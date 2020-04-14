IDEXX Laboratories : to Release 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, April 14, 2020-IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2020 first quarter financial results for Thursday, April 30, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-877-336-4441 or 1-409-207-6985 and reference access code 1103408.