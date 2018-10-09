IDT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Results 0 10/09/2018 | 10:38pm CEST Send by mail :

(4Q18 results are compared to 4Q17. FY 2018 results refer to full fiscal year 2018 results and are compared to FY 2017) 4Q18 revenue of $392.6 million compared to $395.0 million . FY 2018 revenue increased to $1,547.5 million compared to $1,501.7 million ;



compared to . FY 2018 revenue increased to compared to ; 4Q18 income from operations increased to $10.5 million compared to $3.7 million . FY 2018 income from operations increased to $8.4 million compared to $5.5 million ;



compared to . FY 2018 income from operations increased to compared to ; 4Q18 Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $16.8 million compared to $8.6 million . FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA increased to $38.2 million compared to $37.7 million ;



compared to . FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA increased to compared to ; 4Q18 EPS of $0.33 compared to a loss per share of $0.41 . FY 2018 EPS of $0.17 compared to $0.35 ;



compared to a loss per share of . FY 2018 EPS of compared to ; 4Q18 non-GAAP EPS* increased to $0.40 compared to $0.07 . FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 was unchanged compared to FY 2017;



compared to . FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS of was unchanged compared to FY 2017; Following the quarter close, IDT's net2phone subsidiary acquired Versature, a provider of unified communications services to Canadian businesses;



Beginning in July and continuing through October 5th, 2018 , IDT repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its Class B Common stock for $5.8 million pursuant to an outstanding repurchase authorization of 8.0 million shares;



, IDT repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of its Class B Common stock for pursuant to an outstanding repurchase authorization of 8.0 million shares; IDT has discontinued its quarterly dividend, electing instead to return value to stockholders through share repurchases while investing in its growth business initiatives. REMARKS BY SHMUEL JONAS, CEO OF IDT CORPORATION 'The fourth quarter overall was consistent with recent trends, but our top and bottom lines were positively impacted by the growth in our early stage businesses. The resilience in many of our core offerings also collectively increased profitability despite facing industry-wide headwinds for paid voice minutes. 'Following the quarter close, net2phone took a big leap forward with the launch of a new technology platform - net2phone 2.0. The new platform is built on an internally developed, proprietary stack instead of a third-party platform. It incorporates many of the groundbreaking technologies that we pioneered at IDT and net2phone over the past 25 years as well as those we attained with the Live Ninja acquisition. We expect to integrate additional disruptive technologies including those obtained through the HD Messaging and Versature acquisitions in the near term. 'The need for additional capital to invest in our growth initiatives as they scale and the current low valuation of the company prompted IDT's Board of Directors to discontinue our quarterly dividend and execute a stock buyback program. The Board determined, and I agree, that we can more effectively enhance long-term shareholder value by using the cash generated by our core offerings to increase investment in our early stage initiatives while retaining the flexibility to return value to shareholders through stock repurchases when warranted by market conditions, available resources, and our business outlook and results. 'Over the past three months, we have bought back 1.1 million shares of our Class B Common stock in the open market for $5.8 million.' 4Q18 AND FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Results (in millions, except EPS) 4Q18** 3Q18** 4Q17 4Q18 - 4Q17 Change

(%/$) FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2018 -FY

2017 Change

(%/$) Revenue $392.6 $365.4 $395.0 (0.6)% $1,547.5 $1,501.7 +3.0% Direct cost of revenue $325.1 $307.2 $337.1 (3.5)% $1,306.0 $1,275.7 +2.4% Direct cost of revenue as

a percentage of revenue 82.8% 84.1% 85.3% (250) BP 84.4% 84.9% (50) BP SG&A expense $50.7 $50.1 $49.3 +2.7% $203.3 $188.3 +7.9% Depreciation and

amortization $5.6 $5.8 $5.6 (0.6)% $22.8 $21.7 +5.1% Severance expense $0.3 $3.7 - +$0.3 $4.6 - +$4.6 Other (losses) gains $(0.4) $(0.3) $0.8 $(1.2) $(2.4) $(10.5) +$8.1 Income (loss) from

operations $10.5 $(1.7) $3.7 +$6.7 $8.4 $5.5 +$2.8 Adjusted EBITDA* $16.8 $8.1 $8.6 +$8.2 $38.2 $37.7 +$0.5 Net income (loss)

attributable to IDT $8.2 $(3.5) $(9.8) $18.1 $4.2 $8.2 $(4.0) Diluted earnings (loss)

per share $0.33 $(0.14) $(0.41) $0.74 $0.17 $0.35 $(0.18) Non-GAAP net income* $9.8 $1.8 $1.8 $8.0 $12.5 $11.9 $0.6 Non-GAAP EPS* $0.40 $0.07 $0.07 $0.33 $0.51 $0.51 N.C. *Throughout this release, Non-GAAP EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income for all periods presented are Non-GAAP measures intended to

provide useful information that supplements IDT's or the relevant segment's core results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of

Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these terms and their respective reconciliations to the most directly

comparable GAAP measure. ** Note that 4Q18 had 92 days compared to 89 days in 3Q18 Notes on Consolidated Results and Balance Sheet Consolidated results for all periods presented include corporate overhead. In 4Q18, corporate G&A expense increased 22.6% to $2.6 millionfrom $2.1 millionin the year ago quarter. For FY 2018, corporate G&A expense increased 25.2% to $9.8 millionfrom $7.8 millionin FY 2017. At July 31, 2018, IDT held $74.1 millionin unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Current assets totaled $328.9 millionand current liabilities totaled $367.0 million. Reflecting IDT's agreement to sell its Gibraltar-based bank, all of the bank's assets and liabilities at July 31, 2018and 2017 are classified as 'Held for sale' in the consolidated balance sheets. Net cash provided by operating activities during 4Q18 was $22.3 millioncompared to $18.5 millionin 4Q17. In the corresponding periods, capital expenditures were $4.6 millionand $5.9 million, respectively. FY 2018 net cash provided by operating activities was $6.9 millioncompared to $19.0 millionin FY 2017. In the corresponding periods, capital expenditures were $20.6 millionand $22.9 million, respectively. 4Q18 AND FY 2018 RESULTS BY SEGMENT (Results are for 4Q18 unless otherwise noted). Results by Segment (in millions) TPS net2phone - UCaaS 4Q18 4Q17 FY 2018 FY 2017 4Q18 4Q17 FY 2018 FY 2017 Revenue $383.0 $386.5 $1,511.5 $1,470.0 $9.7 $7.8 $34.9 $29.4 Direct cost of

revenue $322.1 $334.3 $1,294.7 $1,263.8 $3.1 $2.8 $11.3 $12.0 SG&A expense $42.7 $42.5 $170.1 $164.5 $5.4 $4.5 $20.9 $15.5 Depreciation and

amortization $4.0 $4.0 $16.3 $16.1 $1.6 $1.2 $5.3 $3.9 Severance expense $0.3 - $4.5 - - - - - Income (loss) from

operations $13.8 $5.8 $25.8 $25.5 $(0.4) $(0.8) $(2.7) $(1.9) Adjusted EBITDA $18.2 $9.7 $46.7 $41.7 $1.2 $0.4 $2.7 $2.0 Telecom & Payment Services (TPS)

The TPS segment contributed 97.5% of IDT's revenue in 4Q18 and 97.7% of IDT's revenue in FY 2018. TPS markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services across three verticals, each of which is comprised of multiple offerings: Retail Communications, Wholesale Carrier Services and Payment Services. TPS' 4Q18 revenue decreased 0.9% to $383.0 millionfrom $386.5 million, while TPS' revenue less direct costs increased 16.6% to $60.9 million. For FY 2018, TPS' revenue increased by 2.8% to $1,511.5 million, while revenue less direct costs increased 5.1% to $216.7 million. 4Q18 and FY 2018 revenue increased $9.5 millionas a result of changes to estimates for recognizing certain breakage revenue, and direct cost increased by $4.5 millionas a result of a change in accrued regulatory fee expense. TPS Revenue

by Business

Vertical ($ in millions) 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 4Q18 -

4Q17 %

Change 4Q18-4Q17

% Change

in Minutes

of Use 4Q18

Revenue

as % of

all TPS FY 2018 FY 2017 FY 2018 -

FY 2017

% Change Retail

Communications $148.9 $142.0 $152.6 (2.4)% (16.1)% 38.9% $582.3 $615.6 (5.4)% Wholesale

Carrier Services $158.4 $144.2 $167.9 (5.7)% (7.2)% 41.3% $645.5 $609.1 +6.0% Payment

Services $75.7 $70.2 $66.0 +14.7% na 19.8% $283.7 $245.3 +15.7% Total TPS $383.0 $356.4 $386.5 (0.9)% (9.3)% 100.0% $1,511.5 $1,470.0 +2.8% Retail Communications: IDT's flagship BOSS Revolution® calling service - which accounted for over 90% of Retail Communications' revenue in 4Q18 and full fiscal year 2018- continued to be negatively impacted by persistent, market-wide trends including the proliferation of unlimited calling plans offered by wireless carriers and MVNOs, increasing penetration of free and paid over-the-top voice and messaging services and decreased immigration into the U.S. Revenue from other Retail Communications offerings, including the sale of traditional 'hard' prepaid calling cards in the U.S. and overseas, continued to decline in line with expectations. Wholesale Carrier Services: Wholesale Carrier Services' revenue decreased compared to the year ago quarter largely as a result of diminished volumes on certain heavily trafficked, low margin-per-minute routes. For the full fiscal year, Wholesale Carrier Services revenue increased as the business gained market share. Wholesale Carrier Services' operations are managed to maximize the TPS segment's gross profit. Revenues in this vertical have historically been more volatile than in Retail Communications, and changes in revenue do not necessarily generate corresponding changes in profitability. Payment Services: Payment Services' revenue increased year-over-year primarily reflecting growth in mobile top-up sales, which comprised nearly 90% of Payment Services' revenue in 4Q18 and full fiscal year 2018. Sales generated by the BOSS Revolution money transfer service - primarily from its direct-to-consumer offering (app and web) - and from NRS' point of sale (POS) terminal-based services also increased. TPS' direct cost of revenue in 4Q18, expressed as a percentage of TPS' revenue, decreased to 84.1% from 86.5% in 4Q17, and to 85.7% in FY 2018 from 86.0% in FY 2017. TPS' SG&A expense in 4Q18 - $42.7 million- increased 0.5% from the year ago quarter. TPS' full fiscal year SG&A expense increased 3.4% to $170.1 millionprimarily due to higher employee compensation costs and credit card charges, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense. TPS' SG&A expense expressed as a percentage of revenue increased 10 basis points to 11.1% in 4Q18 compared to the year ago quarter. For FY 2018, TPS' SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue also increased 10 basis points to 11.3% compared to the prior year. TPS' income from operations increased to $13.8 millionin 4Q18 from $5.8 millionin 4Q17. TPS' FY 2018 income from operations was $25.8 million, including severance expense of $4.5 million, compared to income from operations of $25.5 millionin FY 2017 when no severance expense was incurred. The increases were primarily attributable to the net $5.0 millionincrease in income from operations in 4Q18 resulting from the changes in accounting estimates discussed above. TPS' Adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 millionin 4Q18 from $9.7 millionin 4Q17. TPS's FY 2018 Adjusted EBITDA increased to $46.7 millionfrom $41.7 millionin FY 2017. net2phone - Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

The net2phone - UCaaS segment is comprised of offerings from IDT's net2phone division, including its cloud communications and SIP trunking offerings for businesses and its cable telephony service. net2phone - UCaaS' 4Q18 revenue increased to $9.7 millionfrom $7.8 millionin 4Q17. net2phone - UCaaS' FY 2018 revenue increased to $34.9 millionfrom $29.4 millionin FY 2017. The quarterly and full year revenue growth was driven predominantly by sales of net2phone's cloud-based communications offering, which increased by over 150% compared to the year ago quarter and prior year. Less than two years ago, net2phone launched an international expansion program by introducing service in Braziland Argentina. With the acquisition of Versature, and the launch in Mexicofollowing the quarter close, net2phone now operates throughout North Americaas well as in certain South American, Asian and European countries. net2phone - UCaaS' loss from operations in 4Q17 narrowed to $445 thousandfrom $771 thousandin 4Q17. net2phone - UCaaS' loss from operations in FY 2018 increased to $2.7 millionfrom $1.9 millionin FY 2017. The increase in the full year loss primarily was driven by increased employee compensation costs and commission expense reflecting increased investment in net2phone sales and technical personnel, as well as increased depreciation and amortization expense. IDT EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT & SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

This release is available for download in the 'For Investors' section of the IDT Corporation website (http://idt.net/ir) and has been filed on a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC. IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM ETtoday with management's discussion of results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-888-348-8417 (from U.S.) or 1-412-902-4243 (international) and request the IDT Corporation call. A recording of the conference call can be accessed beginning one hour after the call concludes through October 16, 2018by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free from the US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing this pin code: 10123225. The recording will also be available via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website (www.idt.net/ir) following the call. ABOUT IDT:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) provides communications and payment services to individuals and businesses primarily through its flagship Boss Revolution® and net2phone® brands. IDT's wholesale carrier services business is a leading global carrier of international long-distance calls. For more information on IDT, visit www.idt.net . All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'target' and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. IDT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS July 31

(in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,089 $ 90,344 Marketable securities 5,972 58,272 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,166 and

$2,657 at July 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 69,481 64,979 Prepaid expenses 19,550 14,506 Other current assets 28,517 18,749 Assets held for sale 137,272 124,267 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 328,881 371,117 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,068 88,994 Goodwill 11,315 11,326 Investments 6,633 26,894 Deferred income tax assets, net 5,668 11,841 Other assets 5,326 3,657 Assets held for sale 5,706 5,134 TOTAL ASSETS $ 399,597 $ 518,963 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade accounts payable $ 45,124 $ 40,989 Accrued expenses 129,818 125,359 Deferred revenue 55,003 76,451 Other current liabilities 8,269 4,659 Liabilities held for sale 128,770 115,318 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 366,984 362,776 Other liabilities 768 1,080 Liabilities held for sale 542 550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 368,294 364,406 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: IDT Corporation stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-10,000; no shares issued - - Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-35,000; 3,272 shares

issued and 1,574 shares outstanding at July 31, 2018 and 2017 33 33 Class B common stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares-200,000; 25,594 and

25,561 shares issued and 22,872 and 23,264 shares outstanding at July 31, 2018

and 2017, respectively 256 256 Additional paid-in capital 294,047 394,462 Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,698 and 1,698 shares of Class A common

stock and 2,722 and 2,297 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2018 and

2017, respectively (85,597) (83,304) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,972) (2,343) Accumulated deficit (173,103) (163,370) Total IDT Corporation stockholders' equity 30,664 145,734 Noncontrolling interests 639 8,823 TOTAL EQUITY 31,303 154,557 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 399,597 $ 518,963 IDT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year ended July 31

(in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2016 REVENUES $ 1,547,495 $ 1,501,729 $ 1,496,261 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Direct cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1,306,037 1,275,708 1,246,594 Selling, general and administrative (i) 203,251 188,293 204,655 Depreciation and amortization 22,801 21,704 20,535 Severance 4,630 - 6,510 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 1,536,719 1,485,705 1,478,294 Other operating (losses) gains, net (2,398) (10,412) 760 (Adjustment to) gain on sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd - (63) 7,476 Income from operations 8,378 5,549 26,203 Interest income, net 1,071 1,254 1,216 Other (expense) income, net (1,348) 817 2,049 Income before income taxes 8,101 7,620 29,468 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (2,902) 2,021 (4,110) NET INCOME 5,199 9,641 25,358 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (991) (1,464) (1,844) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IDT CORPORATION $ 4,208 $ 8,177 $ 23,514 Earnings per share attributable to IDT Corporation common stockholders: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 1.03 Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share: Basic 24,655 23,182 22,765 Diluted 24,718 23,309 22,815 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative

expenses $ 3,581 $ 3,740 $ 2,680 IDT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended July 31 (in thousands) 2018 2017 2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 5,199 $ 9,641 $ 25,358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,801 21,704 20,535 Deferred income taxes 6,174 (2,329) 3,809 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 2,199 686 1,519 Gain on sale of interest in Fabrix Systems Ltd - - (1,086) Gain on sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd - - (7,476) Net realized loss (gain) from marketable securities 16 (323) (543) Interest in the equity of investments (9) (356) 362 Stock-based compensation 3,581 3,740 2,680 Change in assets and liabilities: Restricted cash and cash equivalents (13,500) (17,702) (22,548) Trade accounts receivable (6,668) (17,972) 616 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (18,889) (4,856) 8,372 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities and other liabilities 12,769 17,344 (10,099) Customer deposits 14,660 18,980 25,344 Deferred revenue (21,439) (9,543) 2,211 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,894 19,014 49,054 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (20,567) (22,949) (18,370) Proceeds from sale of interest in Straight Path IP Group Holding, Inc 6,000 - - Purchase of IP interest from Straight Path Communications Inc (6,000) - - Payment for acquisition, net of cash acquired - (1,827) - Proceeds from sale of interest in Fabrix Systems Ltd - - 9,557 Proceeds from sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd (53) - 5,597 Cash used for purchase of investments - (9,438) (2,002) Proceeds from sales and redemptions of investments - 15 634 Purchases of marketable securities (22,523) (53,402) (46,909) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 41,502 47,996 35,011 Net cash used in investing activities (1,641) (39,605) (16,482) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Dividends paid (13,941) (17,874) (17,358) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1,040) (1,482) (1,834) Sales of Class B common stock to Howard S. Jonas - 24,930 - Proceeds from sale of interest and rights in Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Howard S. Jonas - 1,000 - Proceeds from sale of member interests in CS Pharma Holdings, LLC - 1,250 8,750 Cash deconsolidated as a result of spin-off (9,287) - (6,381) Proceeds from sale of Zedge equity prior to the spin-off - - 374 Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 836 - Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 22,320 - - Repayments of borrowings including revolving credit facility (22,320) - (6,353) Repurchases of Class B common stock (2,293) (1,838) (4,773) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (26,561) 6,822 (27,575) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (771) 292 (5,821) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,079) (13,477) (824) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year, including $5,716, $5,536 and $571 held for sale at July 31,

2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively 96,060 109,537 110,361 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year, including $5,892, $5,716 and $5,536 held for sale at July 31,

2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively $ 73,981 $ 96,060 $ 109,537 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash payments made for interest $ 94 $ 288 $ 345 Cash payments made for income taxes $ 192 $ 576 $ 779 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net assets excluding cash and cash equivalents deconsolidated as a result of spin-off $ (105,632) $ - $ (4,681) Reclassification of liability for member interests in CS Pharma Holdings, LLC $ - $ 8,750 $ - Shares of Visa Inc. Series C preferred stock received from sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd $ - $ - $ 1,580 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 and 2017 In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America(GAAP), IDT also disclosed, for 4Q18, 3Q18 and 4Q17, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. IDT's measure of Adjusted EBITDA consists of revenues less direct cost of revenues and selling, general and administrative expense. Another way of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is to start with income (loss) from operations, add depreciation and amortization, severance expense, other operating losses, and the adjustment to the gain on the sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd., and subtract other operating gains. IDT's measure of non-GAAP net income starts with net income (loss) in accordance with GAAP and adds severance expense, stock-based compensation, other operating losses, the adjustment to the gain on the sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd., and income tax expense from the increase in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and subtracts the income tax benefits from The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a release of the valuation allowance and full recognition of deferred tax assets, and other operating gains. IDT's measure of non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the basic or diluted weighted-average shares. These additions and subtractions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 periods. Management believes that IDT's Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses and non-routine gains and losses that may not be indicative of IDT's or the relevant segment's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision making. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share to evaluate operating performance in relation to IDT's competitors. Disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, IDT has historically reported similar financial measures and believes such measures are commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance, therefore the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time. Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the GAAP measures income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on a segment and/or consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to the segments' and IDT's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. IDT's Adjusted EBITDA, which is exclusive of depreciation and amortization, is a useful indicator of its current performance. Severance expense is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share. Severance expense is reflective of decisions made by management in each period regarding the aspects of IDT's and its segments' businesses to be focused on in light of changing market realities and other factors. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of IDT's core and continuing operations. Other operating losses, other operating gains, and the adjustment to the gain on the sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd. are components of income (loss) from operations. In fiscal 2018, other operating losses included legal fees related to Straight Path Communications Inc.'s stockholders' putative class action and derivative complaint, fees related to other legal matters, and other losses. In fiscal 2017, other operating losses included a non-routine expense for the settlement and mutual release, and the associated legal fees, related to potential liabilities and claims under agreements related to the Straight Path spin-off. In 4Q17, the other operating gain was primarily the result of insurance proceeds related to the claims. Other operating losses, other operating gains, and the adjustment to the gain on the sale of member interest in Visa Europe Ltd. are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share. From time-to-time, IDT may incur costs related to non-routine legal and regulatory matters or disposal of certain assets. However, such legal and regulatory matters and disposals do not occur each quarter. IDT does not believe the gains or losses from non-routine legal and regulatory matters or asset sales are components of IDT's or the relevant segment's core operating results. The other calculation of Adjusted EBITDA consists of revenues less direct cost of revenues and selling, general and administrative expense. As the other excluded items are not reflected in this calculation, they are excluded automatically and there is no need to make additional adjustments. This calculation results in the same Adjusted EBITDA amount and its utility and significance is as explained above. Stock-based compensation recognized by IDT and other companies may not be comparable because of the variety of types of awards as well as the various valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from IDT's calculation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results per share of IDT's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for IDT for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance. In 2Q18, IDT recorded an income tax benefit of $3.3 millionfor its anticipated AMT credit refund due to The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. In 1Q17, IDT recorded a foreign income tax benefit of $16.6 millionfrom the release of the valuation allowance and full recognition of certain deferred tax assets, and in 4Q17, IDT recorded a federal income tax expense of $11.1 millionfrom the increase in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The income tax benefits and expense are excluded from IDT's calculation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share because they were not directly related to the current results of IDT's core operations. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, income (loss) from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income (loss), basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, IDT's measurements of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Beginning in the 3Q18, All Other includes only IDT's real estate holdings and other investments that were included in the Rafael Holdings spin-off. Other smaller businesses that were previously included in All Other have been reclassified to Telecom & Payment Services, and certain other cost centers have been reclassified to Corporate. Comparative results have been reclassified and restated as if these businesses and costs were included in Telecom & Payment Services or Corporate in all periods presented. Following are reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which are, (a) for Adjusted EBITDA, income (loss) from operations for IDT's reportable segments and net income (loss) for IDT on a consolidated basis, (b) for non-GAAP net income, net income (loss), and (c) for non-GAAP earnings per share, basic and diluted earnings per share. IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

in millions

Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions. Total IDT

Corporation Telecom

&

Payment

Services net2phone

-UCaaS All Other Corporate Three Months Ended July 31, 2018

(4Q18) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.8 $ 18.2 $ 1.2 $ - $ (2.6) Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 5.6 4.0 1.6 - - Severance expense 0.3 0.3 - - - Other operating expense 0.4 - 0.1 - 0.3 Income (loss) from operations 10.5 $ 13.9 $ (0.5) $ - $ (2.9) Interest income, net 0.2 Other expense, net (0.2) Income before income taxes 10.5 Provision for income taxes (2.0) Net income 8.5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.3) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 8.2 Total IDT

Corporation Telecom

&

Payment

Services net2phone

-UCaaS All Other Corporate Three Months Ended April 30, 2018

(3Q18) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.1 $ 10.9 $ 0.5 $ (0.8) $ (2.5) Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 5.8 4.2 1.2 0.4 - Severance expense 3.7 3.6 - - 0.1 Other operating loss 0.3 - - - 0.3 (Loss) income from operations (1.7) $ 3.1 $ (0.8) $ (1.1) $ (2.9) Interest income, net 0.2 Other expense, net (0.7) Loss before income taxes (2.2) Provision for income taxes (1.0) Net loss (3.2) Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (0.2) Net loss attributable to IDT Corporation $ (3.5) IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

(unaudited)

in millions

Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions. Total IDT

Corporation Telecom

&

Payment

Services net2phone

-UCaaS All Other Corporate Three Months Ended July 31, 2017

(4Q17) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.6 $ 9.7 $ 0.4 $ 0.6 $ (2.1) Subtract (Add): Depreciation and amortization 5.6 4.0 1.2 0.4 - Other operating gain (0.8) - - - (0.8) Income (loss) from operations 3.7 $ 5.8 $ (0.8) $ 0.1 $ (1.4) Interest income, net 0.3 Other expense, net (0.7) Income before income taxes 3.3 Provision for income taxes (12.8) Net loss (9.5) Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (0.4) Net loss attributable to IDT Corporation $ (9.8) IDT Corporation

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(unaudited)

in millions

Figures may not foot or cross-foot due to rounding to millions. Total IDT

Corporation Telecom

&

Payment

Services net2phone

-UCaaS All Other Corporate Year Ended July 31, 2018 (FY 2018) Adjusted EBITDA $ 38.2 $ 46.7 $ 2.7 $ (1.4) $ (9.8) Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 22.8 16.3 5.3 1.2 - Severance expense 4.6 4.5 - - 0.1 Other operating expense 2.4 - 0.1 - 2.3 Income (loss) from operations 8.4 $ 25.8 $ (2.7) $ (2.6) $ (12.2) Interest income, net 1.1 Other expense, net (1.3) Income before income taxes 8.1 Provision for income taxes (2.9) Net income 5.2 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1.0) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 4.2 Total IDT

Corporation Telecom

&

Payment

Services net2phone

-UCaaS All Other Corporate Year Ended July 31, 2017 (FY 2017) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.7 $ 41.7 $ 2.0 $ 1.8 $ (7.8) Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 21.7 16.1 3.9 1.7 - Adjustment to gain on sale of member

interest in Visa Europe Ltd. 0.1 0.1 - - - Other operating loss 10.4 - - - 10.4 Income (loss) from operations 5.5 $ 25.5 $ (1.9) $ 0.1 $ (18.2) Interest income, net 1.3 Other income, net 0.8 Income before income taxes 7.6 Benefit from income taxes 2.0 Net income 9.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (1.5) Net income attributable to IDT Corporation $ 8.2 IDT Corporation

Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income and Earnings (Loss) per share to Non-GAAP

Earnings per share

(unaudited)

in millions, except per share data

Figures may not foot due to rounding to millions. 4Q18 3Q18 4Q17 FY 2018 FY 2017 Net income (loss) $ 8.5 $ (3.2) $ (9.5) $ 5.2 $ 9.6 Adjustments (add) subtract: Stock-based compensation (0.7) (1.0) (0.9) (3.6) (3.7) Severance expense (0.3) (3.7) - (4.6) - Other operating (losses) gains (0.4) (0.3) 0.8 (2.4) (10.4) Adjustment to gain on sale of member

interest in Visa Europe Ltd. - - (0.1) - (0.1) Income tax (expense) benefit - - (11.1) 3.3 5.5 Total adjustments (1.5) (5.0) (11.3) (7.3) (8.7) Income tax effect of total adjustments 0.2 - - - 6.4 1.3 5.0 11.3 7.3 2.3 Non-GAAP net income $ 9.8 $ 1.8 $ 1.8 $ 12.5 $ 11.9 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ (0.14) $ (0.41) $ 0.17 $ 0.35 Total adjustments 0.07 0.21 0.48 0.34 0.16 Non-GAAP - basic $ 0.40 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculation of basic earnings per share 24.7 24.7 24.2 24.7 23.2 Diluted $ 0.33 $ (0.14) $ (0.41) $ 0.17 $ 0.35 Total adjustments 0.07 0.21 0.48 0.34 0.16 Non-GAAP - diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Weighted-average number of shares used in

