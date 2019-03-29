IDOX : Result of AGM and Board Change

Published: 29 March 2019
Idox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of information management software solutions and services to the public sector, announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
In addition, following the conclusion of the AGM and further to the Company's announcement of 7 January 2019, Barbara Moorhouse, Non-Executive Director, has today stood down from the Board having served her three-year term of office. The Board wishes to thank Barbara for her valuable contribution to the Company and wishes her well for the future.
