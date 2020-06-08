National Retail Solutions : (NRS) Introduces the BR Club Shopping App, Enabling NRS Retailers to Accept Mobile Orders

Log in
IDT CORPORATION

IDT CORPORATION

(IDT)
06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEWARK, N.J., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a leading nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers and convenience stores, today rolled out the BR Club app.  NRS retailers can benefit from the app free for 90 days*.

The BR Club app enables NRS independent retailers to offer their customers online ordering for pick-up or delivery. Customers can pay for orders in the app using a credit or debit card, or pay at the store using cash or another payment method. Customers use the app for free.

"Many of our stores have seen large increases in phone orders during the Covid-19 pandemic, but handling so many orders over the phone is not always practical," said Elie Y. Katz, President of NRS.  "Receiving customer orders directly from the BR Club app allows stores to handle simultaneous orders and to efficiently organize and prepare items for pick-up or delivery."

The BR Club app is directly integrated with the NRS POS system, adding to its ease of use for retailers using that system. The app utilizes each store's barcode-scanned inventory to automatically sort products into departments, and utilizes the store's POS price book to provide up-to-date prices. App orders are sent to the store's POS system where the cashier receives a notification and can print out the order for packing. The POS system's inventory is automatically adjusted when orders are made on the app.

Consumers can download the app for free from the Apple App Store (iOS) or the Google Play Store (Android). The app will soon be integrated with the popular BR Club Coupon & Rewards program which NRS has been offering to customers at NRS retail locations for over three years.

"Storeowners and their customers will love the BR Club app's seamless ordering process and find that the app makes it easy for customers to get what they want quickly and safely," said Jacob Jonas, VP of Mobile for NRS. "The app will help our stores thrive in the current environment while modernizing to better compete in the years ahead."

To learn more about the NRS POS system and NRS PAY payment processing, visit nrsplus.com or call (833) 289-2767. Current NRS store owners interested in enrolling in the free 90 day offer for the BR Club app should visit: https://nrsmarket.com/br-club-app.

*The BR Club app is free to retailers using the National Retail Solutions point of sale terminal for 90 days. Thereafter, retailers can continue to use the app for a low, flat monthly fee.

About National Retail Solutions:
National Retail Solutions (NRS) is the leading point of sale (POS) provider for independently owned convenience, liquor and tobacco stores, with over 8,500 stores nationwide actively using the system for over 35 million transactions per month across the network. The NRS network is rapidly growing, with hundreds of new merchants purchasing the NRS POS system every month. Through NRS PAY credit card processing and associated retail services, NRS empowers independent retailers to modernize and compete. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).  To learn more, please visit https://nrsplus.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-retail-solutions-nrs-introduces-the-br-club-shopping-app-enabling-nrs-retailers-to-accept-mobile-orders-301071682.html

SOURCE National Retail Solutions


© PRNewswire 2020
