS : has received UK R&D tax relief
AQ
03/02IDEX BIOMETRICS : Investor Presentation – March 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDEX Biometrics : response to Covid-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:33am EDT

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 24 March 2020: Vince Graziani, newly appointed CEO at IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, provides an overview of how the company is addressing the now global Covid-19 situation and what changes have been made to the company's day-to-day operations.

IDEX is operating as normal. IDEX moved very quickly to adapt to the guidelines, outlined by individual governments around the globe, to ensure the health of its employees and their families. The company has established an internal virus response team, who are responsible for on-going contingency planning.

All travel and face-to-face meetings have been stopped. New working practices, enabling the majority of staff to work from home, came into effect on Monday 16 March 2020. Staff, with specific roles that mean they need to work at an IDEX facility, are being supported in-line with local government guidelines.

Earlier in the first quarter, many of IDEX's business partners in Asia were obviously impacted but the IDEX team were in regular contact and today the vast majority, if not all, of these partners have returned to their offices and factories.

Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX Biometrics said 'As a dispersed team, based in Europe, the United States and Asia, we have always maximised digital technology to ensure we work as one global team. Through moving to video and conference calls plus the use of internal chat tools the IDEX team is enabled to operate as normal.' Graziani went on to say, 'The thoughts of everyone at IDEX are with the individuals and their families whose lives are being impacted by Covid-19.'

Contacts:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
Derek D'Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics ASA:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 15:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
11:33aIDEX BIOMETRICS : response to Covid-19
PU
03/13IDEX BIOMETRICS : has received UK R&D tax relief
AQ
03/02IDEX BIOMETRICS : Investor Presentation – March 2020
PU
03/02IDEX BIOMETRICS : investor presentation March 2020
AQ
02/28IDEX BIOMETRICS : Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX Biometrics
AQ
02/27IDEX BIOMETRICS : Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX – Incentive subscripti..
PU
02/27IDEX BIOMETRICS : report for the fourth quarter of 2019
PU
02/27IDEX BIOMETRICS : report for the fourth quarter of 2019
AQ
02/27IDEX BIOMETRICS : appoints Vincent Graziani as CEO
AQ
02/27IDEX BIOMETRICS : Mandatory notice of trade in IDEX - Incentive subscription rig..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 441 M
Chart IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Duration : Period :
IDEX Biometrics ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,61  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Graziani Chief Executive Officer
Morten Opstad Chairman
Paul Taylor VP-Operations & Program Management
Derek Pace D'Antilio Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Eaton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-52.03%40
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.70%31 881
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.03%26 900
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-31.49%22 104
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.74%19 281
CORNING INCORPORATED-31.23%15 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group