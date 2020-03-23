Log in
IDT Corporation    IDT

IDT CORPORATION

(IDT)
03/23 02:22:56 pm
5.095 USD   -2.02%
02:07pNET2PHONE : Offers Free Global Calling for Microsoft Teams
PR
03/11IDT : 10-q
PU
03/11IDT : SEC Filing (10-Q) - Quarterly Report
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

net2phone : Offers Free Global Calling for Microsoft Teams

03/23/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

NEWARK, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, today announced that Microsoft Teams users who sign up for net2phone's fully integrated Global Calling Plan for Microsoft Teams will receive their first 90 days of service at no cost -- including unlimited calling to the U.S., Canada and over 40 international destinations.

"Reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating adoption of Microsoft Teams and other platforms that facilitate collaboration across the enterprise for a dispersed workforce," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. 

"Businesses must have reliable untethered and 'boundary-less' communications and collaboration to compete.  That's why we are offering our Global Calling Plan for Microsoft Teams free for 90 days.  The Plan features seamlessly integrated calling including unlimited international calls to most popular destinations within the Teams environment," Jonah Fink added.

Global Calling Plan for Teams users can initiate calls to their contacts, numbers or to extensions from any Microsoft Teams conversation or sidebar. The net2phone installation and integration process leverages the power of the cloud to provide a fully automated and managed solution without added equipment or infrastructure.

net2phone's free 90-day service offer requires service enrollment, which the client may cancel at any time.  This offer is available to Microsoft Teams users in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Spain and Hong Kong.

To learn more and sign up for net2phone's Global Calling Plan for Microsoft Teams with 90 days of free service, visit us here or e-mail: sales@net2phone.com

About net2phone:
net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services.  To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn.  Channel partners contact: partner@net2phone.com.  Customer contact: sales@net2phone.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net2phone-offers-free-global-calling-for-microsoft-teams-301028393.html

SOURCE net2phone


© PRNewswire 2020
