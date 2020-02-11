IDP Education : FY20 H1 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
IDP Education
Half Year Financial Results Six Months to 31 December 2019
Business update
Strong operating and financial performance
Revenue
$379 m
Up 25%
Interim dividend
16.5 cps
Up 37%
EBIT
$86.9 m
Up 49%
Student Placement
33,800
APFs, up 30%
NPATANPAT
$59.5 m
$57.7 m
Up 42%
Up 42%
English Language Testing English Language Teaching
736,000
52,900
IELTS tests, up 11%
Courses, up 15%
Business
highlights
Key strategic milestone:
New engine room for platform build in Chennai launched
Digital Campus launched in Chennai in November
450 digital, marketing and technical support specialists driving rapid product innovation, design, testing and innovation
Global platform exceeding
Record H1 volumes
Record web traffic and
expectations in terms of
event attendance across
pipeline growth and
Computer-delivered IELTS
global network
conversion
now available in 47
Strong growth in digital
countries across IDP's
Named Global Education
network
marketing product orders
Agency of the Year*
from international higher
Digital customer experience
education clients
transformation program
launched
Global platform build delivering benefits
Unlocking benefits from an investment in technology and people
World's
Leading
Global
Digitising
Virtual
Leading
Student
Career
best course
office
contact
student
Agency
CRM and
Essentials
support
search
network
centre
expos
CMS
40 connected
127
Live in 18
59% increase
Leads
2,500
200%
Pilot
sites
offices
countries,
in student
up 74%
counsellors
increase in
internship
across 33
with 4
attendance
from India
and teams
sales v pcp
program
countries
scheduled for
virtual
connected
completed
H2
agency
Powered by the definitive dataset for the sector
Over 3 million unique customers in our connected platform dataset
Nurturing students
through their critical decision journey
Investment in marketing resources and automation systems increasing lead conversion throughout the customer journey
Focus on customer experience
NPS established in 15 markets
NPS showing 87% of student placement customers likely or highly likely to recommend IDP
Processes in place to ensure feedback from unsatisfied customers is captured for continual improvement
SEO and content
Organic
driving strong
traffic up
Early web search
growth in traffic
35%
and web leads
Digitised event format
Event
attracting record
attendance up
Event engagement
attendance at
59%
roadshows
Nurturing
Marketing automation and
Qualified leads up
contact centres moving
customers
students through funnel
45%
Converting to
Converting to higher
Students
applied volumes
applied volumes
applied up
41%
• Record test volumes in H1 FY20
• IDP market share gains in key
markets
• Computer-delivered IELTS
available in 167 centres (37
new centres in H1), and in 47
countries
• Strong growth in the adoption
of computer-delivered IELTS
• Computer-delivered IELTS
global network now across 70
Innovating the customer experience
countries (IDP and British
Council)
Program of digital transformation and new capabilities to improve IELTS customer experience
•
Redesigning booking experience
•
Pilots scheduled for H2 to
•
Focus on preparation support
test booking experience,
technology platform and
and online communities
global websites
Investing in technology infrastructure
Financial results
H1 FY20 Overview
Strong earnings growth with EBIT up 49%
Income Summary Statement
Half Year Actuals
Growth
Constant
Currency
Six Months to 31 December
H1 FY20*
H1 FY19
$m
%
Growth (%)**
English Language Testing
215.3
178.6
36.7
21%
15%
Student Placement
122.6
90.7
31.9
35%
34%
- Australia
54.0
48.7
5.3
11%
11%
- Muti-destination
68.7
42.1
26.6
63%
61%
English Language Teaching
16.3
13.3
3.0
23%
15%
Digital Marketing and Events
22.3
20.1
2.1
11%
9%
Other
2.5
1.5
1.0
64%
56%
Total Revenue
379.0
304.3
74.7
25%
20%
Direct Costs
156.8
132.1
24.7
19%
15%
Gross Profit
222.2
172.2
50.0
29%
24%
Overhead costs #
116.0
105.4
10.6
10%
6%
Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associate
0.0
0.0
0.1
363%
336%
EBITDA #
106.2
66.8
39.5
59%
53%
Depreciation & Amortisation #
17.2
6.8
10.3
151%
146%
Amortisation of Acquired Intangibles
2.2
1.4
0.7
51%
48%
EBIT
86.9
58.5
28.4
49%
43%
Net finance expense #
-2.8
-0.9
-1.9
-214%
-213%
Profit before tax
84.1
57.6
26.5
46%
40%
Income tax expense
26.3
16.9
9.4
56%
53%
NPAT
57.7
40.7
17.1
42%
35%
NPATA ***
59.5
41.8
17.7
42%
35%
Revenue growth of 25%
Strong revenue growth in student placement (34%) underpinned by multi-destination
English Language Testing volume growth returned to trend levels with recovery in India
Strong margin expansion at gross profit (+2.0%) and EBIT (+3.7%) through operational efficiencies and a slower investment in overheads
Increase in depreciation almost entirely driven by impact of the AASB16 Leases (see following slide)
NPAT growth of 42%
Weaker Australian dollar v pcp a benefit at revenue line but partially offset by higher direct costs largely from IELTS test centre test day activities
Final dividend of 16.5cps franked at 17%
IDP adopted AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. The financial information for H1 FY20 has been presented on post AASB16 basis and comparatives have not been restated. The impact of AASB16 on the aggregate results for H1 FY20 is presented on page 11
The impact of AASB16 on these line items are shown on page 11
"Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period
NPATA is NPAT adjusted by adding back the non-cashpost-tax charges relating to the amortisaton of acquired intangible assets.
AASB16
Summary Income Statement pre and post AASB16
Growth (H1 FY20 pre AASB
Constant Currency
Six Months to 31 December
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
Growth (%) *
16 vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16)
(H1 FY20 pre AASB 16
Post AASB16
Pre AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
A$m
%
vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB
16)
Total Revenue
379.0
379.0
304.3
74.7
25%
20%
Direct Costs
156.8
158.0
132.1
25.9
20%
16%
Gross Profit
222.2
221.0
172.2
48.8
28%
24%
Overheads
116.0
125.0
105.4
19.6
19%
14%
- Employee benefits expenses
82.1
82.1
68.0
14.1
21%
16%
- Occupancy expense
5.0
14.0
10.9
3.1
29%
23%
- Promotion and publicity expense
9.0
9.0
7.6
1.4
19%
14%
- Other expenses
19.8
19.8
18.9
1.0
5%
2%
Total Overheads
116.0
125.0
105.4
19.6
19%
14%
Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associate
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
363%
336%
EBITDA
106.2
96.0
66.8
29.2
44%
38%
Depreciation & Amortisation
17.2
7.1
6.8
0.3
4%
2%
- Lease Related
10.1
0.0
0.0
-
0%
0%
- Other expenses
7.1
7.1
6.8
0.3
4%
2%
Total Depreciation & Amortisation
17.2
7.1
6.8
0.3
4%
2%
Amortisation of Acquired Intangibles
2.2
2.2
1.4
0.7
51%
48%
EBIT
86.9
86.7
58.5
28.2
48%
42%
Net finance expense
-2.8
-0.6
-0.9
0.3
34%
34%
- Lease Related
-2.2
0.0
0.0
-
0%
0%
- Other expenses
-0.6
-0.6
-0.9
0.3
34%
34%
Total net finance expense
-2.8
-0.6
-0.9
0.3
34%
34%
Income tax expense
26.3
26.1
16.9
9.2
55%
52%
NPAT
57.7
60.0
40.7
19.3
47%
40%
NPATA **
59.5
61.7
41.8
19.9
48%
40%
"Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period
NPATA is NPAT adjusted by adding back the non-cashpost-tax charges relating to the amortisaton of acquired intangible assets.
IDP adopted AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Comparatives have not been restated but the table opposite shows pre-AASB16 equivalents for a like- for like comparison
Overheads on a like for like basis rose by 14% on a constant currency basis (v revenue growth of 20%)
Occupancy costs on a pre-AASB16 basis were up 23% (constant currency) reflecting the additional SP offices added in H2FY19 and the ongoing roll-out of computer delivered IELTS centres
Employee costs increased at a slower rate than revenue despite the expanded talent base in digital marketing established over the last twelve months
Depreciation expenses rose only 2% v pcp on a pre- AASB16 basis
Other expenses include ~$0.7m of M&A related costs incurred during the period
Key Operating Metrics
Strong volume growth driving performance
Summary of Key Operational Metrics
Half Year Actuals
Growth
Constant
Currency
Six Months to 31 December
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
'000s / $
%
Growth (%)*
Volumes (000s)
English Language Testing
732.0
660.0
72
11%
Student Placement
33.8
26.0
7.8
30%
-Australia
15.1
13.8
1.4
10%
-Multi-destination
18.7
12.3
6.4
52%
English Language Teaching Courses
52.9
46.0
6.9
15%
Average Test Fee (A$)
English Language Testing Fee
294
271
23
9%
3%
Average Application Processing Fee (A$)
Student Placement APF
3,629
3,484
144
4%
3%
-Australia APF
3,571
3,537
34
1%
1%
-Multi-destination APF
3,675
3,425
250
7%
6%
Average Course Fee (A$)
English Language Teaching Course fee
309
289
20
7%
0%
"Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period
Volumes
30% growth in SP volumes a highlight of the result
SP volume growth to Canada and UK remain strong with Australian volumes growing above system, reflecting market share gains across the network
A strong recovery in volumes from China supported the Australian SP outcome
11% growth in IELTS volumes an acceleration relative to H2 FY19 growth with significant contributions to the growth from India, Nigeria, Canada and Vietnam
Average Price
IELTS price increases in India and Australia during H2 FY19 underpinned the 3% increase with a weaker average Australian dollar boosting reported outcomes
Movement in SP average prices reflected a range factors with tuition fee increases, higher commissions and mix offset by a carry over of credit provisions from prior period for AU and lower student pays revenue from China for AU reflecting launch of "freemium" model
Product Category Summary
Aggregate gross margins up strongly relative to pcp
Revenue and GP by Product Segment
Half Year Actuals
Growth
Constant
Six Months to 31 December
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
$m
%
Currency
Growth (%)*
Revenue
English Language Testing
215.3
178.6
36.7
21%
15%
Student Placement
122.6
90.7
31.9
35%
34%
- Australia
54.0
48.7
5.3
11%
11%
- Multi-destination
68.7
42.1
26.6
63%
61%
English Language Teaching
16.3
13.3
3.0
23%
15%
Digital Marketing and Events
22.3
20.1
2.1
11%
9%
Other
2.5
1.5
1.0
64%
56%
Total revenue
379.0
304.3
74.7
25%
20%
Gross profit
English Language Testing
97.1
75.8
21.3
28%
19%
Student Placement
99.8
76.1
23.7
31%
30%
English Language Teaching
11.3
9.0
2.2
25%
17%
Digital Marketing and Events
12.7
10.6
2.1
20%
22%
Other
1.3
0.6
0.6
95%
84%
Total gross profit
222.2
172.2
50.0
29%
24%
Group GP margin expansion driven by IELTS margin improvement and the mix impact of a greater GP contribution from SP
IELTS GP margin expanded as cost reductions realised in paper-based test day activity, price increases taken in India and Australia and margin benefit from computer- delivered testing
SP GP margin was down slightly relative to pcp but up v H2 FY19. An increase in sub-agents commission for China and the support, development and licensing of the digital platform are the drivers of the lower GP margin vs pcp
Cashflow
Gross operating cash flow up 60%
Summary of cash flow
Half Year Actuals
Growth
Six Months to 31 December
H1 FY20
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
$m
%
Post AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
EBITDA
106.2
96.0
66.8
39.4
59%
Non-cash items
2.2
2.2
4.6
-2.4
-52%
Change in working capital
-26.7
-25.9
-26.3
-0.4
2%
Income Tax Paid
-19.4
-19.4
-18.6
-0.8
4%
Net interest paid
-2.8
-0.6
-0.8
-2.0
250%
Operating cash flow
59.5
52.3
25.7
33.8
132%
Payments for Acquisitions
-0.2
-0.2
-0.7
0.5
-71%
Capital Expenditure
-13.0
-13.0
-7.4
-5.6
76%
Net cash flow before Financing
46.3
39.1
17.6
28.7
163%
Proceeds from exercise of share options
0.4
0.4
4.5
-4.1
-91%
Payments for Treasury Shares
-15.4
-15.4
-0.3
-15.1
5033%
Proceeds from Borrowings
14.0
14.0
4.7
9.3
198%
Repayment from Borrowings
-14.0
-14.0
-5.0
-9.0
180%
Repayment of lease liabilities
-7.2
0.0
0.0
-7.2
N/A
Dividend Payments
-19.1
-19.1
-16.5
-2.6
16%
Effect of FX on cash holdings in foreign currency
-0.1
-0.1
1.0
-1.1
-110%
Net Cash Flow
4.9
4.9
6.0
-1.1
-18%
GOCF* of $81.7m up 60% v pcp on a like for like basis (pre AASB 16)
Cash conversion at 77% a strong increase v 67% in pcp
Capex of $13.0m up on pcp but flat v H2 FY19. Capex during the period included
$8.1m leasehold improvements and equipment
$1.3m computer-delivered IELTS and IELTS modernisation
$1.2m procurement management system
Gross Operating Cash Flow (GOCF) calculated as Operating Cash Flow less Net Interest less Income Tax paid
Summary
Summary
Our Performance
Overall revenue up 25% with strong growth from each business line
Strong margin and cash flow performance
EBIT up 49%
Strength in diverse global network
Multi-destinationrevenue growth of 63%
Significant contribution from India, Canada and United Kingdom markets
Digital Transformation delivering returns
Global technology platform, combined with increased marketing capabilities, are building higher quality pipeline and improving conversion
Product Innovation
Digital Campus in Chennai enabling rapid product innovation for student placement and IELTS
New insights and content products fostering strategic relationships with institution clients
Customer satisfaction
NPS showing 87% of student placement customers likely to recommend IDP reflects high baseline of satisfaction
Appendices
Segmental Earnings
Strong growth in the key Asian markets
Revenue and EBIT by Geographic Segment
H1 FY20
H1 FY19
Growth (H1 FY20 pre AASB 16
vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16)
Six Months to 31 December
Post AASB16
Pre AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
$m
%
Revenue
Asia
258.3
258.3
204.4
53.9
26%
Australasia
31.4
31.4
31.0
0.4
1%
Rest of World
89.2
89.2
68.9
20.3
29%
Total revenue
379.0
379.0
304.3
74.7
25%
EBIT
Asia
92.0
91.8
63.4
28.4
45%
Australasia
4.0
4.0
6.2
-2.2
-35%
Rest of World
22.2
22.3
17.9
4.4
25%
Total EBIT pre corporate costs
118.2
118.1
87.5
30.6
35%
Corporate costs
31.3
31.3
29.0
2.3
8%
Total EBIT
86.9
86.7
58.5
28.2
48%
Asia continues to be the core engine for growth with rising revenue and margins boosting total contribution total group performance
India SP and IELTS revenue growth of 71% and 21% a major contributor to growth in Asia segment
China SP revenue grew 24%, despite introduction of
"freemium" service for post graduate students studying in AU
Australasia revenue and earnings were impacted by a slight decline in IELTS volumes in Australia and New Zealand and a decline in IDP Connect Australian Digital Marketing revenue.
A return to solid growth for on-shore SP volumes was offset from a margin perspective by investment in regional digital marketing, destination manager, IELTS business development manager and contact centre resources
The Rest of World recorded strong revenue and earnings growth with significant contributions from Canada, Nigeria and the Middle East
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Essentially a debt free balance sheet with only $1.7m of net debt as at 31 December 2019
As at 31 December 2019, A$ million
31-Dec-19
30-Jun-19
Change
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
61.0
56.1
4.9
Trade and other receivables
87.1
68.6
18.5
Contract assets
41.6
32.5
9.1
Other current assets
26.1
28.0
-1.9
Current assets
215.8
185.2
30.6
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
131.6
133.8
-2.2
Rights-of-use assets *
79.3
0.0
79.3
Other non-current assets
52.7
50.4
2.3
Non-current assets
263.6
184.2
79.4
Total assets
479.4
369.4
110.0
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
92.9
92.7
0.2
Contract liabilities
36.7
34.2
2.5
Lease liabilities *
16.4
0.0
16.4
Current tax liabilities
3.1
2.8
0.3
Other current liabilities
11.5
12.1
-0.6
Current liabilities
160.6
141.8
18.8
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
62.7
60.4
2.3
Lease liabilities *
63.5
0.0
63.5
Other non-current liabilities
11.5
13.2
-1.7
Non-current liabilities
137.7
73.6
64.1
Total liabilities
298.3
215.4
82.9
Total equity
181.1
154.0
27.1
Borrowings
Drawn borrowings balance as at 31 December A$62.7m
Cash of A$61.0m generates net debt of A$1.7m
Contracts Assets
Increase in contract assets reflects underlying growth in SP business and nature of the SP cycle with the larger H1 FY20 intake boosting volumes yet to be invoiced. This impacts both MD and AU clients that have census date invoicing agreements
AASB16
IDP adopted the new lease accounting standard, AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption
Right-of-useassets and lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments
IDP adopted the new lease accounting standard, AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption. 31 December 2019 balance sheet is presented on post AASB16 basis and 30 June 2019 comparatives have not been restated as permitted by the standard.
