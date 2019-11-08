IDG Energy Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT (1) UPDATE ON LNGL INVESTMENT; AND (2) PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
IDG ENERGY INVESTMENT LIMITED
IDG 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 650)
ANNOUNCEMENT
UPDATE ON LNGL INVESTMENT; AND
PROFIT WARNING
This announcement is made by IDG Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
UPDATE ON LNGL INVESTMENT
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 June 2018 and 13 June 2018, and the 2019 annual report of the Company published on 18 July 2019, in relation to, amongst others, the Company's investment (the "LNGL Investment") in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited ("LNGL"), a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: LNG) and the OTC International Platform in the United States (the "U.S.") (OTC ADR: LNGLY). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforesaid announcements and annual report of the Company unless the context requires otherwise.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that through continued emphasis and efforts on negotiation of long-term offtake contracts for the Magnolia LNG Project, Magnolia LNG LLC ("Magnolia"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LNGL that is developing the Magnolia LNG Project, had secured a memorandum of understanding with Delta Offshore Energy Pte Ltd ("DeltaOE") which records their agreed upon term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with a validity date until 1 July 2020. Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the parties are obligated to use reasonable efforts to negotiate and agree the binding terms and conditions of a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") by 31 May 2020. Under the terms of the proposed SPA detailed in the Term Sheet, Magnolia will supply two (2) million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") of LNG to DeltaOE's project in Vietnam for a term of at least 20 years. The proposed volume of 2 mtpa represents 25% of Magnolia's current nameplate capacity of 8 mtpa (to be increased to 8.8 mtpa subject to the approval of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of the U.S.). Execution of the SPA will take place once the SPA terms are finalized and agreed and once DeltaOE obtains the necessary government and regulatory approvals for the project contemplated thereunder.