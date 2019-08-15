Log in
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

(IDEX)
Idex Biometrics : Mandatory Notice of Trade in IDEX – Incentive Subscription Rights 14 Aug 2019

08/15/2019

On 14 August 2019, several primary insiders were granted incentive subscription rights (SRs) under the company's 2019 incentive subscription rights plan. IDEX issues this notice on behalf of the primary insiders below. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 1.65 per share. 25% of the SRs vest per year and the SRs expire on 9 May 2024.

CEO Stan Swearingen was granted 1,200,900 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Swearingen holds 400,000 shares and 8,015,900 SRs in IDEX.

CFO Derek D'Antilio was granted 2,000,000 SRs. After the grant, Mr. D'Antilio holds no shares and 2,000,000 SRs in IDEX.

Chief Innovation Officer Fred Benkley was granted 245,400 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Benkley holds 50,000 shares and 2,845,000 SRs in IDEX.

VP of Software Engineering Guido Bertocci was granted 210,400 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Bertocci holds no shares and 944,900 SRs in IDEX.

CTO Anthony Eaton was granted 327,800 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Eaton holds no shares and 1,452,800 SRs in IDEX.

Sr Director of IR and Comms. Stuart Hunt was granted 74,500 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Hunt holds no shares and 228,500 SRs in IDEX.

SVP of Silicon and Sensor Technologies Chris Ludden was granted 385,700 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Ludden holds no shares and 1,458,100 SRs in IDEX.

VP of Human Resources Sarah Mathews was granted 596,100 SRs. After the grant, Ms. Mathews holds no shares and 817,400 SRs in IDEX.

SVP of Sales and Marketing David Orme was granted 208,600 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Orme holds no shares and 2,208,600 SRs in IDEX.

VP of Product Mgt. and Business Dev. Brian Roberts was granted 210,400 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Roberts holds no shares and 1,212,300 SRs in IDEX.

VP of Finance Erling Svela was granted 178,800 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Svela holds 203,167 shares and 618,100 SRs in IDEX.

VP of Operations & Programme Mgt, Paul Taylor was granted 178,800 SRs. After the grant, Mr. Taylor holds no shares and 699,200 SRs in IDEX.

For further information contact:
Stuart Hunt, Head of Investor Relations & Communications, +44 1276 534 632

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is the leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

IDEX ASA published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 04:51:05 UTC
