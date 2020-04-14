Log in
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

(IDXX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

IDEXX Laboratories : to Release 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

04/14/2020 | 11:08am EDT

WESTBROOK, Maine, April 14, 2020-IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2020 first quarter financial results for Thursday, April 30, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-877-336-4441 or 1-409-207-6985 and reference access code 1103408.

Disclaimer

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 15:07:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 571 M
EBIT 2020 593 M
Net income 2020 451 M
Debt 2020 707 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 48,7x
P/E ratio 2021 42,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,71x
EV / Sales2021 7,86x
Capitalization 21 680 M
Chart IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 256,29  $
Last Close Price 254,39  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan J. Mazelsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence D. Kingsley Non-Executive Chairman
John Hart Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Brian Patrick McKeon Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ken Grady Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.-2.58%21 680
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-1.16%151 391
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.28%133 373
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.79%67 267
STRYKER CORPORATION-18.03%64 500
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.85%43 620
