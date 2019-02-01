IDEXX Laboratories : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 02/01/2019 | 06:28am EST Send by mail :

Reports 15% year-over-year increase in Catalyst placements at new or competitive accounts in Q4, supporting full year growth of 21% in IDEXX's premium instrument installed base

Delivers full year EPS of $4.26 , representing 45% growth on a reported basis and 36% on a comparable constant currency basis

Reaffirms 2019 revenue guidance of $2,385 million - $2,425 million , reflecting consistent expectations for reported revenue growth of 8% - 9.5% and organic revenue growth of 9.5% - 11%

Raises 2019 EPS outlook range by $0.04 from the midpoint of prior guidance to $4.66 - $4.78 , reflecting flow through of strong 2018 profit performance, partially offset by lower estimates for projected share-based compensation tax benefits IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, reports revenues of $549 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 9% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results were driven by continued strong gains in Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue globally. Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $0.98 on a reported basis for the fourth quarter, representing EPS growth of 128% and comparable constant currency EPS growth of 40%. Revenue for the full year of $2,213 million increased 12% on a reported and organic basis, driven by 14% reported and 13% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. For the full year 2018, EPS of $4.26 increased 45% on a reported basis and 36% on a comparable constant currency basis, supported by a reported 120 basis points of operating margin improvement, or 130 basis points on a constant currency basis, and benefits from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reform"). Based on its continued strong momentum, the Company is reaffirming its full year 2019 revenue growth outlook of 8% - 9.5% on a reported basis and 9.5% - 11% on an organic basis. The Company is also increasing its EPS guidance range to $4.66 - $4.78, an increase of $0.04 at the midpoint of prior 2019 guidance shared on the Q3 2018 conference call, reflecting approximately $0.06 per share in incremental benefits from the flow through of strong 2018 operating margin performance and tax rate upsides, partially offset by $0.02 of per share reduction in projected share-based compensation tax benefits reflecting recent share prices. This EPS outlook incorporates the Company's refined goals for constant currency operating margin improvement of 50 - 80 basis points in 2019, building on its strong 2018 results. "IDEXX delivered another quarter of strong performance, evidenced by consistent 13% gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue and 21% expansion of our global premium instrument installed base. We also delivered outstanding bottom line results, while advancing incremental investments in our employees, innovation and expanded sales and marketing capability. We are well-positioned to build on our business momentum and high level of execution in 2019 with the investments we have made in the business over the last year," said Jonathan Ayers, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sustained high growth reinforces the enduring long-term potential we see for our markets around the world as our customers advance their standards of care by leveraging IDEXX's unique innovations. Our global opportunity for growth is supported by evolving pet owners' attitudes, particularly with the millennial generation, towards the importance of care for their family members, and by veterinary practices deepening their appreciation for the value of diagnostics in both sick animal and preventive care." Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights Companion Animal Group The Companion Animal Group generated 10% reported and 12% organic revenue growth for the quarter. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth remained strong at 12% reported and 13% organic, including a $4.5 million, or approximately 1% in growth rate benefit attributable to the adoption of ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (the "New Revenue Standard"), primarily related to the modified retrospective restatement. Veterinary software services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 9% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis. IDEXX VetLab ® consumables generated 17% reported and 19% organic revenue growth, supported by our expanding premium instrument base and benefits from new test innovations, including Catalyst ® SDMA. IDEXX VetLab premium diagnostic instrument placements grew 8% to a record number of 3,957, including 2,042 Catalyst placements, reflecting 10% growth, 1,170 premium hematology instrument additions and 745 IDEXX SediVue Dx ® analyzer placements.

consumables generated 17% reported and 19% organic revenue growth, supported by our expanding premium instrument base and benefits from new test innovations, including Catalyst SDMA. IDEXX VetLab premium diagnostic instrument placements grew 8% to a record number of 3,957, including 2,042 Catalyst placements, reflecting 10% growth, 1,170 premium hematology instrument additions and 745 IDEXX SediVue Dx analyzer placements. Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 10% reported and 11% organic revenue growth. These results were driven by mid-teen organic growth in the U.S., with strong organic volume gains with existing customers, solid net price realization and net customer additions. International reference lab organic revenue growth reached mid-single-digit levels in the quarter, with overall gains moderated by low growth in select markets.

generated 10% reported and 11% organic revenue growth. These results were driven by mid-teen organic growth in the U.S., with strong organic volume gains with existing customers, solid net price realization and net customer additions. International reference lab organic revenue growth reached mid-single-digit levels in the quarter, with overall gains moderated by low growth in select markets. Rapid assay products generated revenue growth of 5% on a reported and organic basis, with continued gains in SNAP® 4Dx® Plus Tests, specialty and first generation rapid test volumes. Water Water achieved revenue growth of 5% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, supported by strong growth in international markets. Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD") LPD revenue declined 9% on a reported basis and 5% on an organic basis for the quarter, reflecting comparisons to strong year-end government program and distributor ordering in the prior year, impacts related to African swine fever outbreaks in China, which reduced demand for diagnostic testing in the quarter, as well as continued pressure on dairy testing in key markets related to low milk pricing. Gross Profit and Operating Profit Gross profits increased 10%, and gross margin increased to 54.7% from 53.8% in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross margin was 70 basis points higher than fourth quarter 2017, supported by continued solid net price gains and strong growth in consumable revenues, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from instrument program mix under the New Revenue Standard. Operating margin was 21.0% in the quarter, 170 basis points higher than the prior year period results on a reported and constant currency basis, supported by gross margin gains and operating expense leverage on high revenue growth. 2019 Financial Outlook The following guidance for 2019 reflects the assumptions that for the remainder of 2019, the value of foreign currencies will remain at the following rates in U.S. dollars: the euro at $1.13 ;

; the British pound at $1.28 ;

; the Canadian dollar at $0.75 ; and

; and the Australian dollar at $0.70 ; and relative to the U.S. dollar: the Japanese yen at ¥112;

the Chinese renminbi at RMB 7.00 ; and

; and the Brazilian real at R$3.79 . Outlook for 2019 The Company is reaffirming its 2019 revenue outlook of $2,385 million - $2,425 million, supported by reported revenue growth of 8% - 9.5% and organic revenue growth of 9.5% - 11%. At the foreign exchange rate assumptions in 2019 noted above, we continue to estimate that the effect of the stronger U.S. dollar will reduce full year 2019 reported revenue growth by approximately 1.5%, EPS growth by approximately 1%, and EPS by an estimated $0.03 per share, including the net impact of projected hedge gains of approximately $10 million in 2019. We are increasing our 2019 EPS outlook to $4.66 - $4.78 per share, an increase of $0.04 at the midpoint of the earlier guidance range, or targeted growth of 9% - 12% on a reported basis and 15% - 18% on a comparable constant currency basis. The Company is projecting free cash flow at approximately 60% - 65% of net income in 2019, including a projected $70 million of capital spending related to completion of our Westbrook, Maine headquarters expansion and the relocation and expansion of our core laboratory in Germany. Spending for these two major projects was $42 million in 2018. For 2019, the Company projects total capital spending, including these major projects, of approximately $160 million - $175 million. The Company provides the following updated guidance for 2019: Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages





Guidance Range Growth Definition Year-over-year Growth













Revenue

$2,385

- $2,425 Reported 8 % - 9.5 %









Organic Revenue Growth 9.5 % - 11 %













EPS

$4.66

- $4.78 Reported 9 % - 12 %









Comparable Constant Currency 15 % - 18 %













Operating Cash Flow ~ 100% - 105% of net income















Free Cash Flow ~ 60% - 65% of net income















Capital Expenditures ~ $160 million - $175 million

We expect an effective tax rate of 20% - 21%, including expectations for a benefit from share-based compensation accounting of $6.5 million - $8.5 million or approximately 150 basis points. We are projecting a reduction in weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 1% to 1.5%, and interest expense, net of interest income, of $37 million to $38 million, reflecting current and projected borrowings. Conference Call and Webcast Information IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-230-1074 or 1-612-234-9960 and reference confirmation code 462085. Replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, February 8, 2019 by dialing 1-800-475-6701 or 1-320-365-3844 and referencing replay code 462085. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 8,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com. Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "2019 Financial Outlook", "Outlook for 2019", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impacts of U.S. Tax Reform; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; and projected operating margins and expenses, capital expenditures, gains from foreign currency hedging transactions, tax and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements, effective tax rates, weighted average shares outstanding and interest expense. These statements are based on management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 1, 2018 and the Company's other filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth-quarter 2018 results as follows: decreased revenue growth by 1.6%, decreased gross profit growth by approximately 2%, increased gross profit margin growth by 20 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 1%, decreased operating profit growth by 2%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit margin growth, and decreased EPS growth by 2%. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2018 results as follows: increased revenue growth by less than 1%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and had an immaterial impact on EPS growth. Estimated currency changes are also expected to decrease projected full year 2019 revenue growth by approximately 1.5%, decrease projected full year 2019 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth by approximately 1.5%, decrease projected operating profit margin growth by approximately 20 basis points, decrease projected 2019 EPS growth by approximately 1%, and decrease first quarter revenue growth by approximately 3%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue from business acquisitions. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2018, as well estimated full year 2019 organic revenue growth for the Company. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents incremental revenues attributable to business acquisitions that have occurred since the beginning of the prior year period. Effective January 1, 2018, we exclude only acquisitions that are considered to be a business (consistent with ASU 2017-01, "Business Combinations: (Topic 850) Clarifying the Definition of a Business") from organic revenue growth. For more detail on what acquisitions we consider to be a business in computing organic growth, please see Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations, Non-GAAP Financial Measures, contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the calculation of projected full year and first quarter 2019 organic revenue growth, and projected full year 2019 CAG Diagnostics recurring organic revenue growth, the impacts of revenue from acquisitions is immaterial. Comparable constant currency EPS growth - Comparable constant currency EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the tax effects of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, a one-time negative impact related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reform"), and a discrete tax benefit related to the expected utilization of foreign tax credits. Management believes comparable constant currency EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Share-based compensation activity is expected to increase projected EPS by $0.07 to $0.10 for the full year 2019, increased fourth quarter 2018 EPS by $0.01 compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2017, increased EPS by $0.24 for the full year 2018, and increased EPS by $0.30 for full year 2017. A one-time negative impact related to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Reform for the fourth quarter of 2017, due to the deemed repatriation of the Company's foreign profits, net of the remeasurement of deferred taxes at the lower enacted corporate tax rate, reduced fourth quarter and full year 2017 EPS by $0.34. A discrete tax benefit related to the expected utilization of foreign tax credits in 2017 increased fourth-quarter 2017 EPS by $0.01 and full year 2017 EPS by $0.04. These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth to comparable constant currency EPS growth for the Company. Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, including tax benefits attributable to share-based compensation, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Since adoption of ASU 2016-09 in 2017, the tax benefit from share-based compensation is included in cash generated from operations and will no longer be an adjustment in our free cash flow calculation. To estimate projected 2019 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of ~$160 -$175 million. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. Management believes that using Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a useful and recognized measure for evaluating financial leverage. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC"): After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting after-tax return on invested capital provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue:

Revenue

$549,386



$506,121



$2,213,242



$1,969,058

Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

249,025



233,647



971,700



871,676





Gross profit

300,361



272,474



1,241,542



1,097,382





Sales and marketing

95,904



90,539



387,406



354,294





General and administrative

58,972



55,318



244,938



220,878





Research and development

30,138



28,809



117,863



109,182





Income from operations

115,347



97,808



491,335



413,028





Interest expense, net

(8,302)



(8,122)



(33,593)



(31,971)





Income before provision for income taxes

107,045



89,686



457,742



381,057





Provision for income taxes

21,368



51,396



80,695



117,788

Net Income:

Net income

85,677



38,290



377,047



263,269





Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's

earnings

39



33



16



125





Net income attributable to stockholders

$85,638



$38,257



$377,031



$263,144





Earnings per share: Basic

$0.99



$0.44



$4.34



$3.00





Earnings per share: Diluted

$0.98



$0.43



$4.26



$2.94





Shares outstanding: Basic

86,379



87,427



86,864



87,769





Shares outstanding: Diluted

87,807



89,045



88,470



89,567



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating Ratios

Gross profit

54.7 %

53.8 %

56.1 %

55.7 % (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

expense

28.2 %

28.8 %

28.6 %

29.2 %



Research and development expense

5.5 %

5.7 %

5.3 %

5.5 %



Income from operations1

21.0 %

19.3 %

22.2 %

21.0 %





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.











IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2018

Revenue

2017

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$479,011







$433,516









Water

30,289







28,864









LPD

33,923







37,215









Other

6,163







6,526









Total

$549,386







$506,121



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$256,804



53.6 %

$230,876



53.3 %



Water

21,228



70.1 %

19,609



67.9 %



LPD

19,393



57.2 %

20,957



56.3 %



Other

2,911



47.2 %

3,162



48.5 %



Unallocated Amounts

25



N/A



(2,130)



N/A





Total

$300,361



54.7 %

$272,474



53.8 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$97,048



20.3 %

$85,700



19.8 %



Water

13,149



43.4 %

12,195



42.2 %



LPD

5,973



17.6 %

6,584



17.7 %



Other

1,658



26.9 %

1,562



23.9 %



Unallocated Amounts

(2,481)



N/A



(8,233)



N/A





Total

$115,347



21.0 %

$97,808



19.3 %









Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2018

Revenue

2017

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$1,935,428







$1,703,377









Water

125,198







114,395









LPD

130,581







128,481









Other

22,035







22,805









Total

$2,213,242







$1,969,058



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$1,066,509



55.1 %

$936,798



55.0 %



Water

88,092



70.4 %

79,365



69.4 %



LPD

74,960



57.4 %

72,140



56.1 %



Other

10,250



46.5 %

11,388



49.9 %



Unallocated Amounts

1,731



N/A



(2,309)



N/A





Total

$1,241,542



56.1 %

$1,097,382



55.7 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$429,483



22.2 %

$363,557



21.3 %



Water

56,607



45.2 %

50,616



44.2 %



LPD

19,412



14.9 %

16,464



12.8 %



Other

3,729



16.9 %

4,837



21.2 %



Unallocated Amounts

(17,896)



N/A



(22,446)



N/A





Total

$491,335



22.2 %

$413,028



21.0 % IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2018

2017

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$479,011



$433,516



$45,495



10.5 %

(1.4%)



0.1 %

11.7 % United States

314,434



278,396



36,038



12.9 %

—



0.2 %

12.8 % International

164,577



155,120



9,457



6.1 %

(3.8%)



0.1 %

9.8 % Water

30,289



28,864



1,425



4.9 %

(2.6%)



—



7.5 % United States

13,235



13,125



110



0.8 %

—



—



0.8 % International

17,054



15,739



1,315



8.4 %

(5.0%)



—



13.4 % LPD

33,923



37,215



(3,292)



(8.8) %

(3.7%)



—



(5.1) % United States

3,436



3,615



(179)



(5.0) %

—



—



(5.0) % International

30,487



33,600



(3,113)



(9.3) %

(4.1%)



—



(5.2) % Other

6,163



6,526



(363)



(5.6) %

—



—



(5.6) % Total Company

$549,386



$506,121



$43,265



8.5 %

(1.6%)



0.1 %

10.1 % United States

333,020



297,782



35,238



11.8 %

—



0.2 %

11.7 % International

216,366



208,339



8,027



3.9 %

(3.9%)



—



7.7 %





Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2018

2017

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$401,654



$359,765



$41,889



11.6 %

(1.4%)



—



13.0 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

156,595



133,693



22,902



17.1 %

(1.8%)



—



18.9 % Rapid assay products

48,341



46,224



2,117



4.6 %

(0.8%)



—



5.4 % Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

178,486



161,924



16,562



10.2 %

(1.2%)



—



11.4 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

18,232



17,924



308



1.7 %

(1.6%)



—



3.3 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

37,264



36,945



319



0.9 %

(2.4%)



—



3.3 % Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

40,093



36,806



3,287



8.9 %

(0.4%)



1.6 %

7.7 % Net CAG revenue

$479,011



$433,516



$45,495



10.5 %

(1.4%)



0.1 %

11.7 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2018

2017

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$1,935,428



$1,703,377



$232,051



13.6 %

0.7 %

0.1 %

12.8 % United States

1,277,146



1,125,364



151,782



13.5 %

—



0.1 %

13.4 % International

658,282



578,013



80,269



13.9 %

2.1 %

—



11.7 % Water

125,198



114,395



10,803



9.4 %

0.2 %

—



9.3 % United States

58,774



55,482



3,292



5.9 %

—



—



5.9 % International

66,424



58,913



7,511



12.7 %

0.3 %

—



12.4 % LPD

130,581



128,481



2,100



1.6 %

1.0 %

—



0.6 % United States

13,932



14,108



(176)



(1.3) %

—



—



(1.3) % International

116,649



114,373



2,276



2.0 %

1.1 %

—



0.9 % Other

22,035



22,805



(770)



(3.4) %

0.3 %

—



(3.7) % Total Company

$2,213,242



$1,969,058



$244,184



12.4 %

0.7 %

0.1 %

11.6 % United States

1,357,909



1,203,547



154,362



12.8 %

—



0.1 %

12.7 % International

855,333



765,511



89,822



11.7 %

1.8 %

—



9.9 %





Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2018

2017

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$1,654,530



$1,451,701



$202,829



14.0 %

0.8 %

—



13.2 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

617,237



518,774



98,463



19.0 %

0.8 %

—



18.1 % Rapid assay products

217,541



205,309



12,232



6.0 %

0.4 %

—



5.6 % Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

746,794



660,142



86,652



13.1 %

0.9 %

—



12.2 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

72,958



67,476



5,482



8.1 %

0.8 %

—



7.4 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

134,264



119,963



14,301



11.9 %

0.6 %

—



11.3 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

146,634



131,713



14,921



11.3 %

0.1 %

1.3 %

10.0 % Net CAG revenue

$1,935,428



$1,703,377



$232,051



13.6 %

0.7 %

0.1 %

12.8 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







December 31,

December 31,







2018

2017 Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$123,794



$187,675





Marketable securities

—



284,255





Accounts receivable, net

248,855



234,597





Inventories

173,303



164,318





Other current assets

108,220



101,140





Total current assets

654,172



971,985





Property and equipment, net

437,270



379,096





Other long-term assets, net

445,907



362,335





Total assets

$1,537,349



$1,713,416

Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity (Deficit):

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$69,534



$66,968





Accrued liabilities

260,683



253,418





Line of credit

398,937



655,000





Deferred revenue

41,290



29,181





Total current liabilities

770,444



1,004,567





Long-term debt

601,348



606,075





Other long-term liabilities, net

174,790



156,616





Total long-term liabilities

776,138



762,691





Total stockholders' deficit

(9,513)



(54,106)





Noncontrolling interest

280



264





Total stockholders' deficit

(9,233)



(53,842)





Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$1,537,349



$1,713,416

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales outstanding1

42.6



44.3



41.2



42.0



41.7





Inventory turns2

2.3



2.1



2.2



2.0



2.2



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product sales for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the inventory balance at the end of the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2018

2017 Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$377,047



$263,269





Non-cash charges

114,677



101,627





Changes in assets and liabilities

(91,640)



8,380





Net cash provided by operating activities

400,084



373,276

Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(115,751)



(74,384)





Purchase of marketable securities

(87)



(334,164)





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities

284,125



286,759





Acquisitions of intangible assets and equity investment

(7,185)



(2,320)





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(22,500)



(14,579)





Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

138,602



(138,688)

Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











(Repayments) borrowings on revolving credit facilities, net

(256,040)



44,000





Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations

(1,266)



—





Repurchases of common stock

(369,319)



(282,565)





Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

38,201



38,622





Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding on restricted stock

(9,375)



(8,073)





Net cash used by financing activities

(597,799)



(208,016)





Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

(4,768)



6,202





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(63,881)



32,774





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

187,675



154,901





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$123,794



$187,675

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2018

2017 Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$400,084



$373,276





Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment

(115,751)



(74,384)





Free cash flow1

$284,333



$298,892















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries





After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")





Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Numerator (amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2018



Income from operations (as reported) $491,335





After-tax income from operations1 $404,718





Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2017 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (9,513)



(54,106)

Noncontrolling interest 280



264

Line of credit 398,937



655,000

Long-term debt 601,348



606,075

Deferred income tax assets (8,481)



(7,698)

Deferred income tax liabilities 29,267



25,353

Total invested capital $1,011,838



$1,224,888

Less cash and cash equivalents 123,794



187,675

Less marketable securities —



284,255

Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments $888,044



$752,958

Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2 820,501





After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments 49 %











1After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate, excluding the impact of non-recurring tax items. 2Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Common Stock Repurchases







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Shares repurchased in the open market

489



351



1,773



1,749

Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

2



2



52



57

Total shares repurchased

491



353



1,825



1,806



















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$103,482



$54,977



$368,691



$270,297

Cost of shares for employee surrenders

265



245



9,375



8,074

Total cost of shares

$103,747



$55,222



$378,066



$278,371



















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$211.41



$156.57



$207.92



$154.51

Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$201.40



$156.44



$182.18



$142.55

Average cost per share – total

$211.38



$156.57



$207.19



$154.13

