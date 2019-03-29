IDOX : Result of AGM and Board Change

Published: 29 March 2019

Idox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of information management software solutions and services to the public sector, announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

In addition, following the conclusion of the AGM and further to the Company's announcement of 7 January 2019, Barbara Moorhouse, Non-Executive Director, has today stood down from the Board having served her three-year term of office. The Board wishes to thank Barbara for her valuable contribution to the Company and wishes her well for the future.

Enquiries:

Idox plc+44 (0) 870 333 7101

Chris Stone, Non-Executive Chairman

David Meaden, Chief Executive

Rob Grubb, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer (NOMAD and Broker)+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson / Jen Boorer

Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

About Idox plc

For more information see www.idoxplc.com@Idoxgroup

Updated: 29 March 2019