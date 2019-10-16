|
IEV : Proposed Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Lady Paradise (M) Sdn Bhd And Proposed Diversification Of Business - Receipt Of Listing And Quotation Notice From The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
10/16/2019 | 06:48am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 16, 2019 17:54
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF LADY PARADISE (M) SDN BHD & DIVERSIFICATION OF BUSINESS - RECEIPT OF LQN
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG191016OTHRVHY3
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Christopher Nghia Do
|
Designation
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachment
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 194,571 bytes)
Disclaimer
IEV Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:47:02 UTC
|
