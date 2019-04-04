Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IDOX plc    IDOX   GB0002998192

IDOX PLC

(IDOX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/04 11:35:23 am
37.65 GBp   +0.53%
11:42aIDOX : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
04/03IDOX : Board Change
PU
03/29IDOX : Result of AGM and Board Change
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Idox : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 11:42am EDT

IDOX plc
('Idox' or the 'Group')Director/PDMR Share Dealing

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Oliver Scott

2.

Reason for the notification

b)

Position / status

Non-executive Director

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Idox plc

b)

LEI

213800Z3FE6PWVSUGE70

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0002998192

b)

Nature of the transaction

Cross between Kestrel clients

c)

Prices & Volumes

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.37

775,777

d)

Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

3 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - AIM

About Idox plc

For more information see www.idoxplc.com @Idoxgroup

Disclaimer

IDOX plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDOX PLC
11:42aIDOX : Director/PDMR Share Dealing
PU
04/03IDOX : Board Change
PU
03/29IDOX : Result of AGM and Board Change
PU
03/29IDOX : Annual General Meeting Trading Update and 2016 Prior Year Adjustment
PU
03/22NO MORE MANUAL COUNTING : is Malta justified in joining the voting future?
AQ
03/18IDOX : Option Awards
PU
03/12IDOX : Director Dealings and Option Awards
PU
01/07IDOX : Board Change
PU
2018IDOX : Year End Trading Update
PU
2018NCC : Idox Appoints NCC Chairman Chris Stone As Non-Executive Chairman
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 68,2 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 23,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart IDOX PLC
Duration : Period :
IDOX plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDOX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
David John Meaden Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Renwick Stone Non-Executive Chairman
Robert James Grubb Chief Financial Officer
Richard Graham Quinton Kellett-Clarke Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Howard Millard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDOX PLC35.93%205
ORACLE CORPORATION19.93%186 536
SAP19.45%142 391
INTUIT36.69%68 849
SERVICENOW INC38.80%44 354
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.32.66%18 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About