Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Idex Corporation    IEX

IDEX CORPORATION

(IEX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 04:00:13 pm
163.745 USD   -0.26%
06:38pIDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/02IDEX CORPORATION : Joining S&P 500
BU
07/25IDEX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IDEX Corporation : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. The next dividend will be paid October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2019. This dividend represents the company’s 100th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDEX CORPORATION
06:38pIDEX CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/02IDEX CORPORATION : Joining S&P 500
BU
07/26IDEX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/26IDEX CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/25IDEX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25IDEX : Reports Second Quarter Results; Delivers Record Operating Margin and EPS;..
BU
07/18IDEX CORPORATION : Acquires Velcora Holding AB
BU
07/15IDEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/01IDEX CORPORATION : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
06/19IDEX CORPORATION : Announces Appointment of Carl R. Christenson to Board of Dire..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 551 M
EBIT 2019 610 M
Net income 2019 445 M
Debt 2019 234 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,97x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 12 452 M
Chart IDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Idex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 166,50  $
Last Close Price 163,85  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew K. Silvernail Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Ashleman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Yates Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James P. MacLennan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION28.60%12 452
XYLEM17.75%14 143
GRACO INC.9.96%7 676
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION23.88%6 178
COLFAX CORP36.22%3 350
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA8.23%3 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group