|
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
10/18/2019 | 05:44am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Oct 18, 2019 17:34
|
Status
|
Replace
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG191002XMET11TI
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Christopher Nghia Do
|
Designation
|
President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Please refer to the attachment for the results of the EGM held on 18 October 2019.
|
Event Dates
|
Meeting Date and Time
|
18/10/2019 10:30:00
|
Response Deadline Date
|
16/10/2019 10:30:00
|
Event Venue(s)
|
Venue(s)
|
Venue details
|
|
|
Meeting Venue
|
Kingfisher Room, Level 4, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 197,252 bytes)
Disclaimer
IEV Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:43:01 UTC
|
