iFLYTEK :, Asia's AI Leader, Unveils iFLYTEK : Translator 2.0, iFLYREC Series Voice-to-Text Products, AI Note and iFLYOS at CES 2019

iFLYTEK, the largest publicly-listed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and
intelligent speech and language technologies provider in the
Asia-Pacific region, announced the fully upgraded iFLYTEK Translator
2.0, iFLYREC Series voice-to-text products, AI Note and iFLYOS at CES
2019.
As Asia’s leader in AI-powered voice-based technology, iFLYTEK won 12
awards in worldwide voice and AI competitions in 2018. By adhering to
the concept of “Aim high with technologies, Stand firm with
applications”, iFLYTEK announced the iFLYTEK Translator 2.0, a new
generation of AI-powered translation products. The newly upgraded
iFLYTEK Translator 2.0 supports translations between Chinese and 51
other languages. The product also features offline translation, Chinese
dialect recognition, built-in professional AI translation, and one-click
global Internet access to meet the communication needs of users when
they travel. iFLYTEK Translator 2.0 was the recipient of this year’s CES
Innovation Award. iFLYTEK Translator enjoys the biggest market share in
Chinese market. It has become a popular personal translation assistant
for the foreigners who lived in China and Chinese residents who travel
all over the world.
iFLYTEK developed a series products and services with voice-to-text as
the core function, including iFLYREC 2.0 smart event system, iFLYREC M1
transcription robot and AI Note for daily recording and transcription.
The series can fulfill the transcription demand in multiple scenarios,
devices and formats, greatly reducing the workload for users. In early
2019, iFLYTEK will launch the new generation smart recorder which
features high accuracy voice pick-up and efficient transcription.
iFLYTEK’s voice interaction system, iFLYOS, finished internal testing in
2018, and will be available this year. Unlike other voice interaction
products, iFLYTEK integrated hardware and software, offering a
service-connected, flexible product. Due to advanced speech technology
and outstanding partners in software and hardware, iFLYTEK provides
customizable solutions for the intelligent voice products. In the past
year, the number of developers using iFLYTEK Open Platform has steadily
increased from 500,000 to 910,000. Meanwhile, the platform had expanded
its AI capabilities from 67 to more than 170. At the same time, the
platform developers' activity and service volume has achieved
significant progress.
At iFLYTEK’s CES booth (South Hall 2, No. 26025), tradeshow attendees
can get an in-depth look at iFLYTEK’s core technologies, including voice
recognition, voice-to-text transcription, multi-language processing,
machine translation and other smart customer services and AI
capabilities, that can be used in multiple scenarios, such as travel,
automobile, business, education and home appliance.
“At iFLYTEK, we believe we can use artificial intelligence to build a
better world. Over the past 19 years, we have been committed to sourcing
innovative technology and transforming human-computer interactions. We
hope everyone can enjoy the benefits of AI,” Dr. Steven Li, Vice
President of iFLYTEK said. “We want to show people how AI can empower
industries and individuals, and add value to scenarios including
communication, conferences, offices and AIoT.”
iFLYTEK is an industry leader in many core technologies such as speech
synthesis, speech recognition, machine translation and natural speech
processing with independent intellectual property rights. In 2018,
iFLYTEK won 12 awards in international technology competitions,
including Blizzard Challenge - an international speech synthesis
contest, SemEval - an international semantic evaluation competition,
SQuAD - Stanford’s machine reading comprehension challenge, and the
International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation, IWSLT.
About iFLYTEK
Established in 1999, iFLYTEK has been dedicated to the research of
speech intelligence and exploring the most natural form of human-machine
interaction. iFLYTEK was listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2008
(stock code: 002230). iFLYTEK's intelligent speech and artificial
intelligence technologies such as speech synthesis, speech recognition,
speech evaluation, and natural language processing, represents the top
level in the world.
iFLYTEK has occupied more than 70% of Chinese speech industry market
share. It provides speech solution for more than 2,000 companies in the
whole industry and has launched the world's first iFLYTEK Open Platform,
which provides intelligent speech interaction capability for mobile
Internet industry (currently there are more than 80,000 project partners
and more than 700 million end-users, promoting the application of
intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technology into
education, mobile phones, automotive, appliance and other industries,
serving millions of households). For more information, visit http://iflytek.com/en/index.html
