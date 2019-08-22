Idex Biometrics : Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX – 22 Aug 2019

Derek D'Antilio, who is CFO of the IDEX group, has on 22 August 2019 bought 50,000 shares in IDEX Biometrics ASA ('IDEX'), in the Oslo Børs market at NOK 1.78 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. D'Antilio holds 50,000 shares and 2,000,000 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX.

For further information contact:

Stuart Hunt, Head of Investor Relations & Communications, +44 1276 534 632

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics