Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IDT International Limited    0167   BMG4705P1077

IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0167)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IDT International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 06:52am EDT

IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

万威国际有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 167)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of IDT International Limited with effect from August 30, 2019 are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Zhu Yongning (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Song Rongrong

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Zhou Meilin

Mr. Xu Jinwen

Mr. Zhou Rui

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Nomination

and Corporate

Executive

Audit

Governance

Remuneration

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Zhu Yongning

M

Mr. Song Rongrong

M

Mr. Zhou Meilin

C

M

M

Mr. Xu Jinwen

M

M

C

Mr. Zhou Rui

M

C

Notes:

C - Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M - Member of the relevant Board committees

  • For identification purpose only
    Hong Kong, August 30, 2019

Disclaimer

IDT International Limited published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
07:02aIDT INTERNATIONAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended june 3..
PU
06:52aIDT INTERNATIONAL : Appointment of independent non-executive director and change..
PU
06:52aIDT INTERNATIONAL : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
02/22IDT INTERNATIONAL : Int'l expects huge increase in year loss
AQ
01/09CES 2019 - Energous to Showcase FCC-Certified and Pre-Production Products fro..
AQ
2018IDT INTERNATIONAL : Int'l controlling holder sells 29% stake
AQ
2015IDT : Launches New Wellness and Beauty Collection
PU
2015IDT : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended September 30, 201..
PU
2015IDT : Announcement of Interim Results for the six months ended September 30, 201..
PU
2015IDT : Announces FY2014/2015 Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 125 M
Chart IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IDT International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Ning Zhu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chi Ming Xu Chairman
Rong Rong Song Non-Executive Director
Jin Wen Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhou Rui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-27.27%16
HEXAGON6.86%16 230
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD56.18%15 168
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED49.03%11 226
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.28.76%11 095
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group