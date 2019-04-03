Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/03 03:11:03 am
37 GBp   -1.07%
Idox : Board Change

04/03/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Published: 3 April 2019

ldox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of specialist information management solutions and services, announces that Richard Kellett-Clarke, will step down as a Non-Executive Director of Idox, effective at today's date to focus on other business interests.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his contribution to the Group both as an Executive and Non-Executive Director, and wish him well for the future.

Enquiries:

Idox plc +44 (0) 333 333 7101
Chris Stone, Non-Executive Chairman
David Meaden, Chief Executive
Rob Grubb, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer (NOMAD and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson / Jen Boorer (Corporate Finance)
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)

About Idox plc
For more information see www.idoxplc.com@Idoxgroup


Updated: 3 April 2019

Disclaimer

IDOX plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
