IFLYTEK CO.,LTD

IFLYTEK CO.,LTD

(002230)
iFLYTEK : Chinese Tech Firm iFlytek 2019 Net Profit Jumped 46%

02/28/2020 | 04:02am EST

By Martin Mou

China's voice-recognition-technology firm iFlytek Co. said Friday that its net profit for 2019 rose 46% on the back of improved profitability in a growing artificial-intelligence industry.

Net profit increased to 788.5 million yuan ($112.6 million) and revenue also went up 27% to CNY10.09 billion, iFlytek said.

The company performed well despite being blacklisted by the U.S. Last year, the U.S. banned iFlytek and several other Chinese tech companies from buying U.S.-originated technology without a license.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IFLYTEK CO.,LTD -5.29% 39.78 End-of-day quote.-2.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 6.9911 End-of-day quote.0.85%
