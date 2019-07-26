Log in
IES HOLDINGS INC

(IESC)
IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule

07/26/2019

HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or “IES”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that it will release fiscal 2019 third quarter results before the market opens on Friday, August 2, 2019. 

About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES is a holding company that owns and manages operating subsidiaries that provide electrical contracting and other infrastructure services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our approximately 5,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

Contact: Tracy McLauchlin, CFO
IES Holdings, Inc.
713-860-1500  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
