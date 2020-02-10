Iflytek : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies

By Martin Mou



China-based voice-recognition technology firm iFlytek Co. (002230.SZ) Monday said it has applied to the U.S. Department of Commerce seeking an exemption from a ban to purchase medical supplies to stem the coronavirus outbreak in China.

iFlytek was among several Chinese tech companies put on a U.S. blacklist last year which bans American suppliers from exporting U.S.-origin technology to them without a license.

iFlytek also said the U.S. ban has caused no significant impact on its operations as it has shifted to Chinese suppliers after being blacklisted by the U.S.

