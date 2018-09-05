Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IDEXX Laboratories    IDXX

IDEXX LABORATORIES (IDXX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IDEXX Laboratories : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

WESTBROOK, Maine, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, announced today that it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference. Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation on the Company on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 4:10 p.m. BST (11:10 a.m. EDT), at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre, London, United Kingdom. Individuals can access the live audio webcast of the presentation through a link on the IDEXX Laboratories website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentation will be available via the same link.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX Laboratories employs more than 8,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact: Kerry Bennett, Investor Relations, (207) 556-8155

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-to-present-at-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-global-healthcare-conference-300707239.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDEXX LABORATORIES
05:31pIDEXX LABORATORIES : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthca..
PR
08/23IDEXX LABORATORIES : Reference Laboratories Significantly Expands Rapid Overnigh..
AQ
08/19IDEXX LABORATORIES : Millennials love their 'fur babies' and that means solid gr..
AQ
08/15IDEXX LABORATORIES : Reference Laboratories Significantly Expands Rapid Overnigh..
PR
08/10IDEXX LABORATORIES : to Host 2018 Investor Day
AQ
08/07S&P 500 ANALYST MOVES : Idxx
AQ
08/07IDEXX LABORATORIES : sues competitor over contract breach, possible trade secret..
AQ
08/06IDEXX LABORATORIES : to Host 2018 Investor Day
PR
08/06IDEXX LABORATORIES : Announces Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/01IDEXX LABORATORIES : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/23Don't Underestimate The Consumer - Cramer's Mad Money (8/22/18) 
08/22Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks On The Road To Nowhere 
08/21Sleepy Summer? Chapter 2. Not For These Stocks. Check 'Em Out 
08/16IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.