IDT International : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

萬威國際有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 167)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board announces the following changes in the Company's directorship with effect from August 30, 2019:

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The board ("Board") of directors of IDT International Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Zhou Rui ("Mr. Zhou Rui") has been appointed as independent non-executive director, a member of the Audit Committee, chairman of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, Mr. Xu Jinwen ("Mr. Xu") has been appointed as chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Mr. Zhou Meilin ("Mr. Zhou") has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee, all with effect from August 30, 2019.

The biographic details of Mr. Zhou Rui are as follows:

Mr. Zhou Rui, aged 34, is the one of key management of Jiangsu branch of China Galaxy Securities from 2015 up to present, mainly responsible for business development and providing investment, fund-raising consultant service to public and private company. During August 2012 to February 2014, Mr. Zhou Rui worked in Beijing Hony Future Investment Advisor Ltd as a senior manager, responsible for finding right investment project, executing due diligence and investment and after investment management. Before that, Mr. zhou Rui served as supervisor of China International Capital Corporation Limited, responsible for securities trading system's design and testing. From October 2018 to June 2019, he was also appointed as the independent director of the company. Mr. Zhou Rui holds a master degree in Mathematics from Nanjing University.

