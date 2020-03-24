IDT : BOSS Revolution Money App Offers Free Money Transfers to International Bank Accounts

NEWARK, N.J., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, announced today that international money transfers on the BOSS Revolution Money app are free through April 30, 2020* when customers use their debit cards to send up to $2,999.**

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt worldwide," said Jessica Poverene, VP of Marketing for BOSS Revolution. "Now, more than ever, it's important to support your family and friends while helping everyone to stay safe. To assist our customers, we have suspended fees on transfers from debit cards to international bank accounts through the BOSS Revolution Money app. It's a secure, 100% digital way to send money that lets both senders and recipients stay in the safety of their homes."

The BOSS Revolution Money app offers its U.S. customers 24/7 service and delivery to 54 countries on four continents including direct deposit with participating banks in 22 countries. Customers can choose from any one of several delivery options depending on the destination: direct deposit into a bank account, cash pick-up, home delivery or mobile wallet delivery. In addition, all BOSS Revolution Money transfers are free to any destination for first time customers sending up to $300.

For customers who prefer to use cash to send money from a retail walk-in location, many BOSS Revolution money transfer retailers plan to remain open to provide necessities during the pandemic. Customers can check with their favorite local BOSS Revolution retailer before leaving home.

"BOSS Revolution retail customers can also benefit when sending money directly to an overseas bank account so the recipient doesn't have to leave home," Ms. Poverene added. "We offer a preferential foreign exchange rate for transfers to bank accounts in two of our most popular destinations, Mexico and Guatemala."

BOSS Revolution customers can use the Boss Revolution Money app or bossrevolution.com to transfer money internationally, add airtime credit to mobile phones in the US and around the world and to add funds for international calling through the popular Boss Revolution international calling service.

The BOSS Revolution Money app is free on both the App Store and Google Play . The app has been reviewed over 23,000 times on the two platforms earning high rankings of 4.7 and 4.6, respectively.

* Through March 31, 2020 for transfers to Nigeria.

** For transfers to recipient bank accounts denominated in the local currency (not in U.S. dollars). Offer valid for up to $250 on recipient bank accounts denominated in U.S. dollars.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its Boss Revolution®, net2phone® and National Retail Solutions® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net .

Boss Revolution money transfer products and payment services are offered and serviced by IDT Payment Services, Inc., licensed money transmitter (NMLS 935577, MA FT935577), or IDT Payment Services of New York LLC, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boss-revolution-money-app-offers-free-money-transfers-to-international-bank-accounts-301029034.html

SOURCE IDT Corporation