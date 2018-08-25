IFGL Refractories : Mr Kiyotaka Oshikawa has been appointed as a Director of the Company, 25th August 2018

Kindly be informed that at 11th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held today, Saturday, 25th August, 2018, Mr Kiyotaka Oshikawa (DIN: 03515516 ) has also been appointed as a Director following provisions of Sections 149, 152 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, liable to retire by rotation. He is a Corporate Officer of Overseas Business Division of Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan. He has more than three decades of experience in areas of finance, accounting and corporate planning.