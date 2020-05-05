General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary, IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited 0 05/05/2020 | 08:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Attachments IFST_1Q%202020%20Results.pdf Total size =159K MB REVIEW REPORT ON INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED We have reviewed the statement of financial position of IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited as at March 31, 2020 and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and the condensed notes to the financial statements. The Company's management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard No. 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the aforementioned interim financial information has not been prepared in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard No. 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Nisakorn Songmanee Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) BANGKOK Registration No. 5035 May 5, 2020 DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU JAIYOS AUDIT CO., LTD. IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2020 UNIT : BAHT "Unaudited" Notes As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 388,791,394 364,123,985 Factoring receivables 5 3,089,640,164 3,271,358,391 Current portion of hire purchase receivables 6 2,966,682 2,854,404 Current portion of lease contract receivables 7 88,907,190 90,901,162 Inventory finance receivables 8 131,560,275 156,381,176 Other current assets 12,236,308 6,401,066 Total Current Assets 3,714,102,013 3,892,020,184 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Bank deposits held as collateral 161,531 161,183 Hire purchase receivables 6 1,091,232 - Lease contract receivables 7 97,572,924 88,669,621 Plant and equipment 9 27,523,043 28,953,003 Investment properties 9 66,178,887 67,338,041 Other intangible assets 857,600 920,369 Deferred tax assets 32,936,024 34,495,183 Other non-current assets 900,925 473,390 Total Non-current Assets 227,222,166 221,010,790 TOTAL ASSETS 3,941,324,179 4,113,030,974 See condensed notes to the financial statements FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM 31, 2020 IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT MARCH UNIT : BAHT "Unaudited" Notes As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term borrowings from financial institutions 10 2,055,000,000 2,210,000,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 11 134,720,000 146,720,000 Other current liabilities 69,278,539 92,049,299 Total Current Liabilities 2,258,998,539 2,448,769,299 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term borrowings 11 91,580,000 120,260,000 Provisions for employee benefits 32,421,403 31,383,168 Other non-current liabilities 762,750 762,750 Total Non-current Liabilities 124,764,153 152,405,918 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,383,762,692 2,601,175,217 FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT MARCH 31, 2020 UNIT : BAHT "Unaudited" Notes As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL Authorized share capital 493,500,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each 493,500,000 493,500,000 Issued and paid-up share capital 493,499,975 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each 493,499,975 493,499,975 ADDITIONAL PAID-UP CAPITAL Premium on ordinary shares 31,746,399 31,746,399 RETAINED EARNINGS Appropriated Legal reserve 49,350,000 49,350,000 Unappropriated 982,965,113 937,259,383 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,557,561,487 1,511,855,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,941,324,179 4,113,030,974 See condensed notes to the financial statements FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED" UNIT : BAHT Note 2020 2019 REVENUES Factoring income 68,625,283 71,121,420 Hire purchase income 66,106 165,436 Finance lease income 4,009,893 4,130,049 Factoring commission and service fees 24,930,836 25,586,098 Other income 12,415,106 10,107,546 Total Revenues 110,047,224 111,110,549 EXPENSES Selling expenses 5,133,857 5,355,890 Administrative expenses 26,413,969 24,230,343 Management benefit expenses 12 8,421,775 8,273,627 Reversal of doubtful accounts (3,410,716) (1,509,910) Finance cost 13,185,020 17,215,918 Total Expenses 49,743,905 53,565,868 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 60,303,319 57,544,681 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 11,593,089 11,504,143 PROFIT FOR THE PERIODS 48,710,230 46,040,538 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS 48,710,230 46,040,538 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE BAHT 0.10 0.09 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES SHARES 493,499,975 493,499,975 See condensed notes to the financial statements FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED" UNIT : BAHT Issued and Premium on Retained Earnings Total Paid-up Ordinary Appropriated Unappropriated Shareholders' Share Capital Shares Legal Reserve Equity Beginning balance as at January 1, 2019 493,499,975 31,746,399 49,350,000 789,579,395 1,364,175,769 Changes during the period Total comprehensive income - - - 46,040,538 46,040,538 Ending balance as at March 31, 2019 493,499,975 31,746,399 49,350,000 835,619,933 1,410,216,307 Beginning balance as at January 1, 2020 493,499,975 31,746,399 49,350,000 937,259,383 1,511,855,757 Effect of change in accounting policy - - - (3,004,500) (3,004,500) Balance as at January 1, 2020 after adjustment 493,499,975 31,746,399 49,350,000 934,254,883 1,508,851,257 Changes during the period Total comprehensive income - - - 48,710,230 48,710,230 Ending balance as at March 31, 2020 493,499,975 31,746,399 49,350,000 982,965,113 1,557,561,487 See condensed notes to the financial statements FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED" UNIT : BAHT Notes 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Income before income tax expenses 60,303,319 57,544,681 Adjustments for : Doubtful accounts (4,191,817) (1,509,910) Loss on bad debts written-off 781,101 - Interest expenses 13,075,012 17,086,073 Employment benefits expense 1,038,235 983,559 Depreciation and amortization 2,740,527 3,039,273 73,746,377 77,143,676 Operating assets (increase) decrease Factoring receivables 190,309,341 179,776,213 Hire purchase receivables (1,207,329) 2,908,143 Lease contract receivables (11,190,040) (7,862,793) Inventory finance receivables 20,920,533 (4,217,049) Amount due from related companies - (250) Other current assets (5,835,242) (3,805,396) Bank deposits held as collateral (348) - Other non-current assets (427,535) 123,250 Operating liabilities increase (decrease) Amount due to a related companies - 29,522 Other current liabilities (31,686,087) (14,847,091) Cash received from operating activities 234,629,670 229,248,225 Interest paid (14,193,618) (16,798,278) Net cash provide by operating activities 220,436,052 212,449,947 FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED" UNIT : BAHT Notes 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for purchases of plant and equipment (48,850) (44,940) Cash paid for purchases of other intangible assets (39,793) - Net cash used in investing activities (88,643) (44,940) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for short-term borrowings to financial institutions 4.2 (4,470,000,000) (4,585,000,000) Cash received from short-term borrowings from financial institutions 4.2 4,315,000,000 4,340,000,000 Cash paid for long-term borrowings 4.2 (40,680,000) (32,000,000) Cash received from long-term borrowings 4.2 - 100,000,000 Net cash used in financing activities (195,680,000) (177,000,000) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,667,409 35,405,007 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the periods 364,123,985 362,988,332 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the periods 4.1 388,791,394 398,393,339 See condensed notes to the financial statements FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED" 1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND THE COMPANY'S OPERATION IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in March 1991, under the laws of Thailand and registered as a Public Company Limited with the Ministry of Commerce on April 18, 2007. The Company's office is located at 20th floor Lumpini Tower, 1168/55 Rama IV Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok. The business activities of the Company are factoring, hire purchase, leasing businesses and office rental. The major shareholders are IFS Capital Holdings (Thailand) Limited with 36.64% and IFS Capital Limited (registered in Singapore) with 36.49% shareholdings. The Company's ultimate shareholder is Phillip Asset Pte. Ltd. (registered in Singapore). The Company has been foreign and submitted the request to do business under Section 17 of the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 and obtained the license of foreign business operations dated July 3, 2009 from the Department of Business Development to do business in category 3 (21) service business as follows: Factoring Leasing and hire purchase businesses only to the existing customers committed under the leasing and hire purchase agreements Thus, the Company has to comply with the conditions specified in the certificate of foreign business operations. On November 27, 2009, the Company had reapplied for a permission to operate a business under annex 3 (21): service businesses of leasing and hire purchase of vehicles and machineries used in industry, tools used in transport of goods, vessels and carriages used in agriculture to new clients and on April 8, 2010, the Company had obtained the approval from the Department of Business Development. Subsequently, on June 18, 2015 and June 26, 2016, the Company had applied for a permission to operate a business under annex 3 (21): service businesses of office rental including utility and facility with other company and on September 23, 2015 and July 22, 2016, respectively, the Company had obtained the approval from the Department of Business Development. Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic The Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic is continuing to evolve, resulting in an economic slowdown and adversely impacting most businesses and industries. This situation may bring uncertainties and have an impact on the environment in which the group operates. Nevertheless, the Company's management will continue to monitor the ongoing development and regularly assess the financial impact in respect of valuation of assets, provisions and contingent liabilities. IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 2 - 2. BASIS FOR PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The interim financial statements are prepared in Thai Baht and in compliance with Thai Accounting Standard No. 34 (Revised 2019) "Interim Financial Reporting" and accounting practices generally accepted in Thailand. The Company present the condensed notes to interim financial statements and the additional information is disclosed in accordance with the regulations of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019, presented herein for comparison, have been derived from the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended which had been previously audited. The unaudited results of operations presented in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 are not necessarily an indication nor anticipation of the operating results for the full year. Certain financial information which is normally included in the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with TFRS, but which is not required for interim reporting purposes, has been omitted. Therefore, the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. Thai Financial Reporting Standards affecting the presentation and disclosure in the current period financial statements

During the period, the Company has adopted the revised and new financial reporting standards and guidelines on accounting issued by the Federation of Accounting Professions which become effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2020. These financial reporting standards were aimed at alignment with the corresponding International Financial Reporting Standards, with most of the changes directed towards revision of wording and terminology, and provision of interpretations and accounting guidance to users of standards. The adoption of these financial reporting standards does not have any significant impact on the Company's financial statements, except the following financial reporting standard:

Group of Financial Instruments Standards

In the current year, the Company has initially applied Group of Financial Instruments Standards. The Company has elected to recognize the cumulative effect of initially adopting of TFRS 9 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of the reporting period.

TFRS 9 introduced new requirements for: The classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities; Impairment of financial assets; and General hedge accounting. IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 3 - The Company has applied TFRS 9 in accordance with the transition provisions set out in TFRS 9. (a) Classification and measurement of financial assets The date of initial application is January 1, 2020. Accordingly, the Company has applied the requirements of TFRS 9 to instruments that continue to be recognized as at January 1, 2020 and has not applied the requirements to instruments that have already been derecognized as at January 1, 2020. Comparative amounts in relation to instruments that continue to be recognized as at January 1, 2020 have not been restated. All recognized financial assets that are within the scope of TFRS 9 are required to be measured subsequently at amortized cost or fair value on the basis of the entity's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets. None of the other reclassifications of financial assets have had any impact on the Company's financial position, profit or loss, other comprehensive income or total comprehensive income in either year. (b) Impairment of financial assets In relation to the impairment of financial assets, TFRS 9 requires an expected credit loss model. The expected credit loss model requires the Company to account for expected credit losses and changes in those expected credit losses at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition of the financial assets. In other words, it is no longer necessary for a credit event to have occurred before credit losses are recognized. Specifically, TFRS 9 requires the Company to recognize a loss allowance for expected credit losses on; Factoring receivables Hire purchase receivables Lease contract receivables Inventory finance receivables and Financial guarantee contracts to which the impairment requirement of TFRS 9 apply. In particular, TFRS 9 requires the Company to measure the loss allowance for a financial instrument at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses (ECL) if the credit risk on that financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. However, if the credit risk on a financial instrument has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company is measured the loss allowance for that financial instrument at an amount equal to 12months ECL. TFRS 9 also requires a simplified approach for measuring the loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime ECL for receivables. However, the Company applies a general approach for measuring the loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime ECL for factoring receivables, hire purchase receivables, lease contract receivables, inventory finance receivables and financial guarantee contracts in certain circumstances. IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 4 - Because the Company has elected to recognize the cumulative effect as an adjustment of retained earnings at the date of initial application, for the purpose of assessing whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition of financial instruments that remain recognized on the date of initial application of TFRS 9. The result of the assessment is as follows: Items existing as at January 1, 2020 that are subject to the impairment provisions of TFRS 9 Factoring receivables Hire purchase receivables Lease contract receivables Inventory finance receivables Unit: Baht Cumulative additional (decrease) loss allowance recognized on January 1, 2020 (6,103,559) 166 4,208,399 4,899,494 3,004,500 The additional credit loss allowance of Baht 3.00 million as at January 1, 2020 has been recognized against retained earnings, resulting in a decrease in retained earnings. The additional loss allowance is charged against the respective asset or provision for financial guarantee. (c) Classification and measurement of financial liabilities A significant change introduced by TFRS 9 in the classification and measurement of financial liabilities relates to the accounting for changes in the fair value of a financial liability designated as at FVTPL attributable to changes in the credit risk of the issuer. Specifically, TFRS 9 requires that the changes in the fair value of the financial liability that is attributable to changes in the credit risk of that liability be presented in other comprehensive income, unless the recognition of the effects of changes in the liability's credit risk in other comprehensive income would create or enlarge an accounting mismatch in profit or loss. Changes in fair value attributable to a financial liability's credit risk are not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss, but are instead transferred to retained earnings when the financial liability is derecognized. The application of TFRS 9 has had no impact on the classification and measurement of the Company's financial liabilities. (d) Disclosure in relation to the initial application of TFRS 9 There were no financial assets or financial liabilities which the Company has elected to designated as at FVTPL at the date of initial application of TFRS 9. IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 5 - (e)Impact of initial application of TFRS 9 on financial position The table below show the amount of adjustment for each financial statement line item affected by the application of TFRS 9 for the current year. Unit: Baht Impact on assets and equity As previously TFRS 9 adjustments As restated as at 31 December 2019 reported (increase/ decrease) Factoring receivables 3,271,358,391 (6,103,559) 3,265,254,832 Hire purchase receivables 2,854,404 166 2,854,570 Lease contract receivables 179,570,783 4,208,399 183,779,182 Inventory finance receivables 156,381,176 4,899,494 161,280,670 Total effect on net assets 3,004,500 Retained earnings 937,259,383 (3,004,500) 934,254,883 Total effect on equity (3,004,500) The application of TFRS 9 has had no impact on the cash flows of the Company. In addition, the Federation of Accounting Professions has announced two Accounting Treatment Guidances, which have been announced in the Royal Gazette on 22 April 2020, detail as follows: Accounting Treatment Guidance on "The temporary relief measures for entities supporting their debtors who effected from the situations that affected Thailand's economy" The objective of this accounting treatment guidance is to grant the temporary relief measures for entities helping their debtors who effected from the situations that affected Thailand's economy with the helping period during January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 or until there are any changes from the Bank of Thailand, which require the compliance for such changes. The entities who support their debtors and elect to apply this accounting treatment guidance should be comply with all relief measures specified in this accounting treatment guidance. The Company has not adopted such accounting treatment guidance in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Accounting Treatment Guidance on "The temporary relief measures for additional accounting alternatives to alleviate the impacts from COVID-19 outbreak" This accounting treatment guidance is the option for all entities applying Financial Reporting Standards for Publicly Accountable Entities. The entities getting impact from COVID-19 and have to prepare financial statements during the period which IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 6 - COVID-19 situation still be highly uncertainty as at the end of reporting period. This may cause the entities' management to use the critical judgment in the estimation or the measurement and recognition of accounting transactions. The entities can apply this accounting treatment guidance for the preparation of financial statements with the reporting period ending within the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The Company has not adopted such accounting treatment guidance in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. 3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The interim financial statements have been prepared based on the basis, accounting policies and method of computation consistent with those used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except the adoption of new and revised Thai Financial Reporting Standards as described in Note 2. Accounting policies which significantly changed are as follows: Financial instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized in the Company's statement of financial position when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are recognized immediately in profit or loss. Financial assets All recognized financial assets are measured subsequently in their entirely at either amortized cost or fair value, depending on the classification of the financial assets. Impairment of financial assets The Company always recognizes lifetime ECL for trade receivables, contract assets and lease receivables. The expected credit losses on these financial assets are estimated using a provision matrix based on the Company's historical credit loss experience, adjusted for factors that are specific to the debtors, general economic conditions and an assessment of both the current as well as the forecast direction of conditions at the reporting date, including time value of money where appropriate. For all other financial instruments, the Company recognizes lifetime ECL when there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. However, if the credit risk on the financial instrument has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company measures the loss allowance for that financial instrument at an amount equal to 12-month ECL. IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 7 - Lifetime ECL represents the expected credit losses that will result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. In contrast, 12-month ECL represents the portion of lifetime ECL that is expected to result from default events on a financial instrument that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date. Measurement and recognition of expected credit losses The measurement of expected credit losses is a function of the probability of default, loss given default (i.e. the magnitude of the loss if there is a default) and the exposure at default. The assessment of the probability of default and loss given default is based on historical data adjusted by forward-looking information. As for the exposure at default, for financial assets, this is represented by the asset's gross carrying amount at the reporting date; for financial guarantee contracts, the exposure includes the amount drawn down as at the reporting date, together with any additional amounts expected to be drawn down in the future by default date determined based on historical trend, the Company's understanding of the specific future financing needs of the debtors, and other relevant forward-looking information. For a financial guarantee contracts, as the Company is required to make payments only in the event of a default by the debtor in accordance with the terms of the instrument that is guaranteed, the expected loss allowance is the expected payments to reimburse the holder for a credit loss that it incurs less any amounts that the Company expects to receive from the holder, the debtor or any other party. If the Company has measured the loss allowance for a financial instrument at an amount equal to lifetime ECL in the previous reporting period, but determines at the current reporting date that the conditions for lifetime ECL are no longer met, the Company measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to 12-month ECL at the current reporting date, except for assets for which simplified approach was used. 4. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2020 and 2019 consist of the following: 2020 2019 Baht Baht Cash on hands 30,000 30,000 Cash at banks - current accounts 11,828,931 17,061,397 Cash at banks - savings accounts 376,932,463 381,301,942 388,791,394 398,393,339 4.2 Change in liabilities from financing activities as at March 31, 2020, consist of the following: Cash flows from financing activities IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 8 - Balances Cash Cash Balances as at received paid as at January 1, March 31, 2020 2020 Baht Baht Baht Baht Short-term borrowings from financial institutions 2,210,000,000 4,315,000,000 (4,470,000,000) 2,055,000,000 Long-term borrowings 266,980,000 - (40,680,000) 226,300,000 Total 2,476,980,000 4,315,000,000 (4,510,680,000) 2,281,300,000 5. FACTORING RECEIVABLES Factoring receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Factoring receivables 4,005,974,516 4,134,869,583 Less Allowance for doubtful accounts (63,509,590) (72,100,704) (*) 3,942,464,926 4,062,768,879 Less Factoring payables (852,824,762) (791,410,488) Factoring receivables, net 3,089,640,164 3,271,358,391 As at December 31, 2019, the Company has provided for the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for factoring receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months which amounted to Baht 3,700,817. Factoring receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows: As at March 31, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Baht Baht Baht Baht Factoring receivables 3,664,850,037 275,967,010 65,157,469 4,005,974,516 Less Allowance for doubtful (183,513) (212,539) (63,113,538) (63,509,590) accounts 3,664,666,524 275,754,471 2,043,931 3,942,464,926 Factoring receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows: As at December 31, 2019 Baht Current 2,948,279,369 Overdue : Not more than 3 months 1,107,450,683 Over 3 months but not more than 6 months 11,113,260 Over 6 months but not more than 12 months 7,589,594 Debtors subject to legal proceedings 60,436,677 IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 9 - LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (72,100,704) 4,062,768,879 In June 2019, the Supreme Court judged the Company to win the lawsuit against customers. The Company received cash from prosecution totaling by Baht 71.25 million. The Company reversed allowance for doubtful accounts for factoring receivables and inventory finance receivables amounted to Baht 45.05 million and Baht 10.00 million, respectively, and recognized the remaining balance amounted to Baht 16.20 million in other income in the statements of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2019. 6. HIRE PURCHASE RECEIVABLES Hire purchase receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Outstanding contract price 4,312,126 2,960,903 LessUnearned financing income (246,720) (102,826) 4,065,406 2,858,077 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (7,492) (3,673) (*) Due within one year 4,057,914 2,854,404 3,157,126 2,960,903 LessUnearned financing income (190,444) (102,826) LessAllowance for doubtful accounts - (3,673) Current portion of hire purchase receivables, net 2,966,682 2,854,404 Hire purchase receivables, net 1,091,232 - As at December 31, 2019, the Company has provided for the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for hire purchase receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months which amounted to Baht 3,673. Hire purchase receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows: As at March 31, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Baht Baht Baht Baht Hire purchase receivables 4,065,406 - - 4,065,406 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (7,492) - - (7,492) 4,057,914 - - 4,057,914 Hire purchase receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows: As at December 31, 2019 Baht IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 10 - Current 574,684 Overdue : 2,283,393 Not more than 3 months LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (3,673) 2,854,404 7. LEASE CONTRACT RECEIVABLES Lease contract receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Outstanding contract price 318,912,244 307,890,952 LessDeposits on long-term lease contracts (105,354,550) (106,065,859) Less Unearned financing income (21,975,645) (20,651,983) 191,582,049 181,173,110 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (5,101,935) (1,602,327) (*) 186,480,114 179,570,783 Due within one year 131,021,870 135,828,211 Less Deposits on long-term lease contracts (29,436,475) (33,021,898) Less Unearned financing income (12,678,205) (11,905,151) Current portion of lease contract receivables, net 88,907,190 90,901,162 Lease contract receivables, net 97,572,924 88,669,621 As at December 31, 2019, the Company has provided for the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for lease contract receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months which amounted to Baht 231,084. Lease contract receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows: As at March 31, 2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Baht Baht Baht Baht Lease contract receivables 158,202,465 29,020,517 4,359,067 191,582,049 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (1,772,641) (2,539,620) (789,674) (5,101,935) 156,429,824 26,480,897 3,569,393 186,480,114 IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 11 - Lease contract receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows: As at December 31, 2019 Baht Current 158,893,422 Overdue : Not more than 3 months 16,140,524 More than 12 months 6,139,164 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (1,602,327) 179,570,783 8. INVENTORY FINANCE RECEIVABLES Inventory finance receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Inventory finance receivables 139,291,089 160,211,622 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (7,730,814) (3,830,446) (*) Inventory finance receivables, net 131,560,275 156,381,176 As at December 31, 2019, the Company has not provide the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for inventory finance receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months. Inventory finance receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows: Stage 1 As at March 31, 2020 Stage 2 Stage 3 Total Baht Baht Baht Baht Inventory finance receivables 122,683,646 12,776,997 3,830,446 139,291,089 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (3,384,531) (515,837) (3,830,446) (7,730,814) 119,299,115 12,261,160 - 131,560,275 Inventory finance receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows: As at December 31, 2019 Baht Current 156,381,176 Overdue : IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 12 - Over 6 months but not more than 12 months 1,108,542 Debtors subject to legal proceedings 2,721,904 LessAllowance for doubtful accounts (3,830,446) 156,381,176 9. INVESTMENT PROPERTY In March 2019, the Company transferred partial of condominium at cost and net book value of Baht 25.51 million and Baht 21.92 million, respectively, from plant and equipment to investment property because of change in purpose from owner-occupation to investing in the future. As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, fair value of investment property of the Company which amounted to Baht 131.14 millionin each year. 10. SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Short-term borrowings from financial institutions as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Promissory notes 2,055,000,000 2,210,000,000 As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company has short-term borrowings from financial institutions which bear interest rates at 2.00% to 2.70% per annum and 2.10% to 3.10% per annum, respectively. The Company has to comply with the conditions specified in the loan agreements with each financial institutions in that the Company should maintain its financial covernants. 11. LONG-TERM BORROWINGS Long-term borrowings as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Long-term borrowings 226,300,000 266,980,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings (134,720,000) (146,720,000) 91,580,000 120,260,000 As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company entered into long-term borrowings at the floating interest rates 2.28% to 4.00% per annum and 3.62% to 4.00% per annum, respectively, and are repayable quarterly installments, the last installment of such IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 13 - borrowings fall due in October 2022. The Company has to comply with the conditions specified in the loan agreements with each financial institutions in that the Company should maintain its financial covenants. 12. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The accompanying financial statements include certain transactions with related companies. The relationship may be that of shareholding or the companies may have the same group of shareholders or directors. The financial statements reflect the effects of these transactions in the normal business practice, and the price rates, interest rates, terms and conditions are considered to be at arms length, for related party as at the date received by the Board or the shareholders approved. Significant transactions with related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows: 2020 2019 Management benefit expenses Baht Baht Short-term benefits 8,197,950 8,060,250 Post-employment benefits 209,897 197,133 Other long-term benefits 13,928 16,244 8,421,775 8,273,627 13. COMMITMENTS As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company has the committed credit facility agreements with financial institutions for general corporate funding requirements as follows: As at As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Baht Baht Total credit facilities 5,239,000,000 5,197,000,000 As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had utilized the letter of credit amounting to Baht 5.64 million and Baht 9.36 million, respectively, for factoring, hire purchase and leasing contract. However, as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had unused such credit facilities with financial institutions totaling Baht 2,520 million and Baht 2,306 million, respectively. 14. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30 - 14 - The business segment results are prepared based on the Management of the company. The operating results by business segment provided to Chief Operating Decision Maker to make decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, operating segments is measured in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standard. The business segments are described below: Factoring business: is a short-term borrowings that provides liquidity to the business immediately and enables the business to increase its turnover in the form of buying accounts receivable. The factoring facility is applicable to both domestic and international sales. Hire purchase and Leasing business: are long-term borrowings for invested in business industry. Others: encompasses a range of activities from corporate decisions, income and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, there is no revenue from a single external customer contributed 10% or more to the Company's total revenue. The financial statements by business segment for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were as follow: Unit : Thousand Baht For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 Factoring Hire Others Total Factoring Hire Others Total business purchase business purchase and Leasing and Leasing business business Income from operations 93,556 4,076 - 97,632 96,708 4,295 - 101,003 Other income 11,723 692 - 12,415 9,410 698 - 10,108 Total income 105,279 4,768 - 110,047 106,118 4,993 - 111,111 Selling and administrative expenses 38,238 1,732 - 39,970 36,159 1,701 - 37,860 Doubtful accounts (reversal) (3,487) 76 - (3,411) (1,338) (172) - (1,510) Finance cost 12,614 571 - 13,185 16,442 774 - 17,216 Total operation expenses 47,365 2,379 - 49,744 51,263 2,303 - 53,566 Profit before income tax 57,914 2,389 - 60,303 54,855 2,690 - 57,545 Income tax expenses 11,622 (29) - 11,593 10,774 730 - 11,504 Net profit for the periods 46,292 2,418 - 48,710 44,081 1,960 - 46,041 Unit : Thousand Baht As at March 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2019 Factoring Hire Others Total Factoring Hire Others Total business purchase business purchase and Leasing and Leasing business business Total assets 3,221,200 190,538 529,586 3,941,324 3,427,740 182,425 502,866 4,113,031 15. On April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors Meeting passed the resolutions to pay interim dividend at the rate of Baht 0.235 per to share to shareholders for 493,499,975 shares, totaling Baht 115.97 million. Such dividend was paid on April 30, 2020. 16. APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS These interim financial statements have been approved for issue by the authorized director of the Company on May 5, 2020. IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

