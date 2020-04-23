IDEX : Reports First Quarter Results

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
Gross margin was 45.7 percent, up 10 bps
Increased backlog by $50 million
Completed the acquisition of Flow Management Devices, LLC on February 28, 2020
First Quarter 2020
Orders of $644.9 million were down 2 percent compared with the prior year period (-2 percent organic, +1 percent acquisitions and -1 percent foreign currency translation).
Sales of $594.5 million were down 4 percent compared with the prior year period (-5 percent organic, +2 percent acquisitions and -1 percent foreign currency translation).
Gross margin of 45.7 percent was up 10 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to price, productivity initiatives and an overall tight cost control environment, partially offset by reduced volume.
Operating income of $139.9 million resulted in an operating margin of 23.5 percent, down 30 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to the dilutive impact of the acquisition of Velcora Holding AB and lower volume leverage, partially offset by gross margin expansion as well as an overall reduction in variable expenses.
Provision for income taxes of $25.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 resulted in an effective tax rate (ETR) of 20.0 percent, which was higher than the prior year period ETR of 19.5 percent primarily due to a decrease in the excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation.
Net income was $102.0 million which resulted in EPS of $1.33, a decrease of 11 cents, or 8 percent, from the prior year period EPS. EBITDA of $158.4 million was 26.6 percent of sales and covered interest expense by almost 15 times.
Cash from operations of $84.8 million led to free cash flow of $72.0 million, which was down 5 percent from the prior year period and was 71 percent of net income compared to 69 percent of net income in the prior year period. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to lower earnings, partially offset by a favorable change in accrued expenses in the first quarter of 2020.
The Company repurchased 867 thousand shares of common stock for $108.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 at an average price of $125.64.
“In the first quarter, our teams maintained strong focus and execution in the face of an increasingly challenging macro environment. First quarter organic orders decreased two percent and organic sales decreased five percent. We increased backlog by $50 million, expanded gross margins and delivered an operating margin of 23.5 percent and earnings per share of $1.33.
The coronavirus is creating an economic impact the world has not seen before, but we believe IDEX is well positioned to survive and thrive through the crisis. We have the people, the quality of businesses, and the financial wherewithal to endure.
IDEX is a diverse company both in the end markets we serve and the locations of our businesses. We expect this diversity will help us navigate through these unprecedented times. We are focused on the safety of our employees, our business continuity, and our liquidity to ensure that all stakeholders are properly prioritized. We also have an eye on the future. We believe our strong balance sheet, with over $1.2 billion of liquidity and gross leverage of 1.5 times, will allow us to capitalize on opportunities as the world emerges from this crisis.
As we enter the second quarter, we do see material commercial headwinds and are planning for sales to be down 15 to 25 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This will have a significant impact on earnings, but our teams are focused on cash management and taking action to deliver strong relative operational cash flow. We believe we have ample liquidity to fund operations, make targeted investments and pay our dividend.
Due to the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and uncertain timing of a global recovery and economic normalization, we are unable to estimate the overall impacts on our operations and financial results as we move forward. As a result, we are withdrawing all prior financial guidance, which was provided on January 30, 2020, and suspending all future financial guidance for the balance of the year.”
Andrew K. Silvernail
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
First Quarter 2020 Segment Highlights
Fluid & Metering Technologies
Sales of $226.9 million reflected a 6 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 (-5 percent organic and -1 percent foreign currency translation).
Operating income of $66.8 million resulted in an operating margin of 29.4 percent, a 20 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by price and productivity initiatives.
EBITDA of $71.4 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 31.5 percent, a 40 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
Health & Science Technologies
Sales of $224.1 million reflected a 1 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 (-4 percent organic, +4 percent acquisition and -1 percent foreign currency translation).
Operating income of $52.6 million resulted in an operating margin of 23.5 percent, a 50 basis point decrease compared to the prior year period primarily due to the impact of the Velcora acquisition amortization and lower volume, partially offset by price and productivity initiatives.
EBITDA of $63.8 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 28.5 percent, a 40 basis point increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to the Velcora acquisition.
Fire & Safety/Diversified Products
Sales of $144.3 million reflected an 8 percent decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 (-7 percent organic and -1 percent foreign currency translation).
Operating income of $38.0 million resulted in an operating margin of 26.4 percent, a 60 basis point increase compared to the prior year period primarily due to business mix, price and productivity initiatives, partially offset by reduced volume.
EBITDA of $42.1 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 29.2 percent, a 150 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.
For the first quarter of 2020, Fluid & Metering Technologies contributed 38 percent of sales, 42 percent of operating income and 40 percent of EBITDA; Health & Science Technologies accounted for 38 percent of sales, 34 percent of operating income and 36 percent of EBITDA; and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products represented 24 percent of sales, 24 percent of operating income and 24 percent of EBITDA.
Corporate Costs
Corporate costs decreased to $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of tightly controlling discretionary spending and lower variable compensation costs in 2020.
Acquisition
On February 28, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Flow Management Devices, LLC (“Flow MD”), a privately held provider of flow measurement systems that ensure custody transfer accuracy in the oil and gas industry. Flow MD engineers and manufactures small volume provers. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, with operations in Houston, TX and Pittsburgh, PA, Flow MD operates in our Energy group within the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment. Flow MD was acquired for cash consideration of $120.8 million. The entire purchase price was funded with cash on hand.
COVID-19 Impact
The Company continues to help in the fight against COVID-19 with several of our businesses playing critical roles in keeping essential societal functions going. For example, IDEX China is manufacturing hospital grade air compressors for portable ventilators, Vetter is building triage tents for hospitals around the world, Gast is producing thousands of compressors used in mobile sanitizing spray carts, Warren Rupp is selling pumps used in the production of hand sanitizers and IDEX Health and Science designs and manufactures components and sub-systems being used in instruments that have sequenced the RNA of COVID-19 to test for and track the spread of the disease, identify potential treatments and ultimately develop a vaccine.
We are focused on making sure our employees are safe and our operations have the ability to deliver the products needed to support the COVID-19 battle. Most of our sites have been deemed vital operations and remain open, however, the virus has caused a few of our sites to shut down on a temporary basis due to government mandates globally. This has primarily occurred in China, Italy and India with most coming back on line with varying levels of capacity. The Company expects the weeks and months ahead will be especially challenging as this global pandemic continues to progress and, based on currently available information and management's current expectations, the Company anticipates that sales will be down 15 to 25 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Based on management's current expectations, we believe our strong balance sheet, with over $1.2 billion of liquidity and gross leverage of 1.5 times, will provide IDEX the necessary capital to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic for a significant period of time.
Non-U.S. GAAP Measures of Financial Performance
The Company supplements certain U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics with non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics in order to provide investors with better insight and increased transparency while also allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of the financial information used by management in its decision making. Reconciliations of non-U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics to their most comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics are defined and presented below and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There were no adjustments to U.S. GAAP financial performance metrics other than the items noted below.
Organic orders and sales are calculated excluding amounts from acquired or divested businesses during the first twelve months of ownership or divestiture and the impact of foreign currency translation.
EBITDA is calculated as net income plus interest expense plus provision for income taxes plus depreciation and amortization. We reconciled EBITDA to net income on a consolidated basis as we do not allocate consolidated interest expense or consolidated provision for income taxes to our segments.
Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures.
Table 1: Reconciliations of the Change in Net Sales to Organic Net Sales
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
FMT
HST
FSDP
IDEX
Change in net sales
(6
)%
(1
)%
(8
)%
(4
)%
- Net impact from acquisitions
—
%
4
%
—
%
2
%
- Impact from FX
(1
)%
(1
)%
(1
)%
(1
)%
Change in organic net sales
(5
)%
(4
)%
(7
)%
(5
)%
Table 2: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Income(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
FMT
HST
FSDP
Corporate
IDEX
Reported operating income (loss)
$
66,771
$
52,643
$
38,037
$
(17,510
)
$
139,941
$
71,866
$
54,154
$
40,328
$
(18,566
)
$
147,782
- Other (income) expense - net
766
(531
)
(315
)
1,645
1,565
78
284
505
(1,007
)
(140
)
+ Depreciation and amortization
5,398
10,659
3,759
181
19,997
5,506
9,507
3,462
184
18,659
EBITDA
71,403
63,833
42,111
(18,974
)
158,373
77,294
63,377
43,285
(17,375
)
166,581
- Interest expense
10,877
10,921
- Provision for income taxes
25,501
26,733
- Depreciation and amortization
19,997
18,659
Reported net income
$
101,998
$
110,268
Net sales (eliminations)
$
226,861
$
224,059
$
144,324
$
(782
)
$
594,462
$
242,522
$
225,290
$
156,159
$
(1,740
)
$
622,231
Reported operating margin
29.4
%
23.5
%
26.4
%
n/m
23.5
%
29.6
%
24.0
%
25.8
%
n/m
23.8
%
EBITDA margin
31.5
%
28.5
%
29.2
%
n/m
26.6
%
31.9
%
28.1
%
27.7
%
n/m
26.8
%
Table 3: Reconciliations of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
$
84,760
$
88,663
$
151,160
- Capital expenditures
12,762
12,875
14,139
Free cash flow
$
71,998
$
75,788
$
137,021
(Financial reports follow)
IDEX CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net sales
$
594,462
$
622,231
Cost of sales
322,506
338,397
Gross profit
271,956
283,834
Selling, general and administrative expenses
132,015
136,052
Operating income
139,941
147,782
Other (income) expense - net
1,565
(140
)
Interest expense
10,877
10,921
Income before income taxes
127,499
137,001
Provision for income taxes
25,501
26,733
Net income
$
101,998
$
110,268
Earnings per Common Share:
Basic earnings per common share
$
1.35
$
1.46
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.33
$
1.44
Share Data:
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
75,740
75,442
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
76,452
76,284
IDEX CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
569,219
$
632,581
Receivables - net
327,835
298,186
Inventories
340,581
293,467
Other current assets
51,437
37,211
Total current assets
1,289,072
1,261,445
Property, plant and equipment - net
283,276
280,316
Goodwill and intangible assets - net
2,258,178
2,167,776
Other noncurrent assets
113,151
104,375
Total assets
$
3,943,677
$
3,813,912
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
$
157,724
$
138,463
Accrued expenses
208,847
180,290
Short-term borrowings
319
388
Dividends payable
—
38,736
Total current liabilities
366,890
357,877
Long-term borrowings
999,020
848,864
Other noncurrent liabilities
347,980
343,942
Total liabilities
1,713,890
1,550,683
Total shareholders' equity
2,229,787
2,263,229
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,943,677
$
3,813,912
IDEX CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
101,998
$
110,268
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,453
9,660
Amortization of intangible assets
9,544
8,999
Amortization of debt issuance expenses
343
335
Share-based compensation expense
6,730
7,560
Deferred income taxes
2,012
3,027
Non-cash interest expense associated with forward starting swaps
1,545
1,588
Changes in (net of the effect from acquisitions):
Receivables
(24,190
)
(21,402
)
Inventories
(23,717
)
(18,548
)
Other current assets
(14,267
)
(7,119
)
Trade accounts payable
14,146
17,488
Accrued expenses
2,060
(24,606
)
Other - net
(1,897
)
1,413
Net cash flows provided by operating activities
84,760
88,663
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(12,762
)
(12,875
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(120,839
)
—
Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets
41
629
Other - net
(160
)
(195
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(133,720
)
(12,441
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
150,000
—
Dividends paid
(38,736
)
(33,446
)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
2,089
8,870
Repurchases of common stock
(108,907
)
(50,797
)
Shares surrendered for tax withholding
(12,119
)
(11,479
)
Other - net
(129
)
(129
)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(7,802
)
(86,981
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,600
)
482
Net decrease in cash
(63,362
)
(10,277
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
632,581
466,407
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
569,219
$
456,130
IDEX CORPORATION
Company and Segment Financial Information - Reported
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, (a)
2020
2019
Fluid & Metering Technologies
Net sales
$
226,861
$
242,522
Operating income (b)
66,771
71,866
Operating margin
29.4
%
29.6
%
EBITDA
$
71,403
$
77,294
EBITDA margin
31.5
%
31.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
5,398
$
5,506
Capital expenditures
4,528
3,230
Health & Science Technologies
Net sales
$
224,059
$
225,290
Operating income (b)
52,643
54,154
Operating margin
23.5
%
24.0
%
EBITDA
$
63,833
$
63,377
EBITDA margin
28.5
%
28.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
10,659
$
9,507
Capital expenditures
5,329
5,304
Fire & Safety/Diversified Products
Net sales
$
144,324
$
156,159
Operating income (b)
38,037
40,328
Operating margin
26.4
%
25.8
%
EBITDA
$
42,111
$
43,285
EBITDA margin
29.2
%
27.7
%
Depreciation and amortization
$
3,759
$
3,462
Capital expenditures
2,884
2,953
Corporate Office and Eliminations
Intersegment sales eliminations
$
(782
)
$
(1,740
)
Operating income (b)
(17,510
)
(18,566
)
EBITDA
(18,974
)
(17,375
)
Depreciation and amortization (c)
181
184
Capital expenditures
21
1,388
Company
Net sales
$
594,462
$
622,231
Operating income
139,941
147,782
Operating margin
23.5
%
23.8
%
EBITDA
$
158,373
$
166,581
EBITDA margin
26.6
%
26.8
%
Depreciation and amortization (c)
$
19,997
$
18,659
Capital expenditures
12,762
12,875
(a)
Three month data includes the results of the Velcora acquisition in the Health & Science Technologies segment from the date of acquisition (July 2019).
(b)
Segment operating income excludes unallocated corporate operating expenses which are included in Corporate Office and Eliminations.
(c)
Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of debt issuance costs.