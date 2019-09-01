IDT International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
万威国际有限公司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 167)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of IDT International Limited with effect from August 30, 2019 are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Zhu Yongning (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Song Rongrong
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Zhou Meilin
Mr. Xu Jinwen
Mr. Zhou Rui
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
|
|
|
Nomination
|
|
|
|
|
and Corporate
|
|
|
Executive
|
Audit
|
Governance
|
Remuneration
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhu Yongning
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Song Rongrong
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhou Meilin
|
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Xu Jinwen
|
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhou Rui
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M - Member of the relevant Board committees
-
For identification purpose only
Hong Kong, August 30, 2019
Disclaimer
IDT International Limited published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:51:08 UTC