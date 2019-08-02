Log in
IDEX Corporation : Joining S&P 500

08/02/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) will join the S&P 500® effective before the open of trading on Friday, August 9.

“Becoming part of the S&P 500, a leading barometer of overall economic performance, is a tremendous honor for our company and our people worldwide,” IDEX Chairman and CEO Andrew K. Silvernail said. “It further marks the tremendous growth our team has achieved. The trusted solutions we produce for companies across myriad industries – from dosing pumps for clean water, to life-saving tools used by rescue workers, to components used in DNA sequencing machines – truly improve lives every day. Being added to the S&P 500 validates our teams’ dedication to results and obsession with solving customers’ most challenging problems.”

IDEX will also be added to the S&P 500 GICS Industrial Machinery Sub-Industry index and removed from the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®.

The full announcement from S&P Dow Jones Indices can be found here.

About IDEX

IDEX is a global fluidics leader serving high growth specialized markets. We are best known for our expertise in highly engineered fluidics systems and components, as well as for our expertise in fire and safety products including the Jaws of Life® family of rescue and recovery tools. Our products touch lives every day. Whether it’s a life-saving rescue operation, dispensing fresh juice to a first grader or fueling aircraft, IDEX is a leader in creating enabling technology used in many of the most common everyday activities. For more information, please visit www.idexcorp.com. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX.”


© Business Wire 2019
