IDEX Corporation : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/07/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per common share. This dividend will be paid May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020. This dividend represents the company’s 102nd consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car you’re driving has a BAND-IT® clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life® rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. It’s likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, we’re proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX”.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 247 M
EBIT 2020 497 M
Net income 2020 353 M
Debt 2020 316 M
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,23x
EV / Sales2021 4,89x
Capitalization 11 437 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 161,92  $
Last Close Price 151,70  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew K. Silvernail Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Ashleman President & Chief Operating Officer
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Cook Lead Independent Director
Ernest J. Mrozek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION-11.80%11 437
XYLEM-19.96%11 345
GRACO INC.-12.96%7 540
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-46.45%3 468
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-6.44%3 088
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-17.92%2 186
