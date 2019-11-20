Log in
11/20/2019 | 01:53pm EST

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of communications and payment services, is scheduled to report financial and operational results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020 (the three-months ended October 31, 2019) on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

IDT Corporation: www.idt.net (PRNewsfoto/IDT Corporation)

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors. 

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from US) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through December 12, 2019. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-844-512-2921 (from US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and provide this replay number: 10137108.  A replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (http://ir.idt.net/).

About IDT Corporation:
IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands.  IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idt-corporation-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-300962388.html

SOURCE IDT Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
