IDEX : Reports Third Quarter Results; Delivers Record Adjusted Gross and Operating Margin; Reported EPS of $1.37 With Adjusted EPS of $1.52

News Release
October 29, 2019
LAKE FOREST, Ill.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Oct. 29, 2019- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights
-
Sales were flat overall and organically
-
Gross margin was 45.2 percent with adjusted gross margin of 45.7 percent, an all-time high
-
Reported operating margin was 22.7 percent with adjusted operating margin of 25.2 percent, up 120 bps
-
Reported EPS was $1.37 with adjusted EPS of $1.52, up 8 percent
-
Cash from operations of $157.1 million led to FCF of $146.0 million, an all-time high
View full report at: https://investors.idexcorp.com/news-releases/news-release-details/idex-reports-third-quarter-results-delivers-record-adjusted
