IDP Education : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of changes of interests of substantial holder
To:
IDP Education Limited
ABN:
59 117 676 463
ASX Code:
IEL
1. Details of substantial holder
Name: Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd
ABN: 69 131 665 122
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on:
17 October 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on:
20 September 2019
The previous notice was dated:
20 September 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting
Person's votes
Voting power
power
Ordinary shares
13,898,556
5.4623%
17,087,686
6.7157%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme,
1
since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Nature of
received in
Class and number
Person's votes
Date of change
relevant interest
change
relation to
of securities
affected
changed
change
Bennelong
Purchased on
Price range:
Various
Australian Equity
$14.5719 -
3,189,130
3,189,130
market
Partners Ltd
$17.2085
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and number of
Person's votes
Holder of relevant interest
holder of
to be registered
relevant
securities
affected
securities
as holder
interest
Bennelong Australian Equity
BNP
Partners Ltd
579,766
579,766
Bennelong Australian Equity
Citi
Partners Ltd
2,045,011
2,045,011
Bennelong Australian Equity
NAS
Partners Ltd
1,857,948
1,857,948
Bennelong Australian Equity
RBC
Partners Ltd
12,438,367
12,438,367
Bennelong Australian Equity
RBC Lux
Partners Ltd
166,594
166,594
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not Applicable
2
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd
Level 26, 20 Bond Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Signature
Print name: Jeff Phillips
Capacity: Company Secretary
Date:
21 October 2019
3
Disclaimer
Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:30:04 UTC