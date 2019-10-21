IDP Education : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of changes of interests of substantial holder

To: IDP Education Limited ABN: 59 117 676 463 ASX Code: IEL 1. Details of substantial holder Name: Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd ABN: 69 131 665 122 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on: 17 October 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on: 20 September 2019 The previous notice was dated: 20 September 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting Person's votes Voting power power Ordinary shares 13,898,556 5.4623% 17,087,686 6.7157%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme,

1