IFS Capital Limited    I49   SG1A35000706

IFS CAPITAL LIMITED

(I49)
General Announcement::Announcement by Subsidiary, IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited

05/05/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY, IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

IFS CAPITAL LIMITED

Securities

IFS CAPITAL LIMITED - SG1A35000706 - I49

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

05-May-2020 23:36:20

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by Subsidiary, IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Announcement Reference

SG200505OTHRA2C9

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Chionh Yi Chian/Angeline Ng

Designation

Company Secretary/Assistant Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached announcement issued by IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited on its First Quarter 2020 Results.

Attachments

IFST_1Q%202020%20Results.pdf

Total size =159K MB

REVIEW REPORT ON INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OF THE INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

We have reviewed the statement of financial position of IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited as at March 31, 2020 and the related statements of comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the three-month period then ended and the condensed notes to the financial statements. The Company's management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard No. 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity." A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the aforementioned interim financial information has not been prepared in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard No. 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".

Nisakorn Songmanee

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand)

BANGKOK

Registration No. 5035

May 5, 2020

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU JAIYOS AUDIT CO., LTD.

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT MARCH 31, 2020

UNIT : BAHT

"Unaudited"

Notes

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

388,791,394

364,123,985

Factoring receivables

5

3,089,640,164

3,271,358,391

Current portion of hire purchase receivables

6

2,966,682

2,854,404

Current portion of lease contract receivables

7

88,907,190

90,901,162

Inventory finance receivables

8

131,560,275

156,381,176

Other current assets

12,236,308

6,401,066

Total Current Assets

3,714,102,013

3,892,020,184

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Bank deposits held as collateral

161,531

161,183

Hire purchase receivables

6

1,091,232

-

Lease contract receivables

7

97,572,924

88,669,621

Plant and equipment

9

27,523,043

28,953,003

Investment properties

9

66,178,887

67,338,041

Other intangible assets

857,600

920,369

Deferred tax assets

32,936,024

34,495,183

Other non-current assets

900,925

473,390

Total Non-current Assets

227,222,166

221,010,790

TOTAL ASSETS

3,941,324,179

4,113,030,974

See condensed notes to the financial statements

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

31, 2020

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

AS AT MARCH

UNIT : BAHT

"Unaudited"

Notes

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Short-term borrowings from financial institutions

10

2,055,000,000

2,210,000,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

11

134,720,000

146,720,000

Other current liabilities

69,278,539

92,049,299

Total Current Liabilities

2,258,998,539

2,448,769,299

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term borrowings

11

91,580,000

120,260,000

Provisions for employee benefits

32,421,403

31,383,168

Other non-current liabilities

762,750

762,750

Total Non-current Liabilities

124,764,153

152,405,918

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,383,762,692

2,601,175,217

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

AS AT MARCH 31, 2020

UNIT : BAHT

"Unaudited"

Notes

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized share capital

493,500,000 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

493,500,000

493,500,000

Issued and paid-up share capital

493,499,975 ordinary shares of Baht 1 each

493,499,975

493,499,975

ADDITIONAL PAID-UP CAPITAL

Premium on ordinary shares

31,746,399

31,746,399

RETAINED EARNINGS

Appropriated

Legal reserve

49,350,000

49,350,000

Unappropriated

982,965,113

937,259,383

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,557,561,487

1,511,855,757

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

3,941,324,179

4,113,030,974

See condensed notes to the financial statements

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

"UNAUDITED"

UNIT : BAHT

Note

2020

2019

REVENUES

Factoring income

68,625,283

71,121,420

Hire purchase income

66,106

165,436

Finance lease income

4,009,893

4,130,049

Factoring commission and service fees

24,930,836

25,586,098

Other income

12,415,106

10,107,546

Total Revenues

110,047,224

111,110,549

EXPENSES

Selling expenses

5,133,857

5,355,890

Administrative expenses

26,413,969

24,230,343

Management benefit expenses

12

8,421,775

8,273,627

Reversal of doubtful accounts

(3,410,716)

(1,509,910)

Finance cost

13,185,020

17,215,918

Total Expenses

49,743,905

53,565,868

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

60,303,319

57,544,681

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

11,593,089

11,504,143

PROFIT FOR THE PERIODS

48,710,230

46,040,538

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-

-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS

48,710,230

46,040,538

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

BAHT

0.10

0.09

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

ORDINARY SHARES

SHARES

493,499,975

493,499,975

See condensed notes to the financial statements

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED"

UNIT : BAHT

Issued and

Premium on

Retained Earnings

Total

Paid-up

Ordinary

Appropriated

Unappropriated

Shareholders'

Share Capital

Shares

Legal Reserve

Equity

Beginning balance as at January 1, 2019

493,499,975

31,746,399

49,350,000

789,579,395

1,364,175,769

Changes during the period

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

46,040,538

46,040,538

Ending balance as at March 31, 2019

493,499,975

31,746,399

49,350,000

835,619,933

1,410,216,307

Beginning balance as at January 1, 2020

493,499,975

31,746,399

49,350,000

937,259,383

1,511,855,757

Effect of change in accounting policy

-

-

-

(3,004,500)

(3,004,500)

Balance as at January 1, 2020 after adjustment

493,499,975

31,746,399

49,350,000

934,254,883

1,508,851,257

Changes during the period

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

48,710,230

48,710,230

Ending balance as at March 31, 2020

493,499,975

31,746,399

49,350,000

982,965,113

1,557,561,487

See condensed notes to the financial statements

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

"UNAUDITED"

UNIT : BAHT

Notes

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Income before income tax expenses

60,303,319

57,544,681

Adjustments for :

Doubtful accounts

(4,191,817)

(1,509,910)

Loss on bad debts written-off

781,101

-

Interest expenses

13,075,012

17,086,073

Employment benefits expense

1,038,235

983,559

Depreciation and amortization

2,740,527

3,039,273

73,746,377

77,143,676

Operating assets (increase) decrease

Factoring receivables

190,309,341

179,776,213

Hire purchase receivables

(1,207,329)

2,908,143

Lease contract receivables

(11,190,040)

(7,862,793)

Inventory finance receivables

20,920,533

(4,217,049)

Amount due from related companies

-

(250)

Other current assets

(5,835,242)

(3,805,396)

Bank deposits held as collateral

(348)

-

Other non-current assets

(427,535)

123,250

Operating liabilities increase (decrease)

Amount due to a related companies

-

29,522

Other current liabilities

(31,686,087)

(14,847,091)

Cash received from operating activities

234,629,670

229,248,225

Interest paid

(14,193,618)

(16,798,278)

Net cash provide by operating activities

220,436,052

212,449,947

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

"UNAUDITED"

UNIT : BAHT

Notes

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Cash paid for purchases of plant and equipment

(48,850)

(44,940)

Cash paid for purchases of other intangible assets

(39,793)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(88,643)

(44,940)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Cash paid for short-term borrowings

to financial institutions

4.2

(4,470,000,000)

(4,585,000,000)

Cash received from short-term borrowings

from financial institutions

4.2

4,315,000,000

4,340,000,000

Cash paid for long-term borrowings

4.2

(40,680,000)

(32,000,000)

Cash received from long-term borrowings

4.2

-

100,000,000

Net cash used in financing activities

(195,680,000)

(177,000,000)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

24,667,409

35,405,007

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the periods

364,123,985

362,988,332

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the periods

4.1

388,791,394

398,393,339

See condensed notes to the financial statements

FINANCIAL_STATEMENTS 5/5/2020 11:13 PM

IFS CAPITAL (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED CONDENSED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 "UNAUDITED"

1. GENERAL INFORMATION AND THE COMPANY'S OPERATION

IFS Capital (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in March 1991, under the laws of Thailand and registered as a Public Company Limited with the Ministry of Commerce on April 18, 2007. The Company's office is located at 20th floor Lumpini Tower, 1168/55 Rama IV Road, Tungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok. The business activities of the Company are factoring, hire purchase, leasing businesses and office rental.

The major shareholders are IFS Capital Holdings (Thailand) Limited with 36.64% and IFS Capital Limited (registered in Singapore) with 36.49% shareholdings. The Company's ultimate shareholder is Phillip Asset Pte. Ltd. (registered in Singapore).

The Company has been foreign and submitted the request to do business under Section 17 of the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 and obtained the license of foreign business operations dated July 3, 2009 from the Department of Business Development to do business in category 3 (21) service business as follows:

  1. Factoring
  2. Leasing and hire purchase businesses only to the existing customers committed under the leasing and hire purchase agreements

Thus, the Company has to comply with the conditions specified in the certificate of foreign business operations.

On November 27, 2009, the Company had reapplied for a permission to operate a business under annex 3 (21): service businesses of leasing and hire purchase of vehicles and machineries used in industry, tools used in transport of goods, vessels and carriages used in agriculture to new clients and on April 8, 2010, the Company had obtained the approval from the Department of Business Development.

Subsequently, on June 18, 2015 and June 26, 2016, the Company had applied for a permission to operate a business under annex 3 (21): service businesses of office rental including utility and facility with other company and on September 23, 2015 and July 22, 2016, respectively, the Company had obtained the approval from the Department of Business Development.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic

The Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic is continuing to evolve, resulting in an economic slowdown and adversely impacting most businesses and industries. This situation may bring uncertainties and have an impact on the environment in which the group operates. Nevertheless, the Company's management will continue to monitor the ongoing development and regularly assess the financial impact in respect of valuation of assets, provisions and contingent liabilities.

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 2 -

2. BASIS FOR PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. The interim financial statements are prepared in Thai Baht and in compliance with Thai Accounting Standard No. 34 (Revised 2019) "Interim Financial Reporting" and accounting practices generally accepted in Thailand. The Company present the condensed notes to interim financial statements and the additional information is disclosed in accordance with the regulations of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  2. The statements of financial position as at December 31, 2019, presented herein for comparison, have been derived from the financial statements of the Company for the year then ended which had been previously audited.
  3. The unaudited results of operations presented in the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 are not necessarily an indication nor anticipation of the operating results for the full year.
  4. Certain financial information which is normally included in the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with TFRS, but which is not required for interim reporting purposes, has been omitted. Therefore, the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  5. Thai Financial Reporting Standards affecting the presentation and disclosure in the current period financial statements
    During the period, the Company has adopted the revised and new financial reporting standards and guidelines on accounting issued by the Federation of Accounting Professions which become effective for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2020. These financial reporting standards were aimed at alignment with the corresponding International Financial Reporting Standards, with most of the changes directed towards revision of wording and terminology, and provision of interpretations and accounting guidance to users of standards. The adoption of these financial reporting standards does not have any significant impact on the Company's financial statements, except the following financial reporting standard:
    Group of Financial Instruments Standards
    In the current year, the Company has initially applied Group of Financial Instruments Standards. The Company has elected to recognize the cumulative effect of initially adopting of TFRS 9 as an adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings of the reporting period.
    TFRS 9 introduced new requirements for:
    1. The classification and measurement of financial assets and financial liabilities;
    2. Impairment of financial assets; and
    3. General hedge accounting.

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 3 -

The Company has applied TFRS 9 in accordance with the transition provisions set out in TFRS 9.

(a) Classification and measurement of financial assets

The date of initial application is January 1, 2020. Accordingly, the Company has applied the requirements of TFRS 9 to instruments that continue to be recognized as at January 1, 2020 and has not applied the requirements to instruments that have already been derecognized as at January 1, 2020. Comparative amounts in relation to instruments that continue to be recognized as at January 1, 2020 have not been restated.

All recognized financial assets that are within the scope of TFRS 9 are required to be measured subsequently at amortized cost or fair value on the basis of the entity's business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial assets.

None of the other reclassifications of financial assets have had any impact on the Company's financial position, profit or loss, other comprehensive income or total comprehensive income in either year.

(b) Impairment of financial assets

In relation to the impairment of financial assets, TFRS 9 requires an expected credit loss model. The expected credit loss model requires the Company to account for expected credit losses and changes in those expected credit losses at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition of the financial assets. In other words, it is no longer necessary for a credit event to have occurred before credit losses are recognized.

Specifically, TFRS 9 requires the Company to recognize a loss allowance for expected credit losses on;

  1. Factoring receivables
  2. Hire purchase receivables
  3. Lease contract receivables
  4. Inventory finance receivables and
  5. Financial guarantee contracts to which the impairment requirement of TFRS 9 apply.

In particular, TFRS 9 requires the Company to measure the loss allowance for a financial instrument at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses (ECL) if the credit risk on that financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. However, if the credit risk on a financial instrument has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company is measured the loss allowance for that financial instrument at an amount equal to 12months ECL. TFRS 9 also requires a simplified approach for measuring the loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime ECL for receivables. However, the Company applies a general approach for measuring the loss allowance at an amount equal to lifetime ECL for factoring receivables, hire purchase receivables, lease contract receivables, inventory finance receivables and financial guarantee contracts in certain circumstances.

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 4 -

Because the Company has elected to recognize the cumulative effect as an adjustment of retained earnings at the date of initial application, for the purpose of assessing whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition of financial instruments that remain recognized on the date of initial application of TFRS 9.

The result of the assessment is as follows:

Items existing as at January 1, 2020 that are subject to the impairment provisions of TFRS 9

Factoring receivables

Hire purchase receivables

Lease contract receivables

Inventory finance receivables

Unit: Baht Cumulative additional (decrease) loss allowance

recognized on

January 1, 2020

(6,103,559)

166

4,208,399

4,899,494

3,004,500

The additional credit loss allowance of Baht 3.00 million as at January 1, 2020 has been recognized against retained earnings, resulting in a decrease in retained earnings. The additional loss allowance is charged against the respective asset or provision for financial guarantee.

(c) Classification and measurement of financial liabilities

A significant change introduced by TFRS 9 in the classification and measurement of financial liabilities relates to the accounting for changes in the fair value of a financial liability designated as at FVTPL attributable to changes in the credit risk of the issuer.

Specifically, TFRS 9 requires that the changes in the fair value of the financial liability that is attributable to changes in the credit risk of that liability be presented in other comprehensive income, unless the recognition of the effects of changes in the liability's credit risk in other comprehensive income would create or enlarge an accounting mismatch in profit or loss. Changes in fair value attributable to a financial liability's credit risk are not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss, but are instead transferred to retained earnings when the financial liability is derecognized.

The application of TFRS 9 has had no impact on the classification and measurement of the Company's financial liabilities.

(d) Disclosure in relation to the initial application of TFRS 9

There were no financial assets or financial liabilities which the Company has elected to designated as at FVTPL at the date of initial application of TFRS 9.

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 5 -

(e)Impact of initial application of TFRS 9 on financial position

The table below show the amount of adjustment for each financial statement line item affected by the application of TFRS 9 for the current year.

Unit: Baht

Impact on assets and equity

As previously

TFRS 9 adjustments

As restated

as at 31 December 2019

reported

(increase/ decrease)

Factoring receivables

3,271,358,391

(6,103,559)

3,265,254,832

Hire purchase receivables

2,854,404

166

2,854,570

Lease contract receivables

179,570,783

4,208,399

183,779,182

Inventory finance receivables

156,381,176

4,899,494

161,280,670

Total effect on net assets

3,004,500

Retained earnings

937,259,383

(3,004,500)

934,254,883

Total effect on equity

(3,004,500)

The application of TFRS 9 has had no impact on the cash flows of the Company.

In addition, the Federation of Accounting Professions has announced two Accounting Treatment Guidances, which have been announced in the Royal Gazette on 22 April 2020, detail as follows:

Accounting Treatment Guidance on "The temporary relief measures for entities supporting their debtors who effected from the situations that affected Thailand's economy"

The objective of this accounting treatment guidance is to grant the temporary relief measures for entities helping their debtors who effected from the situations that affected Thailand's economy with the helping period during January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021 or until there are any changes from the Bank of Thailand, which require the compliance for such changes. The entities who support their debtors and elect to apply this accounting treatment guidance should be comply with all relief measures specified in this accounting treatment guidance.

The Company has not adopted such accounting treatment guidance in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

Accounting Treatment Guidance on "The temporary relief measures for additional accounting alternatives to alleviate the impacts from COVID-19 outbreak"

This accounting treatment guidance is the option for all entities applying Financial Reporting Standards for Publicly Accountable Entities. The entities getting impact from COVID-19 and have to prepare financial statements during the period which

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 6 -

COVID-19 situation still be highly uncertainty as at the end of reporting period. This may cause the entities' management to use the critical judgment in the estimation or the measurement and recognition of accounting transactions. The entities can apply this accounting treatment guidance for the preparation of financial statements with the reporting period ending within the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

The Company has not adopted such accounting treatment guidance in the preparation of the interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

3. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The interim financial statements have been prepared based on the basis, accounting policies and method of computation consistent with those used in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, except the adoption of new and revised Thai Financial Reporting Standards as described in Note 2. Accounting policies which significantly changed are as follows:

Financial instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized in the Company's statement of financial position when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument.

Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss) are added to or deducted from the fair value of the financial assets or financial liabilities, as appropriate, on initial recognition. Transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss are recognized immediately in profit or loss.

Financial assets

All recognized financial assets are measured subsequently in their entirely at either amortized cost or fair value, depending on the classification of the financial assets.

Impairment of financial assets

The Company always recognizes lifetime ECL for trade receivables, contract assets and lease receivables. The expected credit losses on these financial assets are estimated using a provision matrix based on the Company's historical credit loss experience, adjusted for factors that are specific to the debtors, general economic conditions and an assessment of both the current as well as the forecast direction of conditions at the reporting date, including time value of money where appropriate.

For all other financial instruments, the Company recognizes lifetime ECL when there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition. However, if the credit risk on the financial instrument has not increased significantly since initial recognition, the Company measures the loss allowance for that financial instrument at an amount equal to 12-month ECL.

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 7 -

Lifetime ECL represents the expected credit losses that will result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. In contrast, 12-month ECL represents the portion of lifetime ECL that is expected to result from default events on a financial instrument that are possible within 12 months after the reporting date.

Measurement and recognition of expected credit losses

The measurement of expected credit losses is a function of the probability of default, loss given default (i.e. the magnitude of the loss if there is a default) and the exposure at default. The assessment of the probability of default and loss given default is based on historical data adjusted by forward-looking information. As for the exposure at default, for financial assets, this is represented by the asset's gross carrying amount at the reporting date; for financial guarantee contracts, the exposure includes the amount drawn down as at the reporting date, together with any additional amounts expected to be drawn down in the future by default date determined based on historical trend, the Company's understanding of the specific future financing needs of the debtors, and other relevant forward-looking information.

For a financial guarantee contracts, as the Company is required to make payments only in the event of a default by the debtor in accordance with the terms of the instrument that is guaranteed, the expected loss allowance is the expected payments to reimburse the holder for a credit loss that it incurs less any amounts that the Company expects to receive from the holder, the debtor or any other party.

If the Company has measured the loss allowance for a financial instrument at an amount equal to lifetime ECL in the previous reporting period, but determines at the current reporting date that the conditions for lifetime ECL are no longer met, the Company measures the loss allowance at an amount equal to 12-month ECL at the current reporting date, except for assets for which simplified approach was used.

4. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2020 and 2019 consist of the following:

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Cash on hands

30,000

30,000

Cash at banks - current accounts

11,828,931

17,061,397

Cash at banks - savings accounts

376,932,463

381,301,942

388,791,394

398,393,339

4.2 Change in liabilities from financing activities as at March 31, 2020, consist of the following:

Cash flows from financing activities

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 8 -

Balances

Cash

Cash

Balances

as at

received

paid

as at

January 1,

March 31,

2020

2020

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Short-term borrowings from

financial institutions

2,210,000,000

4,315,000,000

(4,470,000,000)

2,055,000,000

Long-term borrowings

266,980,000

-

(40,680,000)

226,300,000

Total

2,476,980,000

4,315,000,000

(4,510,680,000)

2,281,300,000

5. FACTORING RECEIVABLES

Factoring receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Factoring receivables

4,005,974,516

4,134,869,583

Less

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(63,509,590)

(72,100,704) (*)

3,942,464,926

4,062,768,879

Less

Factoring payables

(852,824,762)

(791,410,488)

Factoring receivables, net

3,089,640,164

3,271,358,391

  1. As at December 31, 2019, the Company has provided for the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for factoring receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months which amounted to Baht 3,700,817.

Factoring receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows:

As at March 31, 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Factoring receivables

3,664,850,037

275,967,010

65,157,469

4,005,974,516

Less

Allowance for doubtful

(183,513)

(212,539)

(63,113,538)

(63,509,590)

accounts

3,664,666,524

275,754,471

2,043,931

3,942,464,926

Factoring receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows:

As at

December 31,

2019

Baht

Current

2,948,279,369

Overdue :

Not more than 3 months

1,107,450,683

Over 3 months but not more than 6 months

11,113,260

Over 6 months but not more than 12 months

7,589,594

Debtors subject to legal proceedings

60,436,677

IFS20Q1

05/05/2020 22:30

- 9 -

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(72,100,704)

4,062,768,879

In June 2019, the Supreme Court judged the Company to win the lawsuit against customers. The Company received cash from prosecution totaling by Baht 71.25 million. The Company reversed allowance for doubtful accounts for factoring receivables and inventory finance receivables amounted to Baht 45.05 million and Baht 10.00 million, respectively, and recognized the remaining balance amounted to Baht 16.20 million in other income in the statements of comprehensive income for the year ended December 31, 2019.

6. HIRE PURCHASE RECEIVABLES

Hire purchase receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Outstanding contract price

4,312,126

2,960,903

LessUnearned financing income

(246,720)

(102,826)

4,065,406

2,858,077

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(7,492)

(3,673) (*)

Due within one year

4,057,914

2,854,404

3,157,126

2,960,903

LessUnearned financing income

(190,444)

(102,826)

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

-

(3,673)

Current portion of hire purchase receivables, net

2,966,682

2,854,404

Hire purchase receivables, net

1,091,232

-

  1. As at December 31, 2019, the Company has provided for the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for hire purchase receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months which amounted to Baht 3,673.

Hire purchase receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows:

As at March 31, 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Hire purchase receivables

4,065,406

-

-

4,065,406

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(7,492)

-

-

(7,492)

4,057,914

-

-

4,057,914

Hire purchase receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows:

As at

December 31,

2019

Baht

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 10 -

Current

574,684

Overdue :

2,283,393

Not more than 3 months

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(3,673)

2,854,404

7. LEASE CONTRACT RECEIVABLES

Lease contract receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Outstanding contract price

318,912,244

307,890,952

LessDeposits on long-term lease contracts

(105,354,550)

(106,065,859)

Less

Unearned financing income

(21,975,645)

(20,651,983)

191,582,049

181,173,110

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(5,101,935)

(1,602,327) (*)

186,480,114

179,570,783

Due within one year

131,021,870

135,828,211

Less

Deposits on long-term lease contracts

(29,436,475)

(33,021,898)

Less

Unearned financing income

(12,678,205)

(11,905,151)

Current portion of lease contract receivables, net

88,907,190

90,901,162

Lease contract receivables, net

97,572,924

88,669,621

  1. As at December 31, 2019, the Company has provided for the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for lease contract receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months which amounted to Baht 231,084.

Lease contract receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows:

As at March 31, 2020

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Lease contract receivables

158,202,465

29,020,517

4,359,067

191,582,049

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(1,772,641)

(2,539,620)

(789,674)

(5,101,935)

156,429,824

26,480,897

3,569,393

186,480,114

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 11 -

Lease contract receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows:

As at

December 31,

2019

Baht

Current

158,893,422

Overdue :

Not more than 3 months

16,140,524

More than 12 months

6,139,164

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(1,602,327)

179,570,783

8. INVENTORY FINANCE RECEIVABLES

Inventory finance receivables as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Inventory finance receivables

139,291,089

160,211,622

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(7,730,814)

(3,830,446) (*)

Inventory finance receivables, net

131,560,275

156,381,176

  1. As at December 31, 2019, the Company has not provide the allowance for doubtful accounts on a collective basis for inventory finance receivables which were classified as normal and overdue for less than 3 months.

Inventory finance receivables as at March 31, 2020 was classified by staging as follows:

Stage 1

As at March 31, 2020

Stage 2

Stage 3

Total

Baht

Baht

Baht

Baht

Inventory finance receivables

122,683,646

12,776,997

3,830,446

139,291,089

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(3,384,531)

(515,837)

(3,830,446)

(7,730,814)

119,299,115

12,261,160

-

131,560,275

Inventory finance receivables as at December 31, 2019 was classified by aging as follows:

As at

December 31,

2019

Baht

Current

156,381,176

Overdue :

IFS20Q1

05/05/2020 22:30

- 12 -

Over 6 months but not more than 12 months

1,108,542

Debtors subject to legal proceedings

2,721,904

LessAllowance for doubtful accounts

(3,830,446)

156,381,176

9. INVESTMENT PROPERTY

In March 2019, the Company transferred partial of condominium at cost and net book value of Baht 25.51 million and Baht 21.92 million, respectively, from plant and equipment to investment property because of change in purpose from owner-occupation to investing in the future.

As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, fair value of investment property of the Company which amounted to Baht 131.14 millionin each year.

10. SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Short-term borrowings from financial institutions as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Promissory notes

2,055,000,000

2,210,000,000

As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company has short-term borrowings from financial institutions which bear interest rates at 2.00% to 2.70% per annum and 2.10% to 3.10% per annum, respectively. The Company has to comply with the conditions specified in the loan agreements with each financial institutions in that the Company should maintain its financial covernants.

11. LONG-TERM BORROWINGS

Long-term borrowings as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 consist of the following:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Long-term borrowings

226,300,000

266,980,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

(134,720,000)

(146,720,000)

91,580,000

120,260,000

As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company entered into long-term borrowings at the floating interest rates 2.28% to 4.00% per annum and 3.62% to 4.00% per annum, respectively, and are repayable quarterly installments, the last installment of such

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 13 -

borrowings fall due in October 2022. The Company has to comply with the conditions specified in the loan agreements with each financial institutions in that the Company should maintain its financial covenants.

12. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The accompanying financial statements include certain transactions with related companies. The relationship may be that of shareholding or the companies may have the same group of shareholders or directors. The financial statements reflect the effects of these transactions in the normal business practice, and the price rates, interest rates, terms and conditions are considered to be at arms length, for related party as at the date received by the Board or the shareholders approved.

Significant transactions with related parties for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

2020

2019

Management benefit expenses

Baht

Baht

Short-term benefits

8,197,950

8,060,250

Post-employment benefits

209,897

197,133

Other long-term benefits

13,928

16,244

8,421,775

8,273,627

13. COMMITMENTS

As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company has the committed credit facility agreements with financial institutions for general corporate funding requirements as follows:

As at

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Baht

Baht

Total credit facilities

5,239,000,000

5,197,000,000

As at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had utilized the letter of credit amounting to Baht 5.64 million and Baht 9.36 million, respectively, for factoring, hire purchase and leasing contract. However, as at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the Company had unused such credit facilities with financial institutions totaling Baht 2,520 million and Baht 2,306 million, respectively.

14. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 14 -

The business segment results are prepared based on the Management of the company. The operating results by business segment provided to Chief Operating Decision Maker to make decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, operating segments is measured in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standard.

The business segments are described below:

Factoring business: is a short-term borrowings that provides liquidity to the business immediately and enables the business to increase its turnover in the form of buying accounts receivable. The factoring facility is applicable to both domestic and international sales.

Hire purchase and Leasing business: are long-term borrowings for invested in business industry.

Others: encompasses a range of activities from corporate decisions, income and expenses not attributed to the business segments described.

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, there is no revenue from a single external customer contributed 10% or more to the Company's total revenue.

The financial statements by business segment for the three-month periods ended March 31,

2020 and 2019 were as follow:

Unit : Thousand Baht

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020

For the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019

Factoring

Hire

Others

Total

Factoring

Hire

Others

Total

business

purchase

business

purchase

and Leasing

and Leasing

business

business

Income from operations

93,556

4,076

-

97,632

96,708

4,295

-

101,003

Other income

11,723

692

-

12,415

9,410

698

-

10,108

Total income

105,279

4,768

-

110,047

106,118

4,993

-

111,111

Selling and administrative

expenses

38,238

1,732

-

39,970

36,159

1,701

-

37,860

Doubtful accounts

(reversal)

(3,487)

76

-

(3,411)

(1,338)

(172)

-

(1,510)

Finance cost

12,614

571

-

13,185

16,442

774

-

17,216

Total operation expenses

47,365

2,379

-

49,744

51,263

2,303

-

53,566

Profit before income tax

57,914

2,389

-

60,303

54,855

2,690

-

57,545

Income tax expenses

11,622

(29)

-

11,593

10,774

730

-

11,504

Net profit for the periods

46,292

2,418

-

48,710

44,081

1,960

-

46,041

Unit : Thousand Baht

As at March 31, 2020

As at December 31, 2019

Factoring

Hire

Others

Total

Factoring

Hire

Others

Total

business

purchase

business

purchase

and Leasing

and Leasing

business

business

Total assets

3,221,200

190,538

529,586

3,941,324

3,427,740

182,425

502,866

4,113,031

15. EVENT AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

- 15 -

On April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors Meeting passed the resolutions to pay interim dividend at the rate of Baht 0.235 per to share to shareholders for 493,499,975 shares, totaling

Baht 115.97 million. Such dividend was paid on April 30, 2020.

16. APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These interim financial statements have been approved for issue by the authorized director of the Company on May 5, 2020.

IFS20Q1 05/05/2020 22:30

Disclaimer

IFS Capital Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 00:43:06 UTC
