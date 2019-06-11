ifa : Annual General Meeting of ifa systems AG

DGAP-News: ifa systems AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of ifa systems AG



11.06.2019 / 11:15

Annual General Meeting of ifa systems AG

Annual General Meeting approves all resolutions by a large majority

Management Board sees ifa back on track for success after realignment

Positive general mood after the entry of the new majority shareholder Nexus AG

At the annual general meeting on June 7th, 2019, of ifa systems AG, publicly listed specialist for Health IT solutions in ophthalmology, all resolutions of the management have been approved by a large majority. In his report on the past financial year 2018, the chairman of the Management Board Joerg Polis emphasized: "The strategic reorientation was successfully completed mid-2018. All signs are pointing to growth again in the core business."

For the financial year 2019, the Management Board confirmed the guidance. The implementation of the telematics infrastructure in Germany has a positive effect on the revenues. "Digitalization in healthcare slowly picks up speed and we expect that many customers will have a demand for further applications in the future", says Polis. With almost 600 interfaces to devices and software solutions of different manufacturers from all over the world, ifa is uniquely positioned to take over an important role as integration partner for their customers.

The company's profitability should also further improve. "Due to our courageous cost reductions we have reconciled the company's structures with the revenue. On this basis, we are able to grow profitably and want our shareholders to participate in the company's success in the medium term through dividends", says Polis. He expects that the positive development will also be reflected in the cash flow. This shall initially be used to further reduce the debt. Already in the first months of the year, a loan of the Mizuho Bank in the amount of EUR 2.0 million was reduced by EUR 0.9 million.

The shareholders appreciated the majority shareholder NEXUS AG in their discussions. A few days before the Annual General Meeting, the company, a European leader for software applications in healthcare, announced the acquisition of the majority stake of ifa systems AG. After a brief discussion, the chairman of the event Robert Gaulke concluded the meeting at 12:30 p.m.

Contact for information:

ifa systems AG

Augustinusstr. 11b

50226 Frechen (Germany)

ir@ifasystems.de

+49 2234 933 670