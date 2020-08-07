IES : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, all of which are based upon various estimates and assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak or future epidemics on our business, including the potential for job site closures or work stoppages, supply chain disruptions, construction delays, reduced demand for our services, or our ability to collect from our customers; the ability of our controlling shareholder to take action not aligned with other shareholders; the possibility that certain tax benefits of our net operating losses may be restricted or reduced in a change in ownership or a change in the federal tax rate; the potential recognition of valuation allowances or write-downs on deferred tax assets; the inability to carry out plans and strategies as expected, including our inability to identify and complete acquisitions that meet our investment criteria in furtherance of our corporate strategy, or the subsequent underperformance of those acquisitions; competition in the industries in which we operate, both from third parties and former employees, which could result in the loss of one or more customers or lead to lower margins on new projects; fluctuations in operating activity due to downturns in levels of construction or the housing market, seasonality and differing regional economic conditions; and our ability to successfully manage projects, as well as other risk factors discussed in this document, in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 and in the Company's other reports on file with the SEC. You should understand that such risk factors could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those experienced previously or those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any information, including information concerning its controlling shareholder, net operating losses, borrowing availability, or cash position, or any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of the estimates, assumptions, uncertainties, and risks described herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Adjustments
This document includes adjusted net income per share and backlog, and, in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included herein, adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted earnings per share attributable to IES, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, each of which is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Management believes that these measures provide useful information to our investors by, in the case of adjusted net income per share, adjusted net income attributable to IES, adjusted earnings per share attributable to IES, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income before taxes, distinguishing certain nonrecurring events such as litigation settlements or significant expenses associated with leadership changes, or noncash events, such as our valuation allowances release and write-down of our deferred tax assets, or, in the case of backlog, providing a common measurement used in IES's industry, as described further below, and that these measures, when reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, help our investors to better identify underlying trends in the operations of our business and facilitate easier comparisons of our financial performance with prior and future periods and to our peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which has been provided in the financial tables included in this document. Remaining performance obligations represent the unrecognized revenue value of our contract commitments. While backlog is not a defined term under GAAP, it is a common measurement used in IES's industry and IES believes this non-GAAP measure enables it to more effectively forecast its future results and better identify future operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. IES's remaining performance obligations are a component of IES's backlog calculation, which also includes signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins. IES's methodology for determining backlog may not be comparable to the methodologies used by other companies.
For further details on the Company's financial results, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by August 7, 2020, and any amendments thereto.
General information about IES Holdings, Inc. can be found at http://www.ies-co.com under "Investor Relations." The Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, as well as any amendments to those reports, are available free of charge through the Company's website as soon as reasonably practicable after they are filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
Revenue of $293 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year("y-o-y")
Operating Income of $14 million, an increase of 37% y-o-y
Net Income Per Share of $0.58 and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* of $0.61
Remaining Performance Obligations, a GAAP measure of future revenue to be recognized from current contracts with customers, of $523 million
Record Backlog* of $597 million
Repaid remaining debt borrowings from the acquisition of Aerial Lighting & Electric and Plant Power & Control Systems of $29 million
Ended the quarter with $36 million of cash and no outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility
* Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation table
3Q20 Revenue and Operating Income
REVENUE
OPERATING INCOME
$14.1
$283
$293
+4%
+37%
$10.2
6/30/19
6/30/20
6/30/19
6/30/20
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Financial measures presented herein are in millions, except for earnings per share or as otherwise noted
3Q20 Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Net Income Per Share*
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
NET INCOME PER SHARE
PER SHARE*
$0.58
$0.61
$0.52
+12%
+39%
$0.44
6/30/19
6/30/20
6/30/19
6/30/20
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
* Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation table
3Q20 Segment Results
Third Quarter
Nine Months Year-to-Date
♦ Revenue: $96.5 million (7% increase from
♦ Revenue: $276.8 million (20% increase
Communications
3Q19)
from YTD19)
♦ Operating Income: $9.4 million (+34%)
♦ Operating Income: $23.6 million (+45%)
Residential
♦ Revenue: $107.9 million (+34%)
♦ Revenue: $300.7 million (+33%)
♦
Operating Income: $8.9 million (+97%)
♦ Operating Income: $22.5 million (+83%)
Infrastructure
♦
Revenue: $31.9 million (-12%)
♦
Revenue: $92.5 million (-8%)
Solutions
♦
Operating Income: $3.8 million (+4%)
♦
Operating Income: $9.4 million (+19%)
Commercial &
♦
Revenue: $56.8 million (-25%)
♦
Revenue: $190.5 million (-16% )
Industrial
♦
Operating Loss: $4.2 million
♦
Operating Loss: $8.9 million
Backlog ($ in millions)
Strong Backlog*
$587$597
$546$537$509
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
$487
Remaining Performance Obligations:
$452
$430
$469
$523
* Non-GAAP financial measure; see reconciliation table
APPENDIX
Income Statement
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions, except earnings per share)
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Revenue
$282.6
$293.1
$783.4
$860.4
Operating income
10.2
14.1
$27.9
$35.7
Interest expense & other
0.4
-
$1.4
$1.0
Income from operations before income taxes
$9.8
$14.1
$26.5
$34.7
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(1.2)
1.7
$3.0
$7.6
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(0.1)
(0.1)
($0.1)
($0.1)
Comprehensive income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
$11.0
$12.3
$23.3
$27.0
Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. (1)
$9.3
$12.8
$25.9
$32.1
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
$0.52
$0.58
$1.09
$1.26
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. (1)
$0.44
$0.61
$1.21
$1.52
Diluted shares used to calculate earnings per share
21.3
21.0
21.4
21.1
Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. and Adjusted earnings per share attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. are non-GAAP financial measures; see reconciliation table
Select Balance Sheet Data
(in millions)
6/30/19
9/30/19
6/30/20
Cash
$13.1
$18.9
$35.8
Current Assets
271.9
277.5
290.5
Deferred Tax Assets
43.4
40.9
33.4
Non-Current Assets
109.9
107.9
165.6
Total Assets
$438.4
$445.3
$525.3
Current Liabilities
$186.3
$193.5
$222.8
Other Liabilities
1.9
1.9
28.8
Debt
9.9
0.3
0.3
Total Liabilities
$198.1
$195.7
$251.8
Noncontrolling interest
3.2
3.3
2.8
Equity
237.0
246.2
270.7
Total Liabilities & Equity
$438.4
$445.3
$525.3
Segment Results
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Revenue
Commercial & Industrial
$75.4
$56.8
$227.9
$190.5
Communications
90.4
96.5
230.2
276.8
Infrastructure Solutions
36.1
31.9
100.0
92.5
Residential
80.7
107.9
225.2
300.7
Total Revenue
$282.6
$293.1
$783.4
$860.4
Operating Income
Commercial & Industrial
($0.6)
($4.2)
$2.8
($8.9)
Communications
7.0
9.4
16.3
23.6
Infrastructure Solutions
3.7
3.8
7.9
9.4
Residential
4.6
8.9
12.3
22.5
Corporate
(4.4)
(3.9)
(11.3)
(11.0)
Total Operating Income
$10.2
$14.1
$27.9
$35.7
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Of Adjusted Net Income Attributable To IES
Holdings, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(in millions, except earnings per share)
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Comprehensive income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
$11.0
$12.3
$23.3
$27.0
Provision for income taxes
(1.2)
1.7
3.0
7.6
Adjusted net income before taxes
$9.8
$14.0
$26.4
$34.6
Current tax expense (1)
(0.5)
(1.2)
(1.3)
(2.5)
Severance expense
-
-
0.8
0.0
Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. (2)
$9.3
$12.8
$25.9
$32.1
Adjusted earnings per share attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. (2)
$0.44
$0.61
$1.21
$1.52
Diluted shares used to calculate adjusted earnings per share
21.3
21.0
21.4
21.1
Represents the tax expense for the current period which will be paid in cash and not offset by the utilization of deferred tax assets
Adjusted net income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. and Adjusted earnings per share attributable to IES Holdings, Inc. are non-GAAP financial measures
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Of Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions, except earnings per share)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2019
2020
Comprehensive income attributable to IES Holdings, Inc.
$11.0
$12.3
$23.3
$27.0
Provision for income taxes
(1.2)
1.7
3.0
7.6
Interest & other expense, net
0.4
-
1.4
1.0
Depreciation and amortization
2.4
3.2
7.2
8.8
EBITDA
$12.5
$17.2
$35.0
$44.4
Non-cash equity compensation expense
0.8
1.2
1.5
2.8
Severance expense
-
-
0.8
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$13.3
$18.4
$37.3
$47.2
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Of Remaining Performance Obligations To
Backlog
(in millions)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Remaining performance obligations
$523
$469
$487
Agreements without an enforceable obligation (1)
74
118
59
Backlog
$597
$587
$546
Our backlog contains signed agreements and letters of intent which we do not have a legal right to enforce prior to work starting. These arrangements are excluded from remaining performance obligations until work begins
NOL Summary
Estimated net operating loss carry forwards ("NOLs") of approximately $306 million as of September 30, 2019, including approximately $144 million resulting from net operating losses on which a deferred tax asset is not recorded
Rights Agreement implemented to deter new 5% shareholders in order to prevent certain limitations on NOLs
NOL EXPIRATION SCHEDULE
$64 $65
$43$44
$24
Note: Assumes no change, limitation or usage of existing NOLs prior to expiration dates
