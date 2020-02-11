IDP Education : FY20 H1 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window 0 02/11/2020 | 05:23pm EST Send by mail :

The material in this presentation has been prepared by IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) ABN 59 117 676 463 ("IDP Education") and is general background information about IDP Education's activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. In particular you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements regarding our belief, intent or expectations with respect to IDP Education's businesses, market conditions and/or results of operations, as although due care has been used in the preparation of such statements, actual results may vary in a material manner. Information in this presentation, including forecast financial information, should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice. IDP Education uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards. These measures are collectively referred to as non-IFRS financial measures. Although IDP Education believes that these measures provide useful information about the financial performance of IDP Education, they should be considered as supplemental to the measures calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and not as a replacement for them. Because these non-IFRS financial measures are not based on Australian Accounting Standards, they do not have standard definitions, and the way IDP Education calculates these measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial measures. Note: All financial amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Any discrepancies between totals and the sum of components in tables contained in this Presentation are due to rounding. 2 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Pictured: Staff from IDP's Digital Campus Business update 3 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Strong operating and financial performance Revenue $379 m Up 25% Interim dividend 16.5 cps Up 37% EBIT $86.9 m Up 49% Student Placement 33,800 APFs, up 30% NPATANPAT $59.5 m $57.7 m Up 42% Up 42% English Language Testing English Language Teaching 736,000 52,900 IELTS tests, up 11% Courses, up 15% 4 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Business highlights Key strategic milestone: New engine room for platform build in Chennai launched Digital Campus launched in Chennai in November

450 digital, marketing and technical support specialists driving rapid product innovation, design, testing and innovation 5 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Global platform exceeding Record H1 volumes Record web traffic and expectations in terms of event attendance across pipeline growth and Computer-delivered IELTS global network conversion now available in 47 Strong growth in digital countries across IDP's Named Global Education network marketing product orders Agency of the Year* from international higher Digital customer experience education clients transformation program launched * PIEoneer Awards 2019 Global platform build delivering benefits Unlocking benefits from an investment in technology and people World's Leading Global Digitising Virtual Leading Student Career best course office contact student Agency CRM and Essentials support search network centre expos CMS 40 connected 127 Live in 18 59% increase Leads 2,500 200% Pilot sites offices countries, in student up 74% counsellors increase in internship across 33 with 4 attendance from India and teams sales v pcp program countries scheduled for virtual connected completed H2 agency Powered by the definitive dataset for the sector Over 3 million unique customers in our connected platform dataset 6 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Nurturing students through their critical decision journey Investment in marketing resources and automation systems increasing lead conversion throughout the customer journey Focus on customer experience NPS established in 15 markets

NPS showing 87% of student placement customers likely or highly likely to recommend IDP

Processes in place to ensure feedback from unsatisfied customers is captured for continual improvement SEO and content Organic driving strong traffic up Early web search growth in traffic 35% and web leads Digitised event format Event attracting record attendance up Event engagement attendance at 59% roadshows Nurturing Marketing automation and Qualified leads up contact centres moving customers students through funnel 45% Converting to Converting to higher Students applied volumes applied volumes applied up 41% 7 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 • Record test volumes in H1 FY20 • IDP market share gains in key markets • Computer-delivered IELTS available in 167 centres (37 new centres in H1), and in 47 countries • Strong growth in the adoption of computer-delivered IELTS • Computer-delivered IELTS global network now across 70 Pictured: Computer-delivered IELTS centre Innovating the customer experience countries (IDP and British Council) 8 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Program of digital transformation and new capabilities to improve IELTS customer experience • Redesigning booking experience • Pilots scheduled for H2 to • Focus on preparation support test booking experience, technology platform and and online communities global websites Investing in technology infrastructure Pictured: Computer-delivered IELTS centre Financial results H1 FY20 Overview Strong earnings growth with EBIT up 49% Income Summary Statement Half Year Actuals Growth Constant Currency Six Months to 31 December H1 FY20* H1 FY19 $m % Growth (%)** English Language Testing 215.3 178.6 36.7 21% 15% Student Placement 122.6 90.7 31.9 35% 34% - Australia 54.0 48.7 5.3 11% 11% - Muti-destination 68.7 42.1 26.6 63% 61% English Language Teaching 16.3 13.3 3.0 23% 15% Digital Marketing and Events 22.3 20.1 2.1 11% 9% Other 2.5 1.5 1.0 64% 56% Total Revenue 379.0 304.3 74.7 25% 20% Direct Costs 156.8 132.1 24.7 19% 15% Gross Profit 222.2 172.2 50.0 29% 24% Overhead costs # 116.0 105.4 10.6 10% 6% Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associate 0.0 0.0 0.1 363% 336% EBITDA # 106.2 66.8 39.5 59% 53% Depreciation & Amortisation # 17.2 6.8 10.3 151% 146% Amortisation of Acquired Intangibles 2.2 1.4 0.7 51% 48% EBIT 86.9 58.5 28.4 49% 43% Net finance expense # -2.8 -0.9 -1.9 -214% -213% Profit before tax 84.1 57.6 26.5 46% 40% Income tax expense 26.3 16.9 9.4 56% 53% NPAT 57.7 40.7 17.1 42% 35% NPATA *** 59.5 41.8 17.7 42% 35% Revenue growth of 25%

Strong revenue growth in student placement (34%) underpinned by multi-destination

multi-destination English Language Testing volume growth returned to trend levels with recovery in India

Strong margin expansion at gross profit (+2.0%) and EBIT (+3.7%) through operational efficiencies and a slower investment in overheads

Increase in depreciation almost entirely driven by impact of the AASB16 Leases (see following slide)

NPAT growth of 42%

Weaker Australian dollar v pcp a benefit at revenue line but partially offset by higher direct costs largely from IELTS test centre test day activities

Final dividend of 16.5cps franked at 17% IDP adopted AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. The financial information for H1 FY20 has been presented on post AASB16 basis and comparatives have not been restated. The impact of AASB16 on the aggregate results for H1 FY20 is presented on page 11 The impact of AASB16 on these line items are shown on page 11 "Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period

NPATA is NPAT adjusted by adding back the non-cashpost-tax charges relating to the amortisaton of acquired intangible assets. 10 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 AASB16 Summary Income Statement pre and post AASB16 Growth (H1 FY20 pre AASB Constant Currency Six Months to 31 December H1 FY20 H1 FY19 Growth (%) * 16 vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16) (H1 FY20 pre AASB 16 Post AASB16 Pre AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 A$m % vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16) Total Revenue 379.0 379.0 304.3 74.7 25% 20% Direct Costs 156.8 158.0 132.1 25.9 20% 16% Gross Profit 222.2 221.0 172.2 48.8 28% 24% Overheads 116.0 125.0 105.4 19.6 19% 14% - Employee benefits expenses 82.1 82.1 68.0 14.1 21% 16% - Occupancy expense 5.0 14.0 10.9 3.1 29% 23% - Promotion and publicity expense 9.0 9.0 7.6 1.4 19% 14% - Other expenses 19.8 19.8 18.9 1.0 5% 2% Total Overheads 116.0 125.0 105.4 19.6 19% 14% Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associate 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 363% 336% EBITDA 106.2 96.0 66.8 29.2 44% 38% Depreciation & Amortisation 17.2 7.1 6.8 0.3 4% 2% - Lease Related 10.1 0.0 0.0 - 0% 0% - Other expenses 7.1 7.1 6.8 0.3 4% 2% Total Depreciation & Amortisation 17.2 7.1 6.8 0.3 4% 2% Amortisation of Acquired Intangibles 2.2 2.2 1.4 0.7 51% 48% EBIT 86.9 86.7 58.5 28.2 48% 42% Net finance expense -2.8 -0.6 -0.9 0.3 34% 34% - Lease Related -2.2 0.0 0.0 - 0% 0% - Other expenses -0.6 -0.6 -0.9 0.3 34% 34% Total net finance expense -2.8 -0.6 -0.9 0.3 34% 34% Income tax expense 26.3 26.1 16.9 9.2 55% 52% NPAT 57.7 60.0 40.7 19.3 47% 40% NPATA ** 59.5 61.7 41.8 19.9 48% 40% "Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period

NPATA is NPAT adjusted by adding back the non-cashpost-tax charges relating to the amortisaton of acquired intangible assets. IDP adopted AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Comparatives have not been restated but the table opposite shows pre-AASB16 equivalents for a like- for like comparison

pre-AASB16 equivalents for a like- for like comparison Overheads on a like for like basis rose by 14% on a constant currency basis (v revenue growth of 20%)

Occupancy costs on a pre-AASB16 basis were up 23% (constant currency) reflecting the additional SP offices added in H2FY19 and the ongoing roll-out of computer delivered IELTS centres

pre-AASB16 basis were up 23% (constant currency) reflecting the additional SP offices added in H2FY19 and the ongoing roll-out of computer delivered IELTS centres Employee costs increased at a slower rate than revenue despite the expanded talent base in digital marketing established over the last twelve months

Depreciation expenses rose only 2% v pcp on a pre- AASB16 basis

Other expenses include ~$0.7m of M&A related costs incurred during the period 11 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Key Operating Metrics Strong volume growth driving performance Summary of Key Operational Metrics Half Year Actuals Growth Constant Currency Six Months to 31 December H1 FY20 H1 FY19 '000s / $ % Growth (%)* Volumes (000s) English Language Testing 732.0 660.0 72 11% Student Placement 33.8 26.0 7.8 30% -Australia 15.1 13.8 1.4 10% -Multi-destination 18.7 12.3 6.4 52% English Language Teaching Courses 52.9 46.0 6.9 15% Average Test Fee (A$) English Language Testing Fee 294 271 23 9% 3% Average Application Processing Fee (A$) Student Placement APF 3,629 3,484 144 4% 3% -Australia APF 3,571 3,537 34 1% 1% -Multi-destination APF 3,675 3,425 250 7% 6% Average Course Fee (A$) English Language Teaching Course fee 309 289 20 7% 0% "Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period Volumes 30% growth in SP volumes a highlight of the result

SP volume growth to Canada and UK remain strong with Australian volumes growing above system, reflecting market share gains across the network

A strong recovery in volumes from China supported the Australian SP outcome

11% growth in IELTS volumes an acceleration relative to H2 FY19 growth with significant contributions to the growth from India, Nigeria, Canada and Vietnam Average Price IELTS price increases in India and Australia during H2 FY19 underpinned the 3% increase with a weaker average Australian dollar boosting reported outcomes

Movement in SP average prices reflected a range factors with tuition fee increases, higher commissions and mix offset by a carry over of credit provisions from prior period for AU and lower student pays revenue from China for AU reflecting launch of "freemium" model 12 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Product Category Summary Aggregate gross margins up strongly relative to pcp Revenue and GP by Product Segment Half Year Actuals Growth Constant Six Months to 31 December H1 FY20 H1 FY19 $m % Currency Growth (%)* Revenue English Language Testing 215.3 178.6 36.7 21% 15% Student Placement 122.6 90.7 31.9 35% 34% - Australia 54.0 48.7 5.3 11% 11% - Multi-destination 68.7 42.1 26.6 63% 61% English Language Teaching 16.3 13.3 3.0 23% 15% Digital Marketing and Events 22.3 20.1 2.1 11% 9% Other 2.5 1.5 1.0 64% 56% Total revenue 379.0 304.3 74.7 25% 20% Gross profit English Language Testing 97.1 75.8 21.3 28% 19% Student Placement 99.8 76.1 23.7 31% 30% English Language Teaching 11.3 9.0 2.2 25% 17% Digital Marketing and Events 12.7 10.6 2.1 20% 22% Other 1.3 0.6 0.6 95% 84% Total gross profit 222.2 172.2 50.0 29% 24% Group GP margin expansion driven by IELTS margin improvement and the mix impact of a greater GP contribution from SP

IELTS GP margin expanded as cost reductions realised in paper-based test day activity, price increases taken in India and Australia and margin benefit from computer- delivered testing

paper-based test day activity, price increases taken in India and Australia and margin benefit from computer- delivered testing SP GP margin was down slightly relative to pcp but up v H2 FY19. An increase in sub-agents commission for China and the support, development and licensing of the digital platform are the drivers of the lower GP margin vs pcp 13 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Cashflow Gross operating cash flow up 60% Summary of cash flow Half Year Actuals Growth Six Months to 31 December H1 FY20 H1 FY20 H1 FY19 $m % Post AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 EBITDA 106.2 96.0 66.8 39.4 59% Non-cash items 2.2 2.2 4.6 -2.4 -52% Change in working capital -26.7 -25.9 -26.3 -0.4 2% Income Tax Paid -19.4 -19.4 -18.6 -0.8 4% Net interest paid -2.8 -0.6 -0.8 -2.0 250% Operating cash flow 59.5 52.3 25.7 33.8 132% Payments for Acquisitions -0.2 -0.2 -0.7 0.5 -71% Capital Expenditure -13.0 -13.0 -7.4 -5.6 76% Net cash flow before Financing 46.3 39.1 17.6 28.7 163% Proceeds from exercise of share options 0.4 0.4 4.5 -4.1 -91% Payments for Treasury Shares -15.4 -15.4 -0.3 -15.1 5033% Proceeds from Borrowings 14.0 14.0 4.7 9.3 198% Repayment from Borrowings -14.0 -14.0 -5.0 -9.0 180% Repayment of lease liabilities -7.2 0.0 0.0 -7.2 N/A Dividend Payments -19.1 -19.1 -16.5 -2.6 16% Effect of FX on cash holdings in foreign currency -0.1 -0.1 1.0 -1.1 -110% Net Cash Flow 4.9 4.9 6.0 -1.1 -18% GOCF* of $81.7m up 60% v pcp on a like for like basis (pre AASB 16)

Cash conversion at 77% a strong increase v 67% in pcp

Capex of $13.0m up on pcp but flat v H2 FY19. Capex during the period included

$8.1m leasehold improvements and equipment $1.3m computer-delivered IELTS and IELTS modernisation $1.2m procurement management system

Gross Operating Cash Flow (GOCF) calculated as Operating Cash Flow less Net Interest less Income Tax paid 14 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Summary Summary Our Performance Overall revenue up 25% with strong growth from each business line

Strong margin and cash flow performance

EBIT up 49% Strength in diverse global network Multi-destination revenue growth of 63%

revenue growth of 63% Significant contribution from India, Canada and United Kingdom markets Digital Transformation delivering returns Global technology platform, combined with increased marketing capabilities, are building higher quality pipeline and improving conversion Product Innovation Digital Campus in Chennai enabling rapid product innovation for student placement and IELTS

New insights and content products fostering strategic relationships with institution clients Customer satisfaction NPS showing 87% of student placement customers likely to recommend IDP reflects high baseline of satisfaction 16 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Appendices 17 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Segmental Earnings Strong growth in the key Asian markets Revenue and EBIT by Geographic Segment H1 FY20 H1 FY19 Growth (H1 FY20 pre AASB 16 vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16) Six Months to 31 December Post AASB16 Pre AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 $m % Revenue Asia 258.3 258.3 204.4 53.9 26% Australasia 31.4 31.4 31.0 0.4 1% Rest of World 89.2 89.2 68.9 20.3 29% Total revenue 379.0 379.0 304.3 74.7 25% EBIT Asia 92.0 91.8 63.4 28.4 45% Australasia 4.0 4.0 6.2 -2.2 -35% Rest of World 22.2 22.3 17.9 4.4 25% Total EBIT pre corporate costs 118.2 118.1 87.5 30.6 35% Corporate costs 31.3 31.3 29.0 2.3 8% Total EBIT 86.9 86.7 58.5 28.2 48% Asia continues to be the core engine for growth with rising revenue and margins boosting total contribution total group performance

India SP and IELTS revenue growth of 71% and 21% a major contributor to growth in Asia segment

China SP revenue grew 24%, despite introduction of

"freemium" service for post graduate students studying in AU

"freemium" service for post graduate students studying in AU Australasia revenue and earnings were impacted by a slight decline in IELTS volumes in Australia and New Zealand and a decline in IDP Connect Australian Digital Marketing revenue.

A return to solid growth for on-shore SP volumes was offset from a margin perspective by investment in regional digital marketing, destination manager, IELTS business development manager and contact centre resources

A return to solid growth for on-shore SP volumes was offset from a margin perspective by investment in regional digital marketing, destination manager, IELTS business development manager and contact centre resources The Rest of World recorded strong revenue and earnings growth with significant contributions from Canada, Nigeria and the Middle East 18 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet Essentially a debt free balance sheet with only $1.7m of net debt as at 31 December 2019 As at 31 December 2019, A$ million 31-Dec-19 30-Jun-19 Change Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 61.0 56.1 4.9 Trade and other receivables 87.1 68.6 18.5 Contract assets 41.6 32.5 9.1 Other current assets 26.1 28.0 -1.9 Current assets 215.8 185.2 30.6 Non-current assets Intangible assets 131.6 133.8 -2.2 Rights-of-use assets * 79.3 0.0 79.3 Other non-current assets 52.7 50.4 2.3 Non-current assets 263.6 184.2 79.4 Total assets 479.4 369.4 110.0 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 92.9 92.7 0.2 Contract liabilities 36.7 34.2 2.5 Lease liabilities * 16.4 0.0 16.4 Current tax liabilities 3.1 2.8 0.3 Other current liabilities 11.5 12.1 -0.6 Current liabilities 160.6 141.8 18.8 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 62.7 60.4 2.3 Lease liabilities * 63.5 0.0 63.5 Other non-current liabilities 11.5 13.2 -1.7 Non-current liabilities 137.7 73.6 64.1 Total liabilities 298.3 215.4 82.9 Total equity 181.1 154.0 27.1 Borrowings Drawn borrowings balance as at 31 December A$62.7m

Cash of A$61.0m generates net debt of A$1.7m Contracts Assets Increase in contract assets reflects underlying growth in SP business and nature of the SP cycle with the larger H1 FY20 intake boosting volumes yet to be invoiced. This impacts both MD and AU clients that have census date invoicing agreements AASB16 IDP adopted the new lease accounting standard, AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments IDP adopted the new lease accounting standard, AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption. 31 December 2019 balance sheet is presented on post AASB16 basis and 30 June 2019 comparatives have not been restated as permitted by the standard. 19 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020 Attachments Original document

