IDEX : Reports Third Quarter Results; Delivers Record Adjusted Gross and Operating Margin; Reported EPS of $1.37 With Adjusted EPS of $1.52

10/29/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

News Release

October 29, 2019

LAKE FOREST, Ill.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Oct. 29, 2019- IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) today announced its financial results for the three month period ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Sales were flat overall and organically
  • Gross margin was 45.2 percent with adjusted gross margin of 45.7 percent, an all-time high
  • Reported operating margin was 22.7 percent with adjusted operating margin of 25.2 percent, up 120 bps
  • Reported EPS was $1.37 with adjusted EPS of $1.52, up 8 percent
  • Cash from operations of $157.1 million led to FCF of $146.0 million, an all-time high

View full report at: https://investors.idexcorp.com/news-releases/news-release-details/idex-reports-third-quarter-results-delivers-record-adjusted

Disclaimer

IDEX Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 21:46:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 547 M
EBIT 2019 609 M
Net income 2019 444 M
Debt 2019 234 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,84x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 12 087 M
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew K. Silvernail Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric D. Ashleman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
William K. Grogan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James P. MacLennan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Cook Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEX CORPORATION25.71%12 087
XYLEM25.94%15 128
GRACO INC.11.16%7 759
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION29.46%6 456
INTERPUMP GROUP SPA-3.46%2 991
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.21.62%2 417
