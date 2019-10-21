IDP Education : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Log in
IDP Education Limited    IEL   AU000000IEL5

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

(IEL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/21
16.95 AUD   +1.68%
IDP EDUCATION : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/08IDP EDUCATION : Ahead Of The Rest
AQ
2017IDP EDUCATION : Appendix 4G Opens in a new Window
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDP Education : Change in substantial holding

10/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of changes of interests of substantial holder

To:

IDP Education Limited

ABN:

59 117 676 463

ASX Code:

IEL

1. Details of substantial holder

Name: Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd

ABN: 69 131 665 122

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on:

17 October 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on:

20 September 2019

The previous notice was dated:

20 September 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting

Person's votes

Voting power

power

Ordinary shares

13,898,556

5.4623%

17,087,686

6.7157%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme,

1

since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Nature of

received in

Class and number

Person's votes

Date of change

relevant interest

change

relation to

of securities

affected

changed

change

Bennelong

Purchased on

Price range:

Various

Australian Equity

$14.5719 -

3,189,130

3,189,130

market

Partners Ltd

$17.2085

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and number of

Person's votes

Holder of relevant interest

holder of

to be registered

relevant

securities

affected

securities

as holder

interest

Bennelong Australian Equity

BNP

Partners Ltd

579,766

579,766

Bennelong Australian Equity

Citi

Partners Ltd

2,045,011

2,045,011

Bennelong Australian Equity

NAS

Partners Ltd

1,857,948

1,857,948

Bennelong Australian Equity

RBC

Partners Ltd

12,438,367

12,438,367

Bennelong Australian Equity

RBC Lux

Partners Ltd

166,594

166,594

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not Applicable

2

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Ltd

Level 26, 20 Bond Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Signature

Print name: Jeff Phillips

Capacity: Company Secretary

Date:

21 October 2019

3

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 07:30:04 UTC
