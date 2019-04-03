Idox : Board Change

Published: 3 April 2019

ldox plc (AIM: IDOX), a leading supplier of specialist information management solutions and services, announces that Richard Kellett-Clarke, will step down as a Non-Executive Director of Idox, effective at today's date to focus on other business interests.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard for his contribution to the Group both as an Executive and Non-Executive Director, and wish him well for the future.

Updated: 3 April 2019