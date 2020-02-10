Iflytek : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies

Log in
IFLYTEK CO LTD

(002230)
02/10/2020 | 01:07am GMT

By Martin Mou

China-based voice-recognition technology firm iFlytek Co. (002230.SZ) Monday said it has applied to the U.S. Department of Commerce seeking an exemption from a ban to purchase medical supplies to stem the coronavirus outbreak in China.

iFlytek was among several Chinese tech companies put on a U.S. blacklist last year which bans American suppliers from exporting U.S.-origin technology to them without a license.

iFlytek also said the U.S. ban has caused no significant impact on its operations as it has shifted to Chinese suppliers after being blacklisted by the U.S.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

