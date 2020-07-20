Log in
IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC.

(IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories : to Release 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Virtual Investor Day

07/20/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 20, 2020-IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2020 second quarter financial results for Friday, July 31, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference confirmation number 49844277.

2020 Virtual Investor Day

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host its 2020 virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm ET. A live webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available at www.idexx.com/investors. An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at www.idexx.com/investors.

Disclaimer

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 17:20:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 513 M - -
Net income 2020 431 M - -
Net Debt 2020 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 70,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 714 M 29 714 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 79,2%
