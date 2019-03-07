Log in
If Research Ps N : WALLIX HOLDS ITS PLACE IN THE FT 1000 RANKING OF EUROPES FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES

03/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

A software company providing cyber-security solutions, WALLIX Group is proud to be included in the FT 1000 listing for the second year running.

The FT 1000 is an annual ranking compiled by the Financial Times that lists the European businesses that achieved the highest revenue growth rate over a 3-year period.

WALLIX's growth rate of 191% between 2014 and 2017, entailing an average annual rate of 43%, places the Group in 867th position in the overall ranking.

Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/238174d2-3139-11e9-8744-e7016697f225

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is a European specialist in privileged account governance.

In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance

WALLIX accompanies more than 770 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 160 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories of the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com

À PROPOS DE WALLIX

 
ACTUS finance & communication
Investor Relations
Théo Martin
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / wallix@actus.fr
 
Financial Press Relations
Nicolas Bouchez
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr		  
WALLIX
Edwige BROSSARD
Tel. +33 (0)1 81 70 16 03 / ebrossard@walllix.com
 
 

