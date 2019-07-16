Log in
IDORSIA LTD

IDORSIA LTD

(IDIA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invitation to Idorsia's half year financial results 2019 webcast and conference call

0
07/16/2019

Idorsia will publish its half year financial results 2019 on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day:

Date:                      Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Time:                      14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under
www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.

Dial-in:                   Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN:                        30520345#

Webcast:               Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay:                 A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.


Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

