IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD
IFGL Refractories : Mr Kiyotaka Oshikawa has been appointed as a Director of the Company, 25th August 2018

08/25/2018 | 10:42am CEST

Kindly be informed that at 11th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held today, Saturday, 25th August, 2018, Mr Kiyotaka Oshikawa (DIN: 03515516 ) has also been appointed as a Director following provisions of Sections 149, 152 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, liable to retire by rotation. He is a Corporate Officer of Overseas Business Division of Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan. He has more than three decades of experience in areas of finance, accounting and corporate planning.


Disclaimer

IFGL Refractories Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 08:41:05 UTC
Latest news on IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 9 315 M
EBIT 2019 800 M
Net income 2019 577 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,08
P/E ratio 2020 13,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 8 667 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 307  INR
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kamal Sarda Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shishir Kumar Bajoria Executive Chairman
Sikander Yadav Chief Financial Officer
Kanwar Satya Brata Sanyal Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradeep Bajoria Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD124
NISSHA CO LTD-33.64%1 012
HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD-45.74%666
TK GROUP HOLDINGS LTD21.21%634
PUNCH INDUSTRY CO LTD-38.77%169
CARCLO PLC-28.63%86
