IF Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: IROQ) (the “Company”) the holding company for
Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Association”),
announced unaudited net income of $787,000, or $0.22 per basic and
diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to
net loss of $(728,000), or $(0.20) per basic and diluted share, for the
three months ended December 31, 2017. The quarter ended December 31,
2017 included an additional $1.3 million income tax expense due to a
downward adjustment to our net deferred tax assets (“DTA”) related to
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) enacted on December 22, 2017.
The Tax Act provided for a reduction in the corporate income tax rate
from 35% to 21% effective January 1, 2018, which resulted in the
downward adjustment to our DTA.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net interest income was
$4.5 million compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended
December 31, 2017. The provision for loan losses was $138,000 for the
three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to a reduction or credit
of $50,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Interest and
dividend income increased to $6.7 million for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, from $5.7 million for the three months ended December
31, 2017. Interest expense increased to $2.2 million for the three
months ended December 31, 2018, from $1.2 million for the three months
ended December 31, 2017. Non-interest income increased to $1.0 million
for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $977,000 for the
three months ended December 31, 2017. Non-interest expense decreased to
$4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $4.5
million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Provision for
income tax decreased to $279,000 for the three months ended December 31,
2018, from $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.
The Company announced unaudited net income of $1.7 million, or $0.48 per
basic share and $0.47 per diluted share for the six months ended
December 31, 2018, compared to $247,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted
share for the six months ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the six
months ended December 31, 2017, was impacted by the DTA adjustment in
the second quarter, as discussed above. For the six months ended
December 31, 2018, net interest income was $9.0 million compared to $8.9
million for the six months ended December 31, 2017. The provision for
loan losses increased to $375,000 for the six months ended December 31,
2018, from $358,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2017. Interest
and dividend income increased to $13.1 million for the six months ended
December 31, 2018, from $11.1 million for the six months ended December
31, 2017. Interest expense increased to $4.1 million for the six months
ended December 31, 2018 from $2.3 million for the six months ended
December 31, 2017. Non-interest income increased to $2.3 million for the
six months ended December 31, 2018, from $2.1 million for the six months
ended December 31, 2017. Non-interest expense increased to $8.6 million
for the six months ended December 31, 2018 from $8.2 million for the six
months ended December 31, 2017. Provision for income tax decreased to
$624,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2018, from $2.2 million
for the six months ended December 31, 2017.
Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $664.3 million compared to $638.9
million at June 30, 2018. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $7.0
million at December 31, 2018, from $4.8 million at June 30, 2018.
Investment securities increased to $127.6 million at December 31, 2018,
from $126.0 million at June 30, 2018. Net loans receivable increased to
$494.2 million at December 31, 2018, from $476.5 million at June 30,
2018. Deposits increased to $493.7 million at December 31, 2018, from
$480.4 million at June 30, 2018. Total borrowings, including repurchase
agreements, increased to $84.3 million at December 31, 2018 from $69.8
million at June 30, 2018. Stockholders’ equity decreased to $78.5
million at December 31, 2018 from $81.7 million at June 30, 2018. Equity
decreased due to the repurchase of 255,000 shares of common stock at an
aggregate cost of approximately $5.4 million and the payment of
approximately $453,000 in dividends to our shareholders, partially
offset by an increase of $673,000 in accumulated other comprehensive
income, net of tax, net income of $1.7 million, and ESOP and stock
equity plan activity of $335,000.
IF Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois
Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Association”). The
Association, originally chartered in 1883 and headquartered in Watseka,
Illinois, conducts its operations from seven full-service banking
offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy,
Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois and a loan production and wealth
management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. The principal activity of
the Association’s wholly-owned subsidiary, L.C.I. Service Corporation,
is the sale of property and casualty insurance.
This press release may contain statements relating to the future results
of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that
are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such
forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as
"believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated,"
"intend" and "potential." For these statements, the Company claims the
protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained
in the PSLRA.
The Company cautions you that a number of important factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in
any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited
to: prevailing economic and geopolitical conditions; changes in interest
rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in
accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any
applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or
legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory
and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing,
products and services and other factors that may be described in the
Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q
as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and,
except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company
assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to
update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected
in the forward-looking statements.
Selected Income Statement Data
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share data)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
$
|
6,658
|
|
$
|
5,670
|
|
|
$
|
13,077
|
|
$
|
11,138
|
Interest expense
|
|
2,167
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
|
4,124
|
|
|
2,280
|
Net interest income
|
|
4,491
|
|
|
4,447
|
|
|
|
8,953
|
|
|
8,858
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
|
138
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
358
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
4,353
|
|
|
4,497
|
|
|
|
8,578
|
|
|
8,500
|
Non-interest income
|
|
1,043
|
|
|
977
|
|
|
|
2,321
|
|
|
2,145
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
4,330
|
|
|
4,523
|
|
|
|
8,554
|
|
|
8,181
|
Income before taxes
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
951
|
|
|
|
2,345
|
|
|
2,464
|
Income tax expense
|
|
279
|
|
|
1,679
|
|
|
|
624
|
|
|
2,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
787
|
|
$
|
(728
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,721
|
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share (1) Basic
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
3,570,668
|
|
|
3,678,195
|
|
|
|
3,597,148
|
|
|
3,675,789
|
Diluted
|
|
3,624,143
|
|
|
3,712,253
|
|
|
|
3,659,831
|
|
|
3,710,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
footnotes on following page
Performance Ratios
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
For the Year Ended
June 30, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.53%
|
|
0.28%
|
Return on average equity
|
4.24%
|
|
2.09%
|
Net interest margin on average interest earning assets
|
2.84%
|
|
2.93%
|
|
|
|
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share data)
|
|
At
December 31, 2018
|
At
June 30, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Assets
|
$
|
664,274
|
|
$
|
638,923
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
7,018
|
|
|
4,754
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
127,648
|
|
|
125,996
|
|
Net loans receivable
|
|
494,240
|
|
|
476,480
|
|
Deposits
|
|
493,719
|
|
|
480,421
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings and repurchase agreements
|
|
84,340
|
|
|
69,781
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
78,521
|
|
|
81,675
|
|
Book value per share (2)
|
|
21.71
|
|
|
21.10
|
|
Average stockholders’ equity to average total assets
|
|
12.41
|
%
|
|
13.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
At
December 31, 2018
|
|
At
June 30, 2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Non-performing assets (3)
|
$
|
3,253
|
|
|
$
|
7,048
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
6,319
|
|
|
|
5,945
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.49
|
%
|
|
|
1.10
|
%
|
Allowance for losses to total loans
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Shares outstanding do not include ESOP shares not committed for
release.
(2) Total stockholders’ equity divided by shares
outstanding of 3,616,408 at December 31, 2018, and 3,871,408 at June 30,
2018.
(3) Non-performing assets include non-accrual loans, loans
past due 90 days or more and accruing, and foreclosed assets held for
sale.
