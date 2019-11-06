Log in
IDP Education : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

0
11/06/2019 | 11:10pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: IDP Education Limited

ABN 59 117 676 463

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew David BARKLA

Date of last notice

1 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

4 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

720,000 Options issued under the IDP

Education Employee Incentive Plan

("EIP")

182,510 Performance Rights issued

under the EIP

15,466 Service Rights issued under the

EIP

238,976 Ordinary Shares

Class

Options and Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

275,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

275,000 Options

275,000 Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Options exercised and Shares sold for net

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

consideration of $4,497,163

No. of securities held after change

445,000 Options issued under the EIP

182,510 Performance Rights issued

under the EIP

15,466 Service Rights issued under the

EIP

238,976 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Options exercised and Ordinary shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

sold on market

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Nil

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Nil

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Nil

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 04:08:59 UTC
