IDEXX Laboratories : August 1, 2018—IDEXX Announces Second Quarter Results

IDEXX Laboratories Announces Second Quarter Results

Reports revenue growth of 14% on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 15% reported and 13% organic

Achieves 3,241 premium instrument placements, representing 21% year‐over‐year growth

Delivers EPS of $1.23, a 29% increase year‐over‐year on a reported basis or 33% on a comparable constant currency basis

Adjusts 2018 revenue guidance to $2,205 million - $2,230 million, reflecting reported growth of 12%‐13.5%; increases organic revenue growth outlook to 11.5%‐12.5%; offset by impacts related to strengthening of the U.S. dollar

Increases 2018 EPS outlook range to $4.10‐$4.20, $0.02 above the midpoint of prior guidance, as benefits from operating performance and from a lower projected effective tax rate are partially offset by negative impact of updated foreign exchange assumptions

WESTBROOK, Maine, August 1, 2018 -IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, reports revenues for the second quarter of 2018 of $581 million, an increase of 14% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 12% on an organic basis. Second quarter results were driven by robust global gains in Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue, including strong, double‐digit organic revenue growth in IDEXX VetLab®consumables and reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services. Supporting the results were 3,241 placements of premium instruments, an unprecedented second quarter number, representing 21% year‐over‐year growth. Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") was $1.23 for the second quarter, representing 29% growth year‐over‐year on a reported basis and 33% on a comparable constant currency basis.

"The collaboration between our field‐based professionals and the veterinary clinicians and practice managers they serve is driving an increased standard of pet care, and an acceleration in growth of diagnostic products and services in our customer base. Our diagnostic innovations that uncover hidden disease in our pets, and uncover it earlier, are appreciated by veterinary staff and pet owners alike," said Jonathan Ayers, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Even with the successes we have achieved to date and our double‐digit organic revenue growth in the second quarter, we believe we have only set a foundation for strong growth in our unique diagnostic and software technologies worldwide for years to come."

"We intend to build on our growth momentum with augmented investment in our CAG global field direct presence in the second half of the year, with a 13% expansion in our U.S.‐based field resources and a 15% increase internationally. The international investments are focused on certain markets with

the highest incremental revenue and profit opportunity. We are able to make these incremental growth investments, while delivering 2018 profit performance at the high end of our long‐term goals, as a result of the success of investments made in the last eighteen months and their impact on profitable organic revenue growth."

Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

CAG generated 15% reported and 13% organic revenue growth for the second quarter, supported by equivalent levels of growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 11% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis.

IDEXX VetLabconsumables generated reported revenue growth of 20% and organic revenue growth of 18%, driven by an expanding premium instrument base in U.S. and international markets, increasing test utilization, moderate price gains and continued strong customer retention. IDEXX VetLab premium diagnostic instrument placements were 3,241, including 1,651 Catalyst®instruments, 874 premium hematology instruments and 716 IDEXX SediVue®Dx analyzers. Growth in high economic value placements continued, as evidenced by the placement of 784 Catalysts globally in competitive or greenfield accounts, up 14% compared to strong prior year levels, including 346 placements in North America.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting servicesrevenue grew 15% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis, reflecting very strong growth in the U.S. and record levels of customer retention. Internationally, reference laboratory organic revenue growth was high single‐digit, supported by higher gains in Europe.

Rapid assay productshad reported revenue growth of 5% and organic revenue growth of 4%, supported by solid gains in the U.S. and Europe, driven by continued expansion of SNAP®4Dx®Plus Tests, specialty and next generation products.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenue increased 4% on a reported basis and was flat on an organic basis for the second quarter, supported by growth in recurring livestock diagnostic testing revenue in the U.S., Europe and Latin America, offset by lower revenue in Asia related to continuing soft end‐market conditions, including the impact of low milk prices.

Water

Water revenue increased 11% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis in the second quarter, driven by high single‐digit growth in the U.S., augmented by strong gains in Asia and Latin America.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 14%, and gross margin was 57.2%, 30 basis points lower than in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, gross margin was 35 basis points lower than in the prior year period, driven by reclassification of selected operating expenses to cost of revenue in the reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services business, higher investments in lab information systems and employee benefits, as well as mix impacts from higher instrument revenue growth, which offset benefits from solid net price gains and ongoing productivity improvements.

Operating margin was 25.1% in the second quarter compared to 24.1% in the prior year period. On a constant currency basis, operating margin improved 110 basis points, supported by operating expense leverage. Operating expenses increased 10% on a reported basis and 7.5% on a constant currency basis in the second quarter compared to the prior year period, driven by growth in sales and marketing and R&D investments, partially offset by the reclassification referred to above.

2018 Financial Outlook

The Company is adjusting its 2018 revenue outlook to $2,205 million‐$2,230 million, a reduction of $7.5 million at the midpoint compared to prior guidance, incorporating a negative impact of $20 million‐$25 million related to updated foreign exchange assumptions. We expect this impact to be partially offset by operational upside reflected in a raised organic revenue growth outlook of 11.5%‐12.5%. At the foreign exchange rates assumptions noted below compared to rates in effect in 2017, we estimate that the weaker U.S. dollar will benefit full‐year 2018 reported revenue growth by approximately 0.5%‐1%, and EPS by an estimated $0.01 per share, including an immaterial impact from projected net hedge gains and losses in 2018.

The Company is increasing its 2018 EPS outlook to $4.10‐$4.20 per share, reflecting an incremental $0.02 per share at the midpoint of the earlier guidance range. This higher outlook is supported by a projected $0.07 of incremental operating benefit reflecting strong revenue trends and higher expectations for annual operating margin improvement, while covering incremental investments in the global CAG business, enabling information technology and R&D. Full‐year operating margin is now expected to improve 90‐130 basis points on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. This operating upside, as well as an additional $0.02 per share related to a lower effective tax rate, including raised projections for 2018 share‐based compensation tax benefits, are expected to exceed a projected $0.07 negative impact related to updated foreign exchange rate assumptions.

The guidance for 2018 reflects the assumption that for the remainder of 2018, the value of foreign currencies in U.S. dollars will remain at the following rates:

the euro at $1.14;

the British pound at $1.28;

the Canadian dollar at $0.74; and

the Australian dollar at $0.72; and relative to the U.S. dollar:

the Japanese yen at ¥115;

the Chinese renminbi at RMB 6.90; and

the Brazilian real at R$3.95.

We are providing the following updated guidance for 2018:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Year‐over‐yearGuidance Range

Growth Definition

Growth

Revenue

$2,205‐$2,230

Reported Organic Revenue Growth

12%‐13.5% 11.5%‐12.5%

EPS $4.10‐$4.20 ReportedComparable Constant Currency 39%‐43% 32%‐36%

Operating Cash Flow

~110%‐115% of net incomeFree Cash Flow

~70%‐75% of net income

Capital Expenditures

~$140 million

We expect an effective tax rate of 19.0%‐20.0%, after a projected reduction of approximately 400 basis points related to share‐based compensation tax benefits. We are projecting a reduction in weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 1.0%, and net interest expense of approximately $35 million reflecting current and projected borrowings.

