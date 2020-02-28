iFLYTEK : Chinese Tech Firm iFlytek 2019 Net Profit Jumped 46%

By Martin Mou



China's voice-recognition-technology firm iFlytek Co. said Friday that its net profit for 2019 rose 46% on the back of improved profitability in a growing artificial-intelligence industry.

Net profit increased to 788.5 million yuan ($112.6 million) and revenue also went up 27% to CNY10.09 billion, iFlytek said.

The company performed well despite being blacklisted by the U.S. Last year, the U.S. banned iFlytek and several other Chinese tech companies from buying U.S.-originated technology without a license.

