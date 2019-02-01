|
IDEXX Laboratories : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
02/01/2019 | 06:28am EST
- Achieves revenue growth in Q4 of 9% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 12% reported and 13% organic
- Reports 15% year-over-year increase in Catalyst placements at new or competitive accounts in Q4, supporting full year growth of 21% in IDEXX's premium instrument installed base
- Delivers full year EPS of $4.26, representing 45% growth on a reported basis and 36% on a comparable constant currency basis
- Reaffirms 2019 revenue guidance of $2,385 million - $2,425 million, reflecting consistent expectations for reported revenue growth of 8% - 9.5% and organic revenue growth of 9.5% - 11%
- Raises 2019 EPS outlook range by $0.04 from the midpoint of prior guidance to $4.66 - $4.78, reflecting flow through of strong 2018 profit performance, partially offset by lower estimates for projected share-based compensation tax benefits
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, reports revenues of $549 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 9% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results were driven by continued strong gains in Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue globally. Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $0.98 on a reported basis for the fourth quarter, representing EPS growth of 128% and comparable constant currency EPS growth of 40%.
Revenue for the full year of $2,213 million increased 12% on a reported and organic basis, driven by 14% reported and 13% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. For the full year 2018, EPS of $4.26 increased 45% on a reported basis and 36% on a comparable constant currency basis, supported by a reported 120 basis points of operating margin improvement, or 130 basis points on a constant currency basis, and benefits from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reform").
Based on its continued strong momentum, the Company is reaffirming its full year 2019 revenue growth outlook of 8% - 9.5% on a reported basis and 9.5% - 11% on an organic basis. The Company is also increasing its EPS guidance range to $4.66 - $4.78, an increase of $0.04 at the midpoint of prior 2019 guidance shared on the Q3 2018 conference call, reflecting approximately $0.06 per share in incremental benefits from the flow through of strong 2018 operating margin performance and tax rate upsides, partially offset by $0.02 of per share reduction in projected share-based compensation tax benefits reflecting recent share prices. This EPS outlook incorporates the Company's refined goals for constant currency operating margin improvement of 50 - 80 basis points in 2019, building on its strong 2018 results.
"IDEXX delivered another quarter of strong performance, evidenced by consistent 13% gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue and 21% expansion of our global premium instrument installed base. We also delivered outstanding bottom line results, while advancing incremental investments in our employees, innovation and expanded sales and marketing capability. We are well-positioned to build on our business momentum and high level of execution in 2019 with the investments we have made in the business over the last year," said Jonathan Ayers, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our sustained high growth reinforces the enduring long-term potential we see for our markets around the world as our customers advance their standards of care by leveraging IDEXX's unique innovations. Our global opportunity for growth is supported by evolving pet owners' attitudes, particularly with the millennial generation, towards the importance of care for their family members, and by veterinary practices deepening their appreciation for the value of diagnostics in both sick animal and preventive care."
Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights
Companion Animal Group
The Companion Animal Group generated 10% reported and 12% organic revenue growth for the quarter. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth remained strong at 12% reported and 13% organic, including a $4.5 million, or approximately 1% in growth rate benefit attributable to the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (the "New Revenue Standard"), primarily related to the modified retrospective restatement. Veterinary software services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 9% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis.
- IDEXX VetLab®consumables generated 17% reported and 19% organic revenue growth, supported by our expanding premium instrument base and benefits from new test innovations, including Catalyst® SDMA. IDEXX VetLab premium diagnostic instrument placements grew 8% to a record number of 3,957, including 2,042 Catalyst placements, reflecting 10% growth, 1,170 premium hematology instrument additions and 745 IDEXX SediVue Dx® analyzer placements.
- Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 10% reported and 11% organic revenue growth. These results were driven by mid-teen organic growth in the U.S., with strong organic volume gains with existing customers, solid net price realization and net customer additions. International reference lab organic revenue growth reached mid-single-digit levels in the quarter, with overall gains moderated by low growth in select markets.
- Rapid assay products generated revenue growth of 5% on a reported and organic basis, with continued gains in SNAP® 4Dx® Plus Tests, specialty and first generation rapid test volumes.
Water
Water achieved revenue growth of 5% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, supported by strong growth in international markets.
Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")
LPD revenue declined 9% on a reported basis and 5% on an organic basis for the quarter, reflecting comparisons to strong year-end government program and distributor ordering in the prior year, impacts related to African swine fever outbreaks in China, which reduced demand for diagnostic testing in the quarter, as well as continued pressure on dairy testing in key markets related to low milk pricing.
Gross Profit and Operating Profit
Gross profits increased 10%, and gross margin increased to 54.7% from 53.8% in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross margin was 70 basis points higher than fourth quarter 2017, supported by continued solid net price gains and strong growth in consumable revenues, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from instrument program mix under the New Revenue Standard.
Operating margin was 21.0% in the quarter, 170 basis points higher than the prior year period results on a reported and constant currency basis, supported by gross margin gains and operating expense leverage on high revenue growth.
2019 Financial Outlook
The following guidance for 2019 reflects the assumptions that for the remainder of 2019, the value of foreign currencies will remain at the following rates in U.S. dollars:
- the euro at $1.13;
- the British pound at $1.28;
- the Canadian dollar at $0.75; and
- the Australian dollar at $0.70;
and relative to the U.S. dollar:
- the Japanese yen at ¥112;
- the Chinese renminbi at RMB 7.00; and
- the Brazilian real at R$3.79.
Outlook for 2019
The Company is reaffirming its 2019 revenue outlook of $2,385 million - $2,425 million, supported by reported revenue growth of 8% - 9.5% and organic revenue growth of 9.5% - 11%. At the foreign exchange rate assumptions in 2019 noted above, we continue to estimate that the effect of the stronger U.S. dollar will reduce full year 2019 reported revenue growth by approximately 1.5%, EPS growth by approximately 1%, and EPS by an estimated $0.03 per share, including the net impact of projected hedge gains of approximately $10 million in 2019.
We are increasing our 2019 EPS outlook to $4.66 - $4.78 per share, an increase of $0.04 at the midpoint of the earlier guidance range, or targeted growth of 9% - 12% on a reported basis and 15% - 18% on a comparable constant currency basis. The Company is projecting free cash flow at approximately 60% - 65% of net income in 2019, including a projected $70 million of capital spending related to completion of our Westbrook, Maine headquarters expansion and the relocation and expansion of our core laboratory in Germany. Spending for these two major projects was $42 million in 2018. For 2019, the Company projects total capital spending, including these major projects, of approximately $160 million - $175 million.
The Company provides the following updated guidance for 2019:
Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages
Guidance Range
Growth Definition
Year-over-year Growth
Revenue
$2,385
-
$2,425
Reported
8 % - 9.5 %
Organic Revenue Growth
9.5 % - 11 %
EPS
$4.66
-
$4.78
Reported
9 % - 12 %
Comparable Constant Currency
15 % - 18 %
Operating Cash Flow
~
100% - 105% of net income
Free Cash Flow
~
60% - 65% of net income
Capital Expenditures
~
$160 million - $175 million
We expect an effective tax rate of 20% - 21%, including expectations for a benefit from share-based compensation accounting of $6.5 million - $8.5 million or approximately 150 basis points. We are projecting a reduction in weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 1% to 1.5%, and interest expense, net of interest income, of $37 million to $38 million, reflecting current and projected borrowings.
About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 8,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "2019 Financial Outlook", "Outlook for 2019", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impacts of U.S. Tax Reform; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; and projected operating margins and expenses, capital expenditures, gains from foreign currency hedging transactions, tax and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements, effective tax rates, weighted average shares outstanding and interest expense. These statements are based on management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 1, 2018 and the Company's other filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth-quarter 2018 results as follows: decreased revenue growth by 1.6%, decreased gross profit growth by approximately 2%, increased gross profit margin growth by 20 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 1%, decreased operating profit growth by 2%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit margin growth, and decreased EPS growth by 2%. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2018 results as follows: increased revenue growth by less than 1%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and had an immaterial impact on EPS growth. Estimated currency changes are also expected to decrease projected full year 2019 revenue growth by approximately 1.5%, decrease projected full year 2019 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth by approximately 1.5%, decrease projected operating profit margin growth by approximately 20 basis points, decrease projected 2019 EPS growth by approximately 1%, and decrease first quarter revenue growth by approximately 3%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.
Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue from business acquisitions. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2018, as well estimated full year 2019 organic revenue growth for the Company. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents incremental revenues attributable to business acquisitions that have occurred since the beginning of the prior year period. Effective January 1, 2018, we exclude only acquisitions that are considered to be a business (consistent with ASU 2017-01, "Business Combinations: (Topic 850) Clarifying the Definition of a Business") from organic revenue growth. For more detail on what acquisitions we consider to be a business in computing organic growth, please see Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations, Non-GAAP Financial Measures, contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the calculation of projected full year and first quarter 2019 organic revenue growth, and projected full year 2019 CAG Diagnostics recurring organic revenue growth, the impacts of revenue from acquisitions is immaterial.
Comparable constant currency EPS growth - Comparable constant currency EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the tax effects of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, a one-time negative impact related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reform"), and a discrete tax benefit related to the expected utilization of foreign tax credits. Management believes comparable constant currency EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Share-based compensation activity is expected to increase projected EPS by $0.07 to $0.10 for the full year 2019, increased fourth quarter 2018 EPS by $0.01 compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2017, increased EPS by $0.24 for the full year 2018, and increased EPS by $0.30 for full year 2017. A one-time negative impact related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Reform for the fourth quarter of 2017, due to the deemed repatriation of the Company's foreign profits, net of the remeasurement of deferred taxes at the lower enacted corporate tax rate, reduced fourth quarter and full year 2017 EPS by $0.34. A discrete tax benefit related to the expected utilization of foreign tax credits in 2017 increased fourth-quarter 2017 EPS by $0.01 and full year 2017 EPS by $0.04. These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth to comparable constant currency EPS growth for the Company.
Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, including tax benefits attributable to share-based compensation, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Since adoption of ASU 2016-09 in 2017, the tax benefit from share-based compensation is included in cash generated from operations and will no longer be an adjustment in our free cash flow calculation. To estimate projected 2019 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of ~$160 -$175 million.
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. Management believes that using Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a useful and recognized measure for evaluating financial leverage. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.
After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC"): After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting after-tax return on invested capital provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue:
Revenue
$549,386
$506,121
$2,213,242
$1,969,058
Expenses and Income:
Cost of revenue
249,025
233,647
971,700
871,676
Gross profit
300,361
272,474
1,241,542
1,097,382
Sales and marketing
95,904
90,539
387,406
354,294
General and administrative
58,972
55,318
244,938
220,878
Research and development
30,138
28,809
117,863
109,182
Income from operations
115,347
97,808
491,335
413,028
Interest expense, net
(8,302)
(8,122)
(33,593)
(31,971)
Income before provision for income taxes
107,045
89,686
457,742
381,057
Provision for income taxes
21,368
51,396
80,695
117,788
Net Income:
Net income
85,677
38,290
377,047
263,269
Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's
earnings
39
33
16
125
Net income attributable to stockholders
$85,638
$38,257
$377,031
$263,144
Earnings per share: Basic
$0.99
$0.44
$4.34
$3.00
Earnings per share: Diluted
$0.98
$0.43
$4.26
$2.94
Shares outstanding: Basic
86,379
87,427
86,864
87,769
Shares outstanding: Diluted
87,807
89,045
88,470
89,567
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating Ratios
Gross profit
54.7
%
53.8
%
56.1
%
55.7
%
(as a percentage of revenue):
Sales, marketing, general and administrative
expense
28.2
%
28.8
%
28.6
%
29.2
%
Research and development expense
5.5
%
5.7
%
5.3
%
5.5
%
Income from operations1
21.0
%
19.3
%
22.2
%
21.0
%
1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent of
December 31,
Percent of
2018
Revenue
2017
Revenue
Revenue:
CAG
$479,011
$433,516
Water
30,289
28,864
LPD
33,923
37,215
Other
6,163
6,526
Total
$549,386
$506,121
Gross Profit:
CAG
$256,804
53.6
%
$230,876
53.3
%
Water
21,228
70.1
%
19,609
67.9
%
LPD
19,393
57.2
%
20,957
56.3
%
Other
2,911
47.2
%
3,162
48.5
%
Unallocated Amounts
25
N/A
(2,130)
N/A
Total
$300,361
54.7
%
$272,474
53.8
%
Income from Operations:
CAG
$97,048
20.3
%
$85,700
19.8
%
Water
13,149
43.4
%
12,195
42.2
%
LPD
5,973
17.6
%
6,584
17.7
%
Other
1,658
26.9
%
1,562
23.9
%
Unallocated Amounts
(2,481)
N/A
(8,233)
N/A
Total
$115,347
21.0
%
$97,808
19.3
%
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Percent of
December 31,
Percent of
2018
Revenue
2017
Revenue
Revenue:
CAG
$1,935,428
$1,703,377
Water
125,198
114,395
LPD
130,581
128,481
Other
22,035
22,805
Total
$2,213,242
$1,969,058
Gross Profit:
CAG
$1,066,509
55.1
%
$936,798
55.0
%
Water
88,092
70.4
%
79,365
69.4
%
LPD
74,960
57.4
%
72,140
56.1
%
Other
10,250
46.5
%
11,388
49.9
%
Unallocated Amounts
1,731
N/A
(2,309)
N/A
Total
$1,241,542
56.1
%
$1,097,382
55.7
%
Income from Operations:
CAG
$429,483
22.2
%
$363,557
21.3
%
Water
56,607
45.2
%
50,616
44.2
%
LPD
19,412
14.9
%
16,464
12.8
%
Other
3,729
16.9
%
4,837
21.2
%
Unallocated Amounts
(17,896)
N/A
(22,446)
N/A
Total
$491,335
22.2
%
$413,028
21.0
%
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net Revenue
2018
2017
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG
$479,011
$433,516
$45,495
10.5
%
(1.4%)
0.1
%
11.7
%
United States
314,434
278,396
36,038
12.9
%
—
0.2
%
12.8
%
International
164,577
155,120
9,457
6.1
%
(3.8%)
0.1
%
9.8
%
Water
30,289
28,864
1,425
4.9
%
(2.6%)
—
7.5
%
United States
13,235
13,125
110
0.8
%
—
—
0.8
%
International
17,054
15,739
1,315
8.4
%
(5.0%)
—
13.4
%
LPD
33,923
37,215
(3,292)
(8.8)
%
(3.7%)
—
(5.1)
%
United States
3,436
3,615
(179)
(5.0)
%
—
—
(5.0)
%
International
30,487
33,600
(3,113)
(9.3)
%
(4.1%)
—
(5.2)
%
Other
6,163
6,526
(363)
(5.6)
%
—
—
(5.6)
%
Total Company
$549,386
$506,121
$43,265
8.5
%
(1.6%)
0.1
%
10.1
%
United States
333,020
297,782
35,238
11.8
%
—
0.2
%
11.7
%
International
216,366
208,339
8,027
3.9
%
(3.9%)
—
7.7
%
Three Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net CAG Revenue
2018
2017
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$401,654
$359,765
$41,889
11.6
%
(1.4%)
—
13.0
%
IDEXX VetLab consumables
156,595
133,693
22,902
17.1
%
(1.8%)
—
18.9
%
Rapid assay products
48,341
46,224
2,117
4.6
%
(0.8%)
—
5.4
%
Reference laboratory diagnostic
and consulting services
178,486
161,924
16,562
10.2
%
(1.2%)
—
11.4
%
CAG Diagnostics services and accessories
18,232
17,924
308
1.7
%
(1.6%)
—
3.3
%
CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments
37,264
36,945
319
0.9
%
(2.4%)
—
3.3
%
Veterinary software, services and
diagnostic imaging systems
40,093
36,806
3,287
8.9
%
(0.4%)
1.6
%
7.7
%
Net CAG revenue
$479,011
$433,516
$45,495
10.5
%
(1.4%)
0.1
%
11.7
%
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net Revenue
2018
2017
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG
$1,935,428
$1,703,377
$232,051
13.6
%
0.7
%
0.1
%
12.8
%
United States
1,277,146
1,125,364
151,782
13.5
%
—
0.1
%
13.4
%
International
658,282
578,013
80,269
13.9
%
2.1
%
—
11.7
%
Water
125,198
114,395
10,803
9.4
%
0.2
%
—
9.3
%
United States
58,774
55,482
3,292
5.9
%
—
—
5.9
%
International
66,424
58,913
7,511
12.7
%
0.3
%
—
12.4
%
LPD
130,581
128,481
2,100
1.6
%
1.0
%
—
0.6
%
United States
13,932
14,108
(176)
(1.3)
%
—
—
(1.3)
%
International
116,649
114,373
2,276
2.0
%
1.1
%
—
0.9
%
Other
22,035
22,805
(770)
(3.4)
%
0.3
%
—
(3.7)
%
Total Company
$2,213,242
$1,969,058
$244,184
12.4
%
0.7
%
0.1
%
11.6
%
United States
1,357,909
1,203,547
154,362
12.8
%
—
0.1
%
12.7
%
International
855,333
765,511
89,822
11.7
%
1.8
%
—
9.9
%
Twelve Months Ended
Reported
Percentage
Percentage
Organic
December 31,
December 31,
Dollar
Revenue
Change from
Change from
Revenue
Net CAG Revenue
2018
2017
Change
Growth1
Currency
Acquisitions
Growth1
CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:
$1,654,530
$1,451,701
$202,829
14.0
%
0.8
%
—
13.2
%
IDEXX VetLab consumables
617,237
518,774
98,463
19.0
%
0.8
%
—
18.1
%
Rapid assay products
217,541
205,309
12,232
6.0
%
0.4
%
—
5.6
%
Reference laboratory diagnostic
and consulting services
746,794
660,142
86,652
13.1
%
0.9
%
—
12.2
%
CAG Diagnostics services and accessories
72,958
67,476
5,482
8.1
%
0.8
%
—
7.4
%
CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments
134,264
119,963
14,301
11.9
%
0.6
%
—
11.3
%
Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems
146,634
131,713
14,921
11.3
%
0.1
%
1.3
%
10.0
%
Net CAG revenue
$1,935,428
$1,703,377
$232,051
13.6
%
0.7
%
0.1
%
12.8
%
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$123,794
$187,675
Marketable securities
—
284,255
Accounts receivable, net
248,855
234,597
Inventories
173,303
164,318
Other current assets
108,220
101,140
Total current assets
654,172
971,985
Property and equipment, net
437,270
379,096
Other long-term assets, net
445,907
362,335
Total assets
$1,537,349
$1,713,416
Liabilities and Stockholders'
Equity (Deficit):
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$69,534
$66,968
Accrued liabilities
260,683
253,418
Line of credit
398,937
655,000
Deferred revenue
41,290
29,181
Total current liabilities
770,444
1,004,567
Long-term debt
601,348
606,075
Other long-term liabilities, net
174,790
156,616
Total long-term liabilities
776,138
762,691
Total stockholders' deficit
(9,513)
(54,106)
Noncontrolling interest
280
264
Total stockholders' deficit
(9,233)
(53,842)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$1,537,349
$1,713,416
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)
December 31,
2018
September 30,
2018
June 30,
2018
March 31,
2018
December 31,
2017
Selected Balance Sheet Information:
Days sales outstanding1
42.6
44.3
41.2
42.0
41.7
Inventory turns2
2.3
2.1
2.2
2.0
2.2
1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days.
2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product sales for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the inventory balance at the end of the quarter.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Operating:
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$377,047
$263,269
Non-cash charges
114,677
101,627
Changes in assets and liabilities
(91,640)
8,380
Net cash provided by operating activities
400,084
373,276
Investing:
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(115,751)
(74,384)
Purchase of marketable securities
(87)
(334,164)
Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities
284,125
286,759
Acquisitions of intangible assets and equity investment
(7,185)
(2,320)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(22,500)
(14,579)
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
138,602
(138,688)
Financing:
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
(Repayments) borrowings on revolving credit facilities, net
(256,040)
44,000
Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations
(1,266)
—
Repurchases of common stock
(369,319)
(282,565)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans
38,201
38,622
Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding on restricted stock
(9,375)
(8,073)
Net cash used by financing activities
(597,799)
(208,016)
Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash
(4,768)
6,202
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(63,881)
32,774
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
187,675
154,901
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$123,794
$187,675
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Free Cash Flow
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Free Cash Flow:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$400,084
$373,276
Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment
(115,751)
(74,384)
Free cash flow1
$284,333
$298,892
1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")
Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)
Numerator (amounts in thousands)
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
Income from operations (as reported)
$491,335
After-tax income from operations1
$404,718
Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31, 2018
As of
December 31, 2017
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
(9,513)
(54,106)
Noncontrolling interest
280
264
Line of credit
398,937
655,000
Long-term debt
601,348
606,075
Deferred income tax assets
(8,481)
(7,698)
Deferred income tax liabilities
29,267
25,353
Total invested capital
$1,011,838
$1,224,888
Less cash and cash equivalents
123,794
187,675
Less marketable securities
—
284,255
Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments
$888,044
$752,958
Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2
820,501
After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments
49
%
1After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate, excluding the impact of non-recurring tax items.
2Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Common Stock Repurchases
Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Shares repurchased in the open market
489
351
1,773
1,749
Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding
2
2
52
57
Total shares repurchased
491
353
1,825
1,806
Cost of shares repurchased in the open market
$103,482
$54,977
$368,691
$270,297
Cost of shares for employee surrenders
265
245
9,375
8,074
Total cost of shares
$103,747
$55,222
$378,066
$278,371
Average cost per share – open market repurchases
$211.41
$156.57
$207.92
$154.51
Average cost per share – employee surrenders
$201.40
$156.44
$182.18
$142.55
Average cost per share – total
$211.38
$156.57
$207.19
$154.13
