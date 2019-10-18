Log in
IEV Holdings Limited

IEV HOLDINGS LIMITED

(IEVH)
News 
News

Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

10/18/2019 | 05:44am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 18, 2019 17:34
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG191002XMET11TI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Christopher Nghia Do
Designation President and Chief Executive Officer
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachment for the results of the EGM held on 18 October 2019.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 18/10/2019 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 16/10/2019 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Kingfisher Room, Level 4, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 197,252 bytes)

Disclaimer

IEV Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:43:01 UTC
