MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IDOX plc    IDOX   GB0002998192

IDOX PLC

(IDOX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:20 pm
36.5 GBp   -1.35%
01:22pIDOX : Result of AGM and Board Change
PU
07:52aIDOX : Annual General Meeting Trading Update and 2016 Prior Year Adjustment
PU
03/18IDOX : Option Awards
PU
IDOX : Result of AGM and Board Change

03/29/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

Published: 29 March 2019

Idox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of information management software solutions and services to the public sector, announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

In addition, following the conclusion of the AGM and further to the Company's announcement of 7 January 2019, Barbara Moorhouse, Non-Executive Director, has today stood down from the Board having served her three-year term of office. The Board wishes to thank Barbara for her valuable contribution to the Company and wishes her well for the future.

Enquiries:

Idox plc+44 (0) 870 333 7101
Chris Stone, Non-Executive Chairman
David Meaden, Chief Executive
Rob Grubb, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer (NOMAD and Broker)+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Shaun Dobson / Jen Boorer
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

About Idox plc

For more information see www.idoxplc.com@Idoxgroup


Updated: 29 March 2019

Disclaimer

IDOX plc published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 17:21:02 UTC
