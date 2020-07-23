net2phone : and TBI Unveil Partnership Bringing Cloud Communications to TBI's Selling Agents

NEWARK, N.J. and CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global business cloud communications provider, and TBI, a leading third-party technology distributor, today announced a new partnership. Through the agreement, TBI will offer and support net2phone's powerful suite of cloud communications solutions through its extensive network of technology selling agents.

"We are delighted to partner with TBI. Its strong focus on cloud-based technologies and vast industry experience is a perfect fit for net2phone," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "As businesses continue to adapt to the unprecedented demand for untethered communications and collaboration, this is an ideal time for our two organizations to enhance the portfolio of essential solutions offered by TBI's rapidly expanding nationwide network of technology agents."

net2phone's cloud communications approach includes robust feature sets and integrations with key applications such as Microsoft Teams, along with a deep commitment to the channel, including industry-leading channel incentives, flexible pricing, white-glove on-boarding and customer success teams.

The new partnership further expands and strengthens TBI's portfolio of leading cloud solutions. "net2phone provides its partners with global opportunities. Demand for reliable communication services has accelerated rapidly as more businesses seek top providers with easy integrations," said TBI's Senior Vice President of Operations, Mike Onystok. "net2phone will help TBI's selling partners win more business with its easy to deploy, flexible solutions," he added.

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About TBI:

TBI is North America's largest privately held Master Agent. Since 1991, TBI has served as a technology services distributor, assisting Systems Integrators, VARs, MSPs, IT consultants, developers, software distributors and more in advising and sourcing the right technology solutions. TBI serves as a partner's advocate, ensuring the proper provisioning of cloud, internet, data, mobility, voice, and managed services from best-in-class service providers to achieve clients' desired business outcomes. With an 75+ person back-office, TBI partners are fully supported by pre- and post-sales operations, commissions analysts and project managers. Solutions engineers and subject matter experts along with training and an award-winning marketing team empower its partners to be the foremost authority to advise and source all of their clients' technology needs in over 40 countries.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net2phone-and-tbi-unveil-partnership-bringing-cloud-communications-to-tbis-selling-agents-301098932.html

SOURCE net2phone