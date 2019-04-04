Idox : Director/PDMR Share Dealing

IDOX plc
('Idox' or the 'Group')Director/PDMR Share Dealing
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
Oliver Scott
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
Non-executive Director
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Idox plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800Z3FE6PWVSUGE70
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB0002998192
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Cross between Kestrel clients
|
c)
|
Prices & Volumes
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.37
|
775,777
|
d)
|
Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
3 April 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange - AIM
About Idox plc
For more information see www.idoxplc.com @Idoxgroup
Disclaimer
IDOX plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:41:07 UTC