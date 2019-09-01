IDT International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

万威国际有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 167)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of IDT International Limited with effect from August 30, 2019 are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhu Yongning (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Song Rongrong

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Zhou Meilin

Mr. Xu Jinwen

Mr. Zhou Rui

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Nomination and Corporate Executive Audit Governance Remuneration Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Zhu Yongning M Mr. Song Rongrong M Mr. Zhou Meilin C M M Mr. Xu Jinwen M M C Mr. Zhou Rui M C

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M - Member of the relevant Board committees