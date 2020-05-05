Log in
iFresh Donates Masks and Gloves to Frontline Workers

05/05/2020

NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company") (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that the Company donated 20,000 face masks, 200 KN95 respirator masks, and 1,000 pairs of gloves to local, New York City frontline workers. Half of the face masks and all KN95 respirator masks are FDA/CE certified and manufactured by Xiamen DL Medical Technology Co. Ltd., (“Xiamen DL”), a 70% owned subsidiary of the Company.

Eric L. Adams, Brooklyn Borough President and 2021 New York City mayoral candidate, along with Winnie Greco, President of Sino – America New York Archway Association Corp., picked up the donation supplies from the iFresh headquarter office. Adams stated, “I cannot express my gratitude enough for iFresh’s and the Chinese American Community’s support of our local community amid the COVID-19 crisis. Despite President Trump’s use of the inappropriate term ‘Chinese Virus’ that hurt countless Chinese Americans, the Chinese American Community is still making efforts to donate medical supplies to workers on the frontline. We applaud the community’s efforts and admire their determination to make a difference.”

Mr. Long Deng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of iFresh, commented: “Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission as the leading Asian American supermarket chain. It is our responsibility to make New York City safe, and we will work together as a family to do so.”

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer on the east coast of U.S. With nine retail supermarkets along the US eastern seaboard (with additional stores in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening soon), and two in-house wholesale businesses strategically located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population, iFresh aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans (whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly) for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits, iFresh is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty produce at competitive prices to a growing base of customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include timing of the proposed transactions; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the parties once the transactions are complete, and the Company’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC. IFMK's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. IFMK disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:
At the Company:

iFresh, Inc.

Email: herinyin@newyorkmart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c1512ef-70c1-4105-95a8-a3831a9076a4

Primary Logo

At iFresh’s corporate office, from left to right, is Long Deng, CEO of iFresh; Eric L. Adams, Brooklyn Borough President; and Winnie Greco, President of Sino – America New York Archway Association Corp.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
