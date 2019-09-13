IF Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Stock Repurchase Program

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital: IROQ) (the “Company”), the holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association (the “Association”), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors increased the number of shares that may be purchased under the Company’s existing stock repurchase plan. Prior to the increase, there were 69,326 shares that remained available to be repurchased under the Company’s stock repurchase plan adopted on June 11, 2019. The Board of Directors has increased the number of shares that may be repurchased under the plan by 251,150 shares so that, as of September 13, 2019, there were a total of 320,476 shares of common stock, or approximately 9.0% of the Company’s outstanding shares, available to be repurchased under the plan.

Since announcing its first repurchase program in September 2012, the Company has repurchased 1,354,003 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.49 per share.

Walter H. Hasselbring, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated “The continued repurchase of our common stock represents our long-term commitment to enhancing shareholder value. We intend to repurchase our common stock to the extent we believe that our stock price makes repurchases an attractive use of capital.”

The Association, originally chartered in 1883 and headquartered in Watseka, Illinois, conducts its operations from seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Champaign and Bourbonnais, Illinois and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. The principal activity of the Association's wholly-owned subsidiary, L.C.I. Service Corporation, is the sale of property and casualty insurance.

