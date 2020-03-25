IDEX Biometrics : response to Covid-19

HOME/ NEWSROOM /

Oslo, Norway - 24 March 2020: Vince Graziani, newly appointed CEO at IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, provides an overview of how the company is addressing the now global Covid-19 situation and what changes have been made to the company's day-to-day operations.

IDEX is operating as normal. IDEX moved very quickly to adapt to the guidelines, outlined by individual governments around the globe, to ensure the health of its employees and their families. The company has established an internal virus response team, who are responsible for on-going contingency planning.

All travel and face-to-face meetings have been stopped. New working practices, enabling the majority of staff to work from home, came into effect on Monday 16 March 2020. Staff, with specific roles that mean they need to work at an IDEX facility, are being supported in-line with local government guidelines.

Earlier in the first quarter, many of IDEX's business partners in Asia were obviously impacted but the IDEX team were in regular contact and today the vast majority, if not all, of these partners have returned to their offices and factories.

Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX Biometrics said 'As a dispersed team, based in Europe, the United States and Asia, we have always maximised digital technology to ensure we work as one global team. Through moving to video and conference calls plus the use of internal chat tools the IDEX team is enabled to operate as normal.' Graziani went on to say, 'The thoughts of everyone at IDEX are with the individuals and their families whose lives are being impacted by Covid-19.'

