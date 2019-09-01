IDT International : APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
萬威國際有限公司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 167)
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES
The Board announces the following changes in the Company's directorship with effect from August 30, 2019:
Mr. Zhou Rui has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, a member of the Audit Committee and chairman of Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee.
Mr. Xu Jinwen has been appointed as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
Mr. Zhou Meilin has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES
The board ("Board") of directors of IDT International Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Zhou Rui ("Mr. Zhou Rui") has been appointed as independent non-executive director, a member of the Audit Committee, chairman of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, Mr. Xu Jinwen ("Mr. Xu") has been appointed as chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Mr. Zhou Meilin ("Mr. Zhou") has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee, all with effect from August 30, 2019.
The biographic details of Mr. Zhou Rui are as follows:
Mr. Zhou Rui, aged 34, is the one of key management of Jiangsu branch of China Galaxy Securities from 2015 up to present, mainly responsible for business development and providing investment, fund-raising consultant service to public and private company. During August 2012 to February 2014, Mr. Zhou Rui worked in Beijing Hony Future Investment Advisor Ltd as a senior manager, responsible for finding right investment project, executing due diligence and investment and after investment management. Before that, Mr. zhou Rui served as supervisor of China International Capital Corporation Limited, responsible for securities trading system's design and testing. From October 2018 to June 2019, he was also appointed as the independent director of the company. Mr. Zhou Rui holds a master degree in Mathematics from Nanjing University.
A service agreement will be entered into between Mr. Zhou Rui and the Company for an initial term of three years and will continue thereafter until terminated by not less than three months' notice in writing served by either party to the other. Mr. Zhou Rui will be entitled to an annual salary of HK$100,000, with reference to the duties and level of responsibilities, the remuneration policy of the Company and the working experience, skill, knowledge and involvement in the Company's affairs.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhou Rui does not (i) have any other major appointments; (ii) hold any other positions with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (having the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules) of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhou Rui does not hold any directorships in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO").
Save as disclosed above, the Company is not aware of any matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Mr. Zhou Rui and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. Zhou Rui for joining the Board.
By Order of the Board
IDT International Limited
Zhu Yongning
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, August 30, 2019
As at the date of this announcement,
The executive director is Mr. Zhu Yongning (Chief Executive Officer);
The non-executive director is Mr. Song Rongrong; and
The independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Meilin, Mr. Xu Jinwen and Mr. Zhou Rui.
