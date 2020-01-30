Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1119)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.09 OF
THE LISTING RULES AND THE INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISION
This announcement is made by iDreamSky Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 December 2019, 20 December 2019, 3 January 2020, 13 January 2020 and 22 January 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Possible Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
Pursuant to the MOU dated 29 November 2019, among other matters, the Company was granted an exclusivity period of 21 days from the date of the MOU (which period may be extended to such later date as the Selling Shareholders and the Company may agree) (the "Exclusivity Period"), and it was the intention of the Selling Shareholders and the Company to enter into the Formal Agreement in relation to the Possible Acquisition on or before the expiry of the Exclusivity Period (or such later date as the Selling Shareholders and the Company may agree). On 20 December 2019, 3 January 2020, 13 January 2020 and 22 January 2020, the parties have agreed to extend the Exclusivity Period to 3 January 2020, 12 January 2020, 22 January 2020 and 30 January 2020, respectively.
The Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company, Mr. Yuk and the Selling Shareholders have reached an advanced stage of negotiation and are in the course of finalizing the transaction and financing documents.
Given that additional time is required for finalizing the transaction and financing documents, on 30 January 2020, Mr. Yuk, the Selling Shareholders and the Company have agreed to further extend the Exclusivity Period to 14 February 2020.
Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the MOU remain unchanged.
The Board wishes to emphasize that no formal agreements had been entered into in respect of the Possible Acquisition as at the date of this announcement and negotiations are still in progress, thus there is no certainty (i) as to the terms of the Possible Acquisition; or (ii) that the Possible Acquisition will proceed or that it would lead to a mandatory general offer for all the issued share capital of Leyou under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code and a notifiable transaction on the part of the Company.
There is no assurance that the Possible Acquisition will materialise or eventually be consummated and the relevant discussions may or may not lead to a mandatory general offer for all the issued share capital of Leyou under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code and/or a notifiable transaction on the part of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the Possible Acquisition may or may not proceed. Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
