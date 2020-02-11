Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  IDP Education Limited    IEL   AU000000IEL5

IDP EDUCATION LIMITED

(IEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDP Education : FY20 H1 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:23pm EST

Pictured: Teams from IDP's Digital Campus

IDP Education

Half Year Financial Results Six Months to 31 December 2019

The material in this presentation has been prepared by IDP Education Limited (ASX: IEL) ABN 59 117 676 463 ("IDP Education") and is general background information about IDP Education's activities current as at the date of this presentation. The information is given in summary form and does not purport to be complete. In particular you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statements regarding our belief, intent or expectations with respect to IDP Education's businesses, market conditions and/or results of operations, as although due care has been used in the preparation of such statements, actual results may vary in a material manner. Information in this presentation, including forecast financial information, should not be considered as advice or a recommendation to investors or potential investors in relation to holding, purchasing or selling securities. Before acting on any information you should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to these matters, any relevant offer document and in particular, you should seek independent financial advice.

IDP Education uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards. These measures are collectively referred to as non-IFRS financial measures. Although IDP Education believes that these measures provide useful information about the financial performance of IDP Education, they should be considered as supplemental to the measures calculated in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and not as a replacement for them. Because these non-IFRS financial measures are not based on Australian Accounting Standards, they do not have standard definitions, and the way IDP Education calculates these measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these non-IFRS financial measures.

Note: All financial amounts contained in this presentation are expressed in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated. Any discrepancies between totals and the sum of components in tables contained in this Presentation are due to rounding.

2 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Pictured: Staff from IDP's Digital Campus

Business update

3 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Strong operating and financial performance

Revenue

$379 m

Up 25%

Interim dividend

16.5 cps

Up 37%

EBIT

$86.9 m

Up 49%

Student Placement

33,800

APFs, up 30%

NPATANPAT

$59.5 m

$57.7 m

Up 42%

Up 42%

English Language Testing English Language Teaching

736,000

52,900

IELTS tests, up 11%

Courses, up 15%

4 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Business

highlights

Key strategic milestone:

New engine room for platform build in Chennai launched

  • Digital Campus launched in Chennai in November
  • 450 digital, marketing and technical support specialists driving rapid product innovation, design, testing and innovation

5 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Global platform exceeding

Record H1 volumes

Record web traffic and

expectations in terms of

event attendance across

pipeline growth and

Computer-delivered IELTS

global network

conversion

now available in 47

Strong growth in digital

countries across IDP's

Named Global Education

network

marketing product orders

Agency of the Year*

from international higher

Digital customer experience

education clients

transformation program

launched

* PIEoneer Awards 2019

Global platform build delivering benefits

Unlocking benefits from an investment in technology and people

World's

Leading

Global

Digitising

Virtual

Leading

Student

Career

best course

office

contact

student

Agency

CRM and

Essentials

support

search

network

centre

expos

CMS

40 connected

127

Live in 18

59% increase

Leads

2,500

200%

Pilot

sites

offices

countries,

in student

up 74%

counsellors

increase in

internship

across 33

with 4

attendance

from India

and teams

sales v pcp

program

countries

scheduled for

virtual

connected

completed

H2

agency

Powered by the definitive dataset for the sector

Over 3 million unique customers in our connected platform dataset

6 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Nurturing students

through their critical decision journey

  • Investment in marketing resources and automation systems increasing lead conversion throughout the customer journey

Focus on customer experience

  • NPS established in 15 markets
  • NPS showing 87% of student placement customers likely or highly likely to recommend IDP
  • Processes in place to ensure feedback from unsatisfied customers is captured for continual improvement

SEO and content

Organic

driving strong

traffic up

Early web search

growth in traffic

35%

and web leads

Digitised event format

Event

attracting record

attendance up

Event engagement

attendance at

59%

roadshows

Nurturing

Marketing automation and

Qualified leads up

contact centres moving

customers

students through funnel

45%

Converting to

Converting to higher

Students

applied volumes

applied volumes

applied up

41%

7 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

• Record test volumes in H1 FY20

• IDP market share gains in key

markets

• Computer-delivered IELTS

available in 167 centres (37

new centres in H1), and in 47

countries

• Strong growth in the adoption

of computer-delivered IELTS

• Computer-delivered IELTS

global network now across 70

Pictured: Computer-delivered IELTS centre

Innovating the customer experience

countries (IDP and British

Council)

8 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

  • Program of digital transformation and new capabilities to improve IELTS customer experience

Redesigning booking experience

Pilots scheduled for H2 to

Focus on preparation support

test booking experience,

technology platform and

and online communities

global websites

  • Investing in technology infrastructure

Pictured: Computer-delivered IELTS centre

Financial results

H1 FY20 Overview

Strong earnings growth with EBIT up 49%

Income Summary Statement

Half Year Actuals

Growth

Constant

Currency

Six Months to 31 December

H1 FY20*

H1 FY19

$m

%

Growth (%)**

English Language Testing

215.3

178.6

36.7

21%

15%

Student Placement

122.6

90.7

31.9

35%

34%

- Australia

54.0

48.7

5.3

11%

11%

- Muti-destination

68.7

42.1

26.6

63%

61%

English Language Teaching

16.3

13.3

3.0

23%

15%

Digital Marketing and Events

22.3

20.1

2.1

11%

9%

Other

2.5

1.5

1.0

64%

56%

Total Revenue

379.0

304.3

74.7

25%

20%

Direct Costs

156.8

132.1

24.7

19%

15%

Gross Profit

222.2

172.2

50.0

29%

24%

Overhead costs #

116.0

105.4

10.6

10%

6%

Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associate

0.0

0.0

0.1

363%

336%

EBITDA #

106.2

66.8

39.5

59%

53%

Depreciation & Amortisation #

17.2

6.8

10.3

151%

146%

Amortisation of Acquired Intangibles

2.2

1.4

0.7

51%

48%

EBIT

86.9

58.5

28.4

49%

43%

Net finance expense #

-2.8

-0.9

-1.9

-214%

-213%

Profit before tax

84.1

57.6

26.5

46%

40%

Income tax expense

26.3

16.9

9.4

56%

53%

NPAT

57.7

40.7

17.1

42%

35%

NPATA ***

59.5

41.8

17.7

42%

35%

  • Revenue growth of 25%
  • Strong revenue growth in student placement (34%) underpinned by multi-destination
  • English Language Testing volume growth returned to trend levels with recovery in India
  • Strong margin expansion at gross profit (+2.0%) and EBIT (+3.7%) through operational efficiencies and a slower investment in overheads
  • Increase in depreciation almost entirely driven by impact of the AASB16 Leases (see following slide)
  • NPAT growth of 42%
  • Weaker Australian dollar v pcp a benefit at revenue line but partially offset by higher direct costs largely from IELTS test centre test day activities
  • Final dividend of 16.5cps franked at 17%
  • IDP adopted AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. The financial information for H1 FY20 has been presented on post AASB16 basis and comparatives have not been restated. The impact of AASB16 on the aggregate results for H1 FY20 is presented on page 11
  • The impact of AASB16 on these line items are shown on page 11
  • "Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period
  • NPATA is NPAT adjusted by adding back the non-cashpost-tax charges relating to the amortisaton of acquired intangible assets.

10 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

AASB16

Summary Income Statement pre and post AASB16

Growth (H1 FY20 pre AASB

Constant Currency

Six Months to 31 December

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

Growth (%) *

16 vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16)

(H1 FY20 pre AASB 16

Post AASB16

Pre AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

A$m

%

vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB

16)

Total Revenue

379.0

379.0

304.3

74.7

25%

20%

Direct Costs

156.8

158.0

132.1

25.9

20%

16%

Gross Profit

222.2

221.0

172.2

48.8

28%

24%

Overheads

116.0

125.0

105.4

19.6

19%

14%

- Employee benefits expenses

82.1

82.1

68.0

14.1

21%

16%

- Occupancy expense

5.0

14.0

10.9

3.1

29%

23%

- Promotion and publicity expense

9.0

9.0

7.6

1.4

19%

14%

- Other expenses

19.8

19.8

18.9

1.0

5%

2%

Total Overheads

116.0

125.0

105.4

19.6

19%

14%

Share of Profit/(Loss) of Associate

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

363%

336%

EBITDA

106.2

96.0

66.8

29.2

44%

38%

Depreciation & Amortisation

17.2

7.1

6.8

0.3

4%

2%

- Lease Related

10.1

0.0

0.0

-

0%

0%

- Other expenses

7.1

7.1

6.8

0.3

4%

2%

Total Depreciation & Amortisation

17.2

7.1

6.8

0.3

4%

2%

Amortisation of Acquired Intangibles

2.2

2.2

1.4

0.7

51%

48%

EBIT

86.9

86.7

58.5

28.2

48%

42%

Net finance expense

-2.8

-0.6

-0.9

0.3

34%

34%

- Lease Related

-2.2

0.0

0.0

-

0%

0%

- Other expenses

-0.6

-0.6

-0.9

0.3

34%

34%

Total net finance expense

-2.8

-0.6

-0.9

0.3

34%

34%

Income tax expense

26.3

26.1

16.9

9.2

55%

52%

NPAT

57.7

60.0

40.7

19.3

47%

40%

NPATA **

59.5

61.7

41.8

19.9

48%

40%

  • "Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period
  • NPATA is NPAT adjusted by adding back the non-cashpost-tax charges relating to the amortisaton of acquired intangible assets.
  • IDP adopted AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Comparatives have not been restated but the table opposite shows pre-AASB16 equivalents for a like- for like comparison
  • Overheads on a like for like basis rose by 14% on a constant currency basis (v revenue growth of 20%)
  • Occupancy costs on a pre-AASB16 basis were up 23% (constant currency) reflecting the additional SP offices added in H2FY19 and the ongoing roll-out of computer delivered IELTS centres
  • Employee costs increased at a slower rate than revenue despite the expanded talent base in digital marketing established over the last twelve months
  • Depreciation expenses rose only 2% v pcp on a pre- AASB16 basis
  • Other expenses include ~$0.7m of M&A related costs incurred during the period

11 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Key Operating Metrics

Strong volume growth driving performance

Summary of Key Operational Metrics

Half Year Actuals

Growth

Constant

Currency

Six Months to 31 December

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

'000s / $

%

Growth (%)*

Volumes (000s)

English Language Testing

732.0

660.0

72

11%

Student Placement

33.8

26.0

7.8

30%

-Australia

15.1

13.8

1.4

10%

-Multi-destination

18.7

12.3

6.4

52%

English Language Teaching Courses

52.9

46.0

6.9

15%

Average Test Fee (A$)

English Language Testing Fee

294

271

23

9%

3%

Average Application Processing Fee (A$)

Student Placement APF

3,629

3,484

144

4%

3%

-Australia APF

3,571

3,537

34

1%

1%

-Multi-destination APF

3,675

3,425

250

7%

6%

Average Course Fee (A$)

English Language Teaching Course fee

309

289

20

7%

0%

  • "Constant Currency Growth" is calculated by restating the prior comparable period's financial results using the actual FX rates that were recorded during the current period

Volumes

  • 30% growth in SP volumes a highlight of the result
  • SP volume growth to Canada and UK remain strong with Australian volumes growing above system, reflecting market share gains across the network
  • A strong recovery in volumes from China supported the Australian SP outcome
  • 11% growth in IELTS volumes an acceleration relative to H2 FY19 growth with significant contributions to the growth from India, Nigeria, Canada and Vietnam

Average Price

  • IELTS price increases in India and Australia during H2 FY19 underpinned the 3% increase with a weaker average Australian dollar boosting reported outcomes
  • Movement in SP average prices reflected a range factors with tuition fee increases, higher commissions and mix offset by a carry over of credit provisions from prior period for AU and lower student pays revenue from China for AU reflecting launch of "freemium" model

12 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Product Category Summary

Aggregate gross margins up strongly relative to pcp

Revenue and GP by Product Segment

Half Year Actuals

Growth

Constant

Six Months to 31 December

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

$m

%

Currency

Growth (%)*

Revenue

English Language Testing

215.3

178.6

36.7

21%

15%

Student Placement

122.6

90.7

31.9

35%

34%

- Australia

54.0

48.7

5.3

11%

11%

- Multi-destination

68.7

42.1

26.6

63%

61%

English Language Teaching

16.3

13.3

3.0

23%

15%

Digital Marketing and Events

22.3

20.1

2.1

11%

9%

Other

2.5

1.5

1.0

64%

56%

Total revenue

379.0

304.3

74.7

25%

20%

Gross profit

English Language Testing

97.1

75.8

21.3

28%

19%

Student Placement

99.8

76.1

23.7

31%

30%

English Language Teaching

11.3

9.0

2.2

25%

17%

Digital Marketing and Events

12.7

10.6

2.1

20%

22%

Other

1.3

0.6

0.6

95%

84%

Total gross profit

222.2

172.2

50.0

29%

24%

  • Group GP margin expansion driven by IELTS margin improvement and the mix impact of a greater GP contribution from SP
  • IELTS GP margin expanded as cost reductions realised in paper-based test day activity, price increases taken in India and Australia and margin benefit from computer- delivered testing
  • SP GP margin was down slightly relative to pcp but up v H2 FY19. An increase in sub-agents commission for China and the support, development and licensing of the digital platform are the drivers of the lower GP margin vs pcp

13 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Cashflow

Gross operating cash flow up 60%

Summary of cash flow

Half Year Actuals

Growth

Six Months to 31 December

H1 FY20

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

$m

%

Post AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

EBITDA

106.2

96.0

66.8

39.4

59%

Non-cash items

2.2

2.2

4.6

-2.4

-52%

Change in working capital

-26.7

-25.9

-26.3

-0.4

2%

Income Tax Paid

-19.4

-19.4

-18.6

-0.8

4%

Net interest paid

-2.8

-0.6

-0.8

-2.0

250%

Operating cash flow

59.5

52.3

25.7

33.8

132%

Payments for Acquisitions

-0.2

-0.2

-0.7

0.5

-71%

Capital Expenditure

-13.0

-13.0

-7.4

-5.6

76%

Net cash flow before Financing

46.3

39.1

17.6

28.7

163%

Proceeds from exercise of share options

0.4

0.4

4.5

-4.1

-91%

Payments for Treasury Shares

-15.4

-15.4

-0.3

-15.1

5033%

Proceeds from Borrowings

14.0

14.0

4.7

9.3

198%

Repayment from Borrowings

-14.0

-14.0

-5.0

-9.0

180%

Repayment of lease liabilities

-7.2

0.0

0.0

-7.2

N/A

Dividend Payments

-19.1

-19.1

-16.5

-2.6

16%

Effect of FX on cash holdings in foreign currency

-0.1

-0.1

1.0

-1.1

-110%

Net Cash Flow

4.9

4.9

6.0

-1.1

-18%

  • GOCF* of $81.7m up 60% v pcp on a like for like basis (pre AASB 16)
  • Cash conversion at 77% a strong increase v 67% in pcp
  • Capex of $13.0m up on pcp but flat v H2 FY19. Capex during the period included
    • $8.1m leasehold improvements and equipment
    • $1.3m computer-delivered IELTS and IELTS modernisation
    • $1.2m procurement management system
  • Gross Operating Cash Flow (GOCF) calculated as Operating Cash Flow less Net Interest less Income Tax paid

14 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Summary

Summary

Our Performance

  • Overall revenue up 25% with strong growth from each business line
  • Strong margin and cash flow performance
  • EBIT up 49%

Strength in diverse global network

  • Multi-destinationrevenue growth of 63%
  • Significant contribution from India, Canada and United Kingdom markets

Digital Transformation delivering returns

  • Global technology platform, combined with increased marketing capabilities, are building higher quality pipeline and improving conversion

Product Innovation

  • Digital Campus in Chennai enabling rapid product innovation for student placement and IELTS
  • New insights and content products fostering strategic relationships with institution clients

Customer satisfaction

  • NPS showing 87% of student placement customers likely to recommend IDP reflects high baseline of satisfaction

16 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Appendices

17 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Segmental Earnings

Strong growth in the key Asian markets

Revenue and EBIT by Geographic Segment

H1 FY20

H1 FY19

Growth (H1 FY20 pre AASB 16

vs. H1 FY19 pre AASB 16)

Six Months to 31 December

Post AASB16

Pre AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

$m

%

Revenue

Asia

258.3

258.3

204.4

53.9

26%

Australasia

31.4

31.4

31.0

0.4

1%

Rest of World

89.2

89.2

68.9

20.3

29%

Total revenue

379.0

379.0

304.3

74.7

25%

EBIT

Asia

92.0

91.8

63.4

28.4

45%

Australasia

4.0

4.0

6.2

-2.2

-35%

Rest of World

22.2

22.3

17.9

4.4

25%

Total EBIT pre corporate costs

118.2

118.1

87.5

30.6

35%

Corporate costs

31.3

31.3

29.0

2.3

8%

Total EBIT

86.9

86.7

58.5

28.2

48%

  • Asia continues to be the core engine for growth with rising revenue and margins boosting total contribution total group performance
  • India SP and IELTS revenue growth of 71% and 21% a major contributor to growth in Asia segment
  • China SP revenue grew 24%, despite introduction of
    "freemium" service for post graduate students studying in AU
  • Australasia revenue and earnings were impacted by a slight decline in IELTS volumes in Australia and New Zealand and a decline in IDP Connect Australian Digital Marketing revenue.
    A return to solid growth for on-shore SP volumes was offset from a margin perspective by investment in regional digital marketing, destination manager, IELTS business development manager and contact centre resources
  • The Rest of World recorded strong revenue and earnings growth with significant contributions from Canada, Nigeria and the Middle East

18 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Essentially a debt free balance sheet with only $1.7m of net debt as at 31 December 2019

As at 31 December 2019, A$ million

31-Dec-19

30-Jun-19

Change

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

61.0

56.1

4.9

Trade and other receivables

87.1

68.6

18.5

Contract assets

41.6

32.5

9.1

Other current assets

26.1

28.0

-1.9

Current assets

215.8

185.2

30.6

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

131.6

133.8

-2.2

Rights-of-use assets *

79.3

0.0

79.3

Other non-current assets

52.7

50.4

2.3

Non-current assets

263.6

184.2

79.4

Total assets

479.4

369.4

110.0

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

92.9

92.7

0.2

Contract liabilities

36.7

34.2

2.5

Lease liabilities *

16.4

0.0

16.4

Current tax liabilities

3.1

2.8

0.3

Other current liabilities

11.5

12.1

-0.6

Current liabilities

160.6

141.8

18.8

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

62.7

60.4

2.3

Lease liabilities *

63.5

0.0

63.5

Other non-current liabilities

11.5

13.2

-1.7

Non-current liabilities

137.7

73.6

64.1

Total liabilities

298.3

215.4

82.9

Total equity

181.1

154.0

27.1

Borrowings

  • Drawn borrowings balance as at 31 December A$62.7m
  • Cash of A$61.0m generates net debt of A$1.7m

Contracts Assets

  • Increase in contract assets reflects underlying growth in SP business and nature of the SP cycle with the larger H1 FY20 intake boosting volumes yet to be invoiced. This impacts both MD and AU clients that have census date invoicing agreements

AASB16

  • IDP adopted the new lease accounting standard, AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption
  • Right-of-useassets and lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments
  • IDP adopted the new lease accounting standard, AASB16 Leases from 1 July 2019. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are recognised on the adoption. 31 December 2019 balance sheet is presented on post AASB16 basis and 30 June 2019 comparatives have not been restated as permitted by the standard.

19 | H1 FY20 Financial Results | 12 February 2020

Disclaimer

Idp Education Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 22:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
05:23pIDP EDUCATION : FY20 H1 Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
04:23pIDP EDUCATION : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report for the half year Opens..
PU
04:18pIDP EDUCATION : Dividend/Distribution - IEL Opens in a new Window
PU
04:18pIDP EDUCATION : FY20 H1 Results Announcement Opens in a new Window
PU
2019IDP EDUCATION : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
2019IDP EDUCATION : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
2019IDP EDUCATION : CEO and Managing Directors AGM Address Opens in a new Window
PU
2019IDP EDUCATION : Chairman's AGM Address to Shareholders Opens in a new Window
PU
2019IDP EDUCATION : 2019 AGM Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
2019IDP EDUCATION : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 702 M
EBIT 2020 123 M
Net income 2020 85,1 M
Finance 2020 23,4 M
Yield 2020 1,51%
P/E ratio 2020 50,2x
P/E ratio 2021 40,2x
EV / Sales2020 6,00x
EV / Sales2021 5,13x
Capitalization 4 234 M
Chart IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDP Education Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,53  AUD
Last Close Price 16,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Barkla Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter Leith Polson Chairman
Harmeet Pental Chief Operating Officer
Murray Walton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory C. West Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-2.15%3 050
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.11.50%19 555
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%14 901
CAE INC.20.65%7 950
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED13.69%2 834
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC17.62%1 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group