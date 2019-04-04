Idox : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

IDOX plc

('Idox' or the 'Group')Director/PDMR Share Dealing

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Oliver Scott 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Non-executive Director c) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Idox plc b) LEI 213800Z3FE6PWVSUGE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1 pence each GB0002998192 b) Nature of the transaction Cross between Kestrel clients c) Prices & Volumes Price(s) Volume(s) £0.37 775,777 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 3 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange - AIM

